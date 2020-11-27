India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 1st ODI Match at Sydney: Finch, Warner score half-centuries

FOUR! Full from Jadeja, Warner goes for the reverse sweep — getting the placement on point as the ball slips away between point and short third man. AUS 131/0
|Australia
|India
|133/0 (24.5 ov) - R/R 5.36
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|David Warner
|Batting
|58
|66
|5
|0
|Aaron Finch (C)
|Batting
|61
|84
|5
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|5
|0
|29
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|5.5
|0
|28
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
133 (133) R/R: 5.32
Aaron Finch (C) 61(84)
David Warner 58(66)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
After 24 overs,Australia 127/0 ( David Warner 52 , Aaron Finch (C) 61)
Chahal replaces Bumrah, and is much more disciplined at the start of a new spell, sending down five dots on the trot. Warner collects a single off the last delivery after pushing the ball through midwicket to retain the strike for himself.
After 23 overs,Australia 126/0 ( David Warner 51 , Aaron Finch (C) 61)
Eight off Jadeja’s fifth over, conceding his first boundary today as Finch gets down on one knee for a powerful slog down the ground off the penultimate ball. Warner, meanwhile, joins his skipper in bringing up his half-century — his 22nd in one-day internationals.
Most century stands for Australia against India in ODIs:
4 : D Boon/G Marsh
4 : A Gilchrist/M Hayden
4 : A Finch/D Warner*
FOUR! First boundary conceded by Jadeja today, as Finch gets down on one knee and times his slog towards the wide long on fence for a one-bounce four! AUS 126/0
Fifty for David Warner off 54 balls — his 22nd in one-day cricket. Clips the ball towards the leg side off Jadeja, getting enough time to race back for a second to bring up the milestone. AUS 121/0
After 22 overs,Australia 118/0 ( David Warner 48 , Aaron Finch (C) 56)
Warner pulls a short ball from Bumrah wide of mid on for a boundary at the start of the over. Two singles and a dot off the next three deliveries. Sharp bouncer to Warner off the fifth, with the southpaw choosing to crouch low to this one. Turns out to be a front-foot no-ball though which the umpire initially missed. Bumrah bowls a yorker-length delivery in the free hit that deflects off Warner’s pad and races away to the fence for four leg byes. 11 off the over.
FOUR! Fractionally short from Bumrah, and Warner has all the time in the world to pull this in front of square, moving to 47 now! AUS 111/0
After 21 overs,Australia 107/0 ( David Warner 43 , Aaron Finch (C) 55)
Jadeja continues from the other end, giving away four singles from his fourth over on the trot as Finch and Warner stick to keeping the scoreboard ticking at a steady rate while taking the risk occasionally.
After 20 overs,Australia 103/0 ( David Warner 41 , Aaron Finch (C) 53)
Bumrah given another spell, coming in place of Chahal who has looked somewhat out of sorts so far. Finch survives a run-out scare at the start of the over as Jadeja’s shy at the non-striker’s stumps narrowly misses timber. Another opportunity missed for the Indians in addition to a couple of close catching chances as the Aussie openers continue to make merry at the centre. Three off the over.
Hundred of the partnership up between openers Aaron Finch and David Warner! The former, who had brought up his half-century earlier in the over, collects a single off the last delivery of the over to bring up this milestone. AUS 100/0
Fifty up for Aaron Finch off 69 deliveries! He may have had a stop-start run in IPL 2020, but he's certainly doing his part with the bat in the canary yellow! His 28th half-century in one-day cricket. AUS 98/0
Fifty partnership up between Aussie openers David Warner and Aaron Finch! The skipper sets off for a run after getting hit on the thigh off the third delivery of the 10th over to bring up the milestone! AUS 50/0
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score of 1st ODI Match: Chahal replaces Bumrah, and is much more disciplined at the start of a new spell, sending down five dots on the trot. Warner collects a single off the last delivery after pushing the ball through midwicket to retain the strike for himself.
Preview: A new world and a different shade of retro blue awaits a circumspect Indian cricket team which re-enters the international arena without a white-ball colossus in Rohit Sharma, facing the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday.
The absence of an injured Rohit Sharma will certainly leave a gaping hole at the top of the order, something that skipper Virat Kohli wouldn't have fancied at the onset of a gruelling two-month tour.
Kohli's men, who had been on a COVID-enforced international break since the disastrous away series against New Zealand that ended early March, now kick-start their international calendar in a series where a lot of probing questions are expected to be asked.
For those who believe in superstition, the return of the 1992 World Cup's navy blue jersey isn't a good omen as one of India's worst performances (7th in 9 teams) happened in that particular edition.
For the more pragmatic, it will be more about how Kohli's men get their combination right in the absence of Rohit, whose injury has been a topic of national debate.
Whether it's the young Shubman Gill or the slightly more experienced Mayank Agarwal, whoever partners an in-form Shikhar Dhawan, the challenge of facing a Mitchell Starc or a Pat Cummins first up will still be an onerous one.
So 'King Kohli' again has his task cut out as he gears up to combat a high quality pace attack, which is likely to be complemented by the wrist spin of Adam Zampa, who has at times been the Indian captain's nemesis.
Facing an Australia team in their own backyard with a Steve Smith, who is getting back his rhythm, an eternally hungry David Warner and a future great in Marnus Labuschagne isn't the best of propositions and thus some priorities will be tested.
Here's all you need to know about watching the match on TV or online.
When is the first ODI between Australia and India?
The first Australia vs India ODI match will be played on 27 November.
Where the first ODI between Australia and India will be played?
The first Australia vs India ODI match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.
At what time will the first ODI between Australia and India start?
The first Australia vs India ODI match will start at 9.10 AM IST (2.40 local time). The toss will take place at 8.40 AM IST.
Where can I watch the match on television?
All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX.
Where can I watch the match online?
All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be shown on online platform SonyLiv. You can also follow Firstpost for live blog of the matches.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur
Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).
All the top batsmen and bowlers, who are in all the three squads, were seen taking part in the practice session.
Saha, one of the finest of glovesmen ever to have donned the national colours, had damaged both his hamstrings during a short but successful IPL campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad, in which he scored two match-winning half-centuries.
India’s opening batsman Rohit Sharma and pacer Ishant Sharma are likely to miss the four-match Test series against Australia starting 17 December.