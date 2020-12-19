India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test at Adelaide Day 3: Virat Kohli and Co aim to consolidate lead

We are moments away from live action on Day 3. Agarwal is on strike for India. Starc will bowl the first over for Australia.
|India
|Australia
|244/10 (93.1 ov) - R/R 2.62
|191/10 (72.1 ov) - R/R 2.65
|9/1 (6.3 ov) - R/R 1.38
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mayank Agarwal
|Batting
|5
|24
|0
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Batting
|0
|11
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mitchell Starc
|3.3
|1
|3
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 7/1 (3.1)
|
2 (2) R/R: 0.6
Mayank Agarwal 2(9)
Jasprit Bumrah 0(11)
|
Prithvi Shaw 4(4) S.R (100)
b Pat Cummins
We are moments away from live action on Day 3. Agarwal is on strike for India. Starc will bowl the first over for Australia.
Bumrah is aiming to frustrate the Aussies.
#TeamIndia's two overnight batsmen are set to start afresh on Day 3. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Eeq9Kz1SjM— BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2020
Steve Waugh: Steve Smith is the best placer of a ball
Steve Waugh has claimed that Steve Smith is the "David Copperfield of batting". Waugh said Smith's unusual technique distracts the bowlers.
"He's like the David Copperfield of batting because there are all these illusions going on but when he actually hits the ball, his head is still and he hits it underneath his eyes," Waugh said on Sky Sports' The Cricket Show,
"So there are all these little things going on, which confuses bowlers; he almost draws them in like a matador in the bullring then he throws up the cape and it goes through to the keeper, then all of a sudden the bowler comes to him where he wants it and he'll put it through the gap.
"He's the best placer of a ball I've ever seen, he never hits the fieldsmen so every time he plays a shot, it goes for runs. He something different, he's something quite amazing."
It is expected to be a hot day in Adelaide today. Ajay Jadeja and Glenn McGrath remarked after looking at the images of the Day 3 pitch that it has lost a lot of moisture. The pitch drying up means it would become better for batting. India would look to capitalise on that.
How many will India get today?
This is what the pitch looks like ahead of play on Day 3. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5d4aP1myJ4— BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2020
Aussie batsmen underestimated R Ashwin, it was their undoing, says Ricky Ponting
Australian batsmen underestimated Ravichandran Ashwin and their aggressive approach towards the senior India off-spinner led to the home side's downfall in the first innings of the opening Test, feels former skipper Ricky Ponting.
Comparisons can be skewed, I like doing it my way, says R Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin is forever ready to learn from his peers but has his own way of finding the formula for success as he believes that there are "many ways to skin a cat".
It is not easy to pick up the pink ball, says Aussie skipper Tim Paine
Sighting a pink ball snaking this way and that under lights is "not easy", Australian captain Tim Paine said after his laborious half-century against India's menacing bowling attack in the first Day/Night Test on Friday.
Ravichandran Ashwin's four-for indicates he's found the right way to bowl Down Under
Ashwin was ecstatic after dismissing Steve Smith. The Indian off-spinner sprinted 25 meters towards the Bradman stand and leapt in joy. It was as if he had dreamt of this dismissal leading into the match. But it was the manner in which he set up the former Australia skipper that would have given him immense satisfaction.
Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Day 3 action of the first Australia vs India Test which is being played at the Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli and Co enjoyed a brilliant day in the office on Day 2 and wrapped up the proceeding with a 62-run lead. They folded up on 244 early in the day with four wickets falling in the space of four overs but then Indian bowlers dished out an excellent performance to bundle Australia out for 191, taking a 53-run lead. India finished the day on 9/1 in the second innings with Prithvi Shaw once again falling to a bowled dismissal. India have the upper hand going into the Day 3 and they would aim to consolidate their lead further as they target a 1-0 lead in the series.
Day 2 report: Ravi Ashwin bagged four wickets as a dominant India held a 62-run lead at stumps on day two of the Adelaide day-night Test after Australian captain Tim Paine ran out of batting partners.
Paine was left stranded on 73 not out when the Australian innings ended at 191 to trail India's 244 by 53 runs.
Ashwin had figures of 4-55 while Umesh Yadav took 3-40.
At stumps, India in their second innings were one down for nine with Mayank Agarwal on five and nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah yet to score. The under-pressure Prithvi Shaw, who was out for a duck in the first innings, was bowled by Pat Cummins for four.
Fifteen wickets fell on the day which started when Cummins and Mitchell Starc took just 25 deliveries to knock off the final four India batsmen.
Australia in turn struggled to make headway as Bumrah, Ashwin and Yadav worked their way through the batting order.
"It certainly wasn't our best performance, but give India credit they bowled really well," said Paine.
"They put us under pressure and we just couldn't get any momentum or build any partnerships together. But anything can happen tomorrow.
"The main thing is to keep the scoreboard under control and hopefully one of our great bowlers has a bit of a run on and gets some momentum."
Even with India spilling five chances, they never allowed Australia to settle apart from a determined Paine who plugged on to his eighth half century, aided in part by being dropped by Agarwal on 26.
It was Paine's only misstep and he brought up his 50 off 68 deliveries with an assured cut to the boundary.
As his confidence grew he produced a reverse sweep to move into the 60s with a four off Ashwin.
Big wicket
After Australia took 28 balls to get their first runs on the board, Bumrah stepped up to remove makeshift opener Matthew Wade and the out-of-form Joe Burns for eight each before dinner.
Ashwin's spin captured the wickets of Steve Smith, Travis Head and debutant Cameron Green between dinner and tea with Smith, the world's premier batsman, facing 29 deliveries for his sole run.
In the final session Yadav snared Marnus Labuschagne and Cummins to expose the tail and joined Ashwin to take the final two wickets of Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.
Labuschagne survived long enough in the middle to be Australia's second-highest scorer with 47, but his wicket was always under threat.
He was dropped three times before his luck ran out after tea when he was trapped in front by Yadav.
It was a fruitful over for Yadav, who removed Cummins before he could score.
"I'm just so happy to be playing Test cricket again, it's been a long while, it felt like I was making my debut all over again," said Ashwin.
"Obviously Steve Smith was a big wicket, in the context of the game a very important wicket."
India's first innings wrapped up quickly on the second morning with the last four wickets adding just 11 runs in 25 balls.
But the tourists' problems started in the final session the previous day at 188 for three, when Virat Kohli was run out to spark a spectacular collapse which saw their last seven wickets fall for 56 runs.
Starc and Cummins, who shared the final four dismissals, were the pick of the Australian bowlers, Starc finishing with 4-53 and Cummins 3-48.
With AFP inputs
