Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs Australia 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Match online

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 28th, 2020
  • 13:18:53 IST

Virat Kohli-led India’s return to international cricket in several months on Friday was a tough one as the Men in Blue collapsed to Australia by 66 runs in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After that defeat, the visitors will now look to bounce back strongly when the second ODI takes place on Sunday. Most of the Indian bowlers, barring Mohammed Shami (who took three wickets), had an off-day on Friday, as centuries from Aussie skipper Aaron Finch (114) and Steve Smith (105) propelled the hosts to 374-6 after electing to bat.

In reply, the likes of Virat Kohli (21), Mayank Agarwal (22) and KL Rahul (12) failed to fire, but Shikhar Dhawan (74) fought hard early on, after which Hardik Pandya entertained with a 76-ball 90, but all that went in vain.

Pandya, who last bowled in competitive cricket in September 2019 before undergoing a successful lower-back surgery in October that year, was not yet fully fit to bowl, and he said in the post-match press conference that he would ‘bowl when the time is right’. The 27-year-old has been working on remodelling his bowling action in the nets since after that surgery.

For the hosts, Adam Zampa (4/54) and Josh Hazlewood (3/55) were clinical in the bowling department.

Here’s all you need to know about the live broadcast of the second ODI between Australia and India:

When is the second ODI between Australia and India?

The second Australia vs India ODI match will be played on 29 November.

Where will the second ODI between Australia and India be played?

The second Australia vs India ODI match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

At what time will the second ODI between Australia and India start?

The second Australia vs India ODI match will start at 9.10 am IST (2.40 pm local time). The toss will take place at 8.40 am IST.

Where can I watch the match on television?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX.

Where can I watch the match online?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be shown on online platform SonyLiv. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(Captain), Shikhar DhawanShubman GillKL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas IyerManish PandeyHardik PandyaMayank AgarwalRavindra JadejaYuzvendra ChahalKuldeep YadavJasprit BumrahMohd. ShamiNavdeep SainiShardul Thakur.

AustraliaAaron Finch(Captain), David WarnerSteve SmithMarnus LabuschagneGlenn MaxwellMarcus StoinisAlex Carey(wk), Pat CumminsMitchell StarcAdam ZampaJosh HazlewoodSean AbbottAshton AgarCameron GreenMoises HenriquesAndrew TyeDaniel SamsMatthew Wade (wicketkeeper).

Updated Date: November 28, 2020 13:18:53 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: Steve Smith says playing under less pressure in first ODI helped him play freely
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Steve Smith says playing under less pressure in first ODI helped him play freely

Smith struck 105 off 66 balls in Australia's lop-sided 66-run win in the first ODI.

India vs Australia: Schedule, squads, venues and all you need to know ahead of high-profile series
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Schedule, squads, venues and all you need to know ahead of high-profile series

Here's all you need to know about India's tour of Australia, with the full-fledged series starting on Friday.

India vs Australia, 1st ODI takeaways: Aussies strike gold in yellow, Hardik Pandya showcases batting prowess and more
First Cricket News

India vs Australia, 1st ODI takeaways: Aussies strike gold in yellow, Hardik Pandya showcases batting prowess and more

From recent IPL flops striking gold in Australia's yellow jersey to Shreyas Iyer's struggle against fast pace bowling, here are the talking points from Australia-India 1st ODI.