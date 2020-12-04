India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 1st T20I Match at Canberra: Rahul falls for 51, visitors 5 down

WICKET! KL Rahul c Abbott b Henriques 51 (40)
|India
|Australia
|92/5 (13.5 ov) - R/R 6.65
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Hardik Pandya
|Batting
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Adam Zampa
|3
|0
|16
|1
|Moises Henriques
|2.5
|0
|10
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 92/5 (13.5)
|
2 (2) R/R: 1.71
Hardik Pandya 1(5)
KL Rahul (W) 0(2)
|
KL Rahul (W) 51(40) S.R (127.5)
c Sean Abbott b Moises Henriques
WICKET! KL Rahul c Abbott b Henriques 51 (40)
After 13 overs,India 91/4 ( KL Rahul (W) 51 , Hardik Pandya 1)
Zampa called back into the attack. Another wicket falls for India. Manish Pandey got his first opportunity of the tour but fails to make most of it. He was trying to cut the short ball but the top-edge got him to go back to the hut. Hazlewood did very well at short third man to take the catch, diving forward. Hardik Pandya is the new man in, and gets off the mark with a push to long-on. Just two from the over.
WICKET! Manish Pandey c Hazlewood b Zampa 2 (8)
Excellent catch by Hazlewood at short third man to remove Pandey. He dived forward to get to it. Pandey was trying to play a cut shot but the top-edge proved to be his undoing.
After 12 overs,India 89/3 ( KL Rahul (W) 50 , Manish Pandey 2)
Samson's eye-catching cameo is over. He pays the price for playing away from the body. Henriques fired it in full and outside off, Samson wanted to crash it through covers but picked the fielder at extra cover with his drive. Manish Pandey is the new man in who plays three dot ball before getting off the mark with a drive on off for a double. Three from the over with the bowler bowling a wide.
OUT! Samson c Swepson b Henriques 23(15)
Fuller delivery, on off, and Samson was looking to power it through covers region but played his shot straight to the extra cover fielder. A promising innings comes to an end.
After 11 overs,India 86/2 ( KL Rahul (W) 50 , Sanju Samson 23)
Abbott called back into the attack. He was guilty of bowling short to Samson, who jumped to get into the perfect position for a slap through covers for a boundary. Meanwhile, Rahul has completed his fifty, it came in just 37 deliveries. Both batsmen looking good. 11 off the over.
FIFTY! Rahul gets to his half-century with a nudge on the leg side. Excellent innings so far by Rahul. He reaches to the milestone in 37 deliveries.
FOUR! Powerful shot. A short delivery, on off, from Abbott. Samson jumps, just a bit, to get on top of the delivery and slaps it through the covers region
After 10 overs,India 75/2 ( KL Rahul (W) 48 , Sanju Samson 15)
Right-arm medium pacer Mosies Henriques comes into the attack. A decent over with just seven coming of fit. We are at the halfway mark of the innings and India have made a good start to the match, the foundation is there for a late flourish.
After 9 overs,India 68/2 ( KL Rahul (W) 45 , Sanju Samson 11)
Swepson is struggling to find the correct length. He is bowling a short delivery one after another. Samson made use of one of them to slam a massive six over the cow corner while Rahul found the gap between long-on and mid-wicket for a boundary. 12 off the over.
WICKET! Manish Pandey c Hazlewood b Zampa 2 (8)
Excellent catch by Hazlewood at short third man to remove Pandey. He dived forward to get to it. Pandey was trying to play a cut shot but the top-edge proved to be his undoing.
OUT! Samson c Swepson b Henriques 23(15)
Fuller delivery, on off, and Samson was looking to power it through covers region but played his shot straight to the extra cover fielder. A promising innings comes to an end.
FIFTY! Rahul gets to his half-century with a nudge on the leg side. Excellent innings so far by Rahul. He reaches to the milestone in 37 deliveries.
OUT! Virat Kohli c & b Swepson 9 (9)
India lose their skipper. Swepson gets the big wicket. It was a short delivery and Kohli was looking to play the pull shot but the ball gripped and turned away just a bit to balloon back to Swepson.
WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan b Starc 1 (6)
That's the Starc we all know. He may have struggled so far but got the perfect execution this time. It was full and swung from the middle to off as Dhawan lost his stumps. Brilliant bowling.
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitch Starc, Mitch Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood #AUSvIND
CONFIRMED: T Natarajan will be making his T20I debut today. He has been handed his debut cap by Jasprit Bumrah.
India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I Today’s Match: Zampa called back into the attack. Another wicket falls for India. Manish Pandey got his first opportunity of the tour but fails to make most of it. He was trying to cut the short ball but the top-edge got him to go back to the hut. Hazlewood did very well at short third man to take the catch, diving forward. Hardik Pandya is the new man in, and gets off the mark with a push to long-on. Just two from the over.
Preview: Virat Kohli-led India may have kicked off their tour Down Under by conceding the ODI series to Australia recently, but more importantly, they are coming fresh off a 13-run win in the third ODI, a victory that must have surely boosted the team’s confidence heading to the T20I series.
With next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in mind, the three-match T20I series, starting with the first one on Friday, will once again give both the teams an opportunity to reassess their preparations.
While Australia’s previous T20I series ended in a 1-2 defeat at the hands of England in September, this will be India’s first assignment in the shortest format since early this year in January, when they thumped New Zealand 5-0 during their tour to Kiwiland.
And this time, the visitors’ T20I squad witnesses a fresh face- Left-arm pacer T Natarajan. The Tamil Nadu cricketer caught the eye of selectors in the IPL that concluded in November, where he picked 16 wickets representing Sunrisers Hyderabad.
On Wednesday, he made his international debut in the third ODI against the Aussies, finishing with two wickets after removing Marnus Labuschagne and Ashton Agar during the chase.
Natarajan’s inclusion adds more balance to the bowling lineup, with the likes of Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami and Washington Sundar.
In terms of the batting department, KL Rahul will in all probabilities revert back to the opening slot with Shikhar Dhawan, after having batted at number five in the ODIs.
Skipper Virat Kohli, too seems to have found his rhythm back after scores of 89 and 63 in the second and third one-dayers, will look to maintain that momentum heading into the shortest format. Kohli aggregated 466 runs in the IPL as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) endured another roller-coaster campaign, where they made the playoffs.
Shreyas Iyer’s presence in the middle-order adds batting solidity, while Sanju Samson will also fight for a place in the playing eleven.
Australia, on the other hand, have injury concerns. David Warner was ruled out of the remainder of the limited-overs leg after suffering a groin injury during the second ODI, while out-of-form pacer Mitchell Starc sustained a back and rib niggle that kept him out of the final one-dayer.
Left-handed batsman D ‘Arcy Short has been named as Warner’s replacement in an otherwise similar squad.
Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the first T20I:
When is the first T20I between Australia and India?
The first Australia vs India T20I match will be played on 4 December.
Where the first T20I between Australia and India will be played?
The first Australia vs India T20I match will be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra.
At what time will the first T20I between Australia and India start?
The first Australia vs India T20I match will start at 1.40 PM IST (7.10 PM local time). The toss will take place at 1.10 PM IST.
Where can I watch the match on television?
All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX.
Where can I watch the match online?
All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be shown on online platform SonyLiv. You can also follow Firstpost for live blog of the matches.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan.
Aaron Finch(Captain), D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The 31-year-old said it was difficult to define what was different, but it left him with a big smile on my face and eager to hit the practice nets.
Smith struck 105 off 66 balls in Australia's lop-sided 66-run win in the first ODI.
India made a dismal start to their tour of Australia, losing the first ODI by 66 runs here, chasing a mammoth 375-run target after Aaron Finch and Steve Smith smashed hundreds for the hosts.