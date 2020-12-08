India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 3rd T20I Match at Sydney: Men in Blue aim for a clean sweep as hosts battle for pride

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Today’s Match: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final T20I between India and Australia at the SCG. After suffering a 1-2 ODI series defeat against Australia, the Men in Blue bounced back, clinching the T20I series 2-0. Being clean swept at the hands of the visitors today could dent Australia's confidence before the four-match Test series.

Preview: Australia take on India in the third and final T20I of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Having already lost the series, revenge would be on the minds of the hosts while Virat Kohli and Co would aim to continue the winning momentum and register a series sweep before the Test series begins.

India captured the series by winning the first T20I by 11 runs at Canberra and then the second match at Sydney by six wickets. With the 2021 T20 World Cup fast approaching, the series win highlights India's growing strength in the format.

The rise of Thangarasu Natarajan has added another dimension to India's pace attack, which has managed to deliver even in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, with their match-winning knocks in the 1st and 2nd T20Is respectively, have allayed the fears of India not having a finisher in their ranks.

On the other hand, Australia's bench strength — D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Sean Abbott, and Daniel Sams — has failed to impress in the absence of regulars like Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood. It must be noted that Finch, Hazlewood, and Starc played in the 1st T20I which was won by India.

Australia would hope for their fringe players to come good in the third T20I as they aim to avoid being swept in a series at home.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the third T20I:

When is the third T20I between Australia and India?

The third Australia vs India T20I match will be played on Tuesday, 8 December.

Where will the third T20I between Australia and India be played?

The third Australia vs India T20I match will be played at the SCG in Sydney.

At what time will the third T20I between Australia and India start?

The third Australia vs India T20I match will start at 1.40 PM IST (7.10 PM local time). The toss will take place at 1.10 PM IST.

Where can I watch the match on television?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX.

Where can I watch the match online?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be shown on online platform SonyLiv. You can also follow Firstpost for live blog of the matches.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade.