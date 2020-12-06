Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs India LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Vs India At Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 06 December, 2020

06 December, 2020
Starts 13:40 (IST)
Match yet to begin
Australia

Australia

0/0 (0.0 ov)

2nd T20I
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Australia India
0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

Match yet to begin

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 2nd T20I Match at Sydney: Men in Blue opt to bowl; Wade leads hosts in place of Finch

India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 2nd T20I Match at Sydney: Men in Blue opt to bowl; Wade leads hosts in place of Finch

13:16 (IST)

Playing XI:

Australia (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade(w/c), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Full Scorecard
13:16 (IST)

Australia captain Matthew Wade: We have made three changes. Finch, Hazlewood, Starc are out. Sams, Stoinis and Tye are in.

Full Scorecard
13:14 (IST)

India skipper Virat Kohli: We will bowl first. Pitch looked really nice. We have done well to come back into the game two times (in the last T20I and the third ODI). That’s what you want as a unit. They are missing Aaron Finch today, so we want to restrict them and chase it down. Chahal replaces Jadeja. Thakur replaces Shami. Iyer in for Pandey.

Full Scorecard
13:12 (IST)

TOSS UPDATE: India have won the toss and they have opted to bowl first.

Full Scorecard
13:00 (IST)

Starc’s withdrawal is the latest change to Australia's limited-overs squad in the past week with David Warner and Ashton Agar both out injured, while pace spearhead Pat Cummins is being rested.

Opening batsmen D'Arcy Short and spinners Mitch Swepson and Nathan Lyon have been added to the squad. 

Full Scorecard
12:51 (IST)

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Mark Taylor has cautioned against abusing the concussion substitute rule, saying it is for the protection of players and needs to be used fairly and responsibly.

Click here to read Taylor’s views on the concussion substitute rule

Full Scorecard
12:40 (IST)

If you can’t play a bouncer, you don’t deserve a sub: SG

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who faced many a fiery pacer without a helmet back in the day, did not mince words when it came to criticising ICC’s concussion substitute rule even though he acknowledged Yuzvendra Chahal was well within the rules to come in place of Ravidra Jadeja.

Click here for his full statement

Full Scorecard
12:30 (IST)

The Australian cricket team paid homage to its indigenous people with a a brand new jersey for the T20I series that moves away from its trademark canary yellow to a darker hue, complete with art designs and symbols that carry special meaning.

Here’s an explainer on Australia’s new jersey

Full Scorecard
12:20 (IST)

Starc ruled out

Big news coming in this morning, with pace spearhead Mitchell Starc withdrawing from the remaining white-ball fixtures against India due to personal reasons. The left-arm pacer however, is expected to rejoin the squad ahead of the high-profile Test series that begins on the 17th later this month.

Click here for the full story

Full Scorecard
12:10 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Twenty20 International between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The action returns to megapolis after a couple of matches at the national capital Canberra, with the Virat Kohli-led side a much-more confident unit this time around with a couple of wins under their belt, the latest of which has given them the 1-0 lead with the chance to seal the series in their favour today.

Full Scorecard

Highlights

title-img

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I Today’s Match: India have elected to bowl against Australia in the second T2OI in Sydney. Both teams have made three changes. Chahal, Thakur and Iyer have made their way into the playing XI for India, while Sams, Stoinis and Tye will feature for Australia.

Preview: After suffering defeat in the one-day international (ODI) series, Virat Kohli's men bounced back in style to kickstart the T20I series against hosts Australia on a winning note.

The 11-run win in the first T20I must have boosted the team's confidence and they seem a much better and balanced side in T20Is. But despite the win, India are a little worried after Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the T20I series. He was hit by a bouncer on his head helmet and he felt dizzy as he went into the dressing room after the end of first innings.

He was later substituted by Yuzvendra Chahal in the game, who picked up three wickets for the visitors. Not to forget, Jadeja has shown immense maturity in the last two games for India, in the 3rd ODI and the first T20I, where he batted with added maturity.

His absence means India lose the services of yet another all-rounder, with Hardik not allowed to bowl yet.

File image of Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch, captain of India and Australia respectively. AP

File image of Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch, captain of India and Australia respectively. AP

On the other hand, Aussies are also dealing with injury issues with Ashton Agar ruled of the first T20I and David Warner out for some days with groin injury. Aaron Finch and Co would be eager to make a comeback in Sydney where they have enjoyed playing so far against India.

Australian coach Justin Langer will have his task cut out to get the best out his batsmen, who looked less than ordinary on the night against spin. It is a given that Chahal would be playing in the second T20I and handling his spin would be a difficult task for the hosts.

He along with Washington Sundar bowled magnificently in the middle overs to push Australia back during the chase.

Virat Kohli would also be itching to make a comeback in T20I series after his failure with the bat in the first game. The SCG has not been a happy hunting ground for the visitors and Kohli would be looking to change that in the second T20I.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the second T20I:

When is the second T20I between Australia and India?

The second Australia vs India T20I match will be played on Sunday, 6 December.

Where will the second T20I between Australia and India be played?

The second Australia vs India T20I match will be played at the SCG in Sydney.

At what time will the first T20I between Australia and India start?

The first Australia vs India T20I match will start at 1.40 PM IST (7.10 PM local time). The toss will take place at 1.10 PM IST.

Where can I watch the match on television?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX.

Where can I watch the match online?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be shown on online platform SonyLiv. You can also follow Firstpost for live blog of the matches.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar DhawanKL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas IyerSanju SamsonManish PandeyHardik PandyaMayank AgarwalShardul ThakurYuzvendra ChahalJasprit BumrahWashington SundarDeepak ChaharMohd. ShamiNavdeep SainiT Natarajan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), D’Arcy ShortSteve SmithMarnus LabuschagneGlenn MaxwellMarcus StoinisAlex Carey(wk), Pat CumminsMitchell StarcAdam ZampaJosh HazlewoodSean AbbottAshton AgarCameron GreenMoises HenriquesAndrew TyeDaniel SamsMatthew Wade.

Updated Date: December 06, 2020 13:19:47 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: There's plenty of room for banter and having fun but no room for abuse, says Justin Langer
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: There's plenty of room for banter and having fun but no room for abuse, says Justin Langer

Previous clashes between the cricketing heavyweights have been marked by bitter rows, and Australian opener David Warner said this week that he expects Virat Kohli's men will try to wind him up during the tour.

India vs Australia: Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels India will lose to Australia in all formats
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels India will lose to Australia in all formats

India made a disastrous start to the tour with a 66-run loss against Australia in the opening ODI but more importantly looked out of sorts as a unit.

Steve Smith, Aaron Finch help Australia beat India in 1st ODI by 66 runs
First Cricket Photos

Steve Smith, Aaron Finch help Australia beat India in 1st ODI by 66 runs

Check out the key moments from the first ODI played between India and Australia at the SCG.