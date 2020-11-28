India vs Australia 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Match online

Virat Kohli-led India’s return to international cricket in several months on Friday was a tough one as the Men in Blue collapsed to Australia by 66 runs in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After that defeat, the visitors will now look to bounce back strongly when the second ODI takes place on Sunday. Most of the Indian bowlers, barring Mohammed Shami (who took three wickets), had an off-day on Friday, as centuries from Aussie skipper Aaron Finch (114) and Steve Smith (105) propelled the hosts to 374-6 after electing to bat.

In reply, the likes of Virat Kohli (21), Mayank Agarwal (22) and KL Rahul (12) failed to fire, but Shikhar Dhawan (74) fought hard early on, after which Hardik Pandya entertained with a 76-ball 90, but all that went in vain.

Pandya, who last bowled in competitive cricket in September 2019 before undergoing a successful lower-back surgery in October that year, was not yet fully fit to bowl, and he said in the post-match press conference that he would ‘bowl when the time is right’. The 27-year-old has been working on remodelling his bowling action in the nets since after that surgery.

For the hosts, Adam Zampa (4/54) and Josh Hazlewood (3/55) were clinical in the bowling department.

Here’s all you need to know about the live broadcast of the second ODI between Australia and India:

When is the second ODI between Australia and India?

The second Australia vs India ODI match will be played on 29 November.

Where will the second ODI between Australia and India be played?

The second Australia vs India ODI match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

At what time will the second ODI between Australia and India start?

The second Australia vs India ODI match will start at 9.10 am IST (2.40 pm local time). The toss will take place at 8.40 am IST.

Where can I watch the match on television?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX.

Where can I watch the match online?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be shown on online platform SonyLiv. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Aaron Finch(Captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).