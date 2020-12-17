India vs Australia Live score, 1st Test at Adelaide Day 1: Hosts maintain control, Pujara, Kohli build slowly

After 38 overs,India 71/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 21)
Pujara looks for gaps against Nathan Lyon but fails to find them in this over. There's turn but Pujara is reading them well. The over finishes quickly and it a maiden.
|India
|Australia
|71/2 (39.5 ov) - R/R 1.78
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|Batting
|28
|132
|0
|0
|Virat Kohli (C)
|Batting
|21
|67
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mitchell Starc
|10
|3
|21
|1
|Nathan Lyon
|4.5
|1
|10
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 32/2 (18.1)
|
39 (39) R/R: 1.78
Virat Kohli (C) 21(67)
Cheteshwar Pujara 14(64)
|
Mayank Agarwal 17(40) S.R (42.5)
b Pat Cummins
After 37 overs,India 71/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 21)
So, it does look like batting is becoming easier in the second session. Kohli has also started to middle the deliveries so that's another good sign for India. Starc tries a yorker in the second ball but Kohli watches it till the last second. Four from this one.
On the pads from Starc and Kohli whips it through mid-wicket. Top shot.
After 36 overs,India 67/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 17)
Nathan Lyon to Kohli, big turn down the leg in the first ball to beat Kohli's shot. There's a small appeal from the close fielders but Paine doesn't take the review. Apart from the turn, Lyon is also extracting good bounce. Just one from the over.
After 35 overs,India 66/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 28 , Virat Kohli (C) 16)
Cummins to Pujara, the batsman tucks the ball off the pads and runs two. Cummins running hard and bowling with pace but Pujara is happy to just block the deliveries. Cummins spoke about how Pujara made life difficult for him last time around in the Test series. He will continue to do that this time also and Cummins needs to execute his plan perfectly.
Seems like Kohli and Pujara read this tweet!
55/2 in 31 overs....only 2 boundaries. While it’s fine on most Test days, India wouldn’t want to get into the twilight period without a significant total already achieved. Would want to get a little move on...— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 17, 2020
Different ball, different rules.... #AusvInd
After 34 overs,India 64/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 26 , Virat Kohli (C) 16)
Yup. The plan is to score runs against Lyon. Virat plays a lovely shot after coming down the track against the spinner. Lyon will take this challenge. He knows he has got a chance to break this crucial stand. A mishit and India will be three down. Four off this over.
Shot!
Virat Kohli dances down the track and hits the ball over Lyon's head. No stopping that one.
After 33 overs,India 60/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 26 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)
Cummins continues. Exact opposite of what we saw from Pujara in the previous over. Against the pacer, Pujara is happy to sit back and take it slow. The final ball is a ripper, Pujara almost edges it. Maiden over.
After 32 overs,India 60/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 26 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)
Spin for the first time today, Nathan Lyon is into the attack and straightaway Pujara is looking to shift gears. The first ball is slightly short, Pujara rocks back to cut it behind point for two runs. In the fifth ball, Pujara drives it through covers and the batsmen run three. He has skipped down the track thrice in the over so there's intent. Maybe we will runs from his end now.
WCIKET! Agarwal b Cummins 17(40)
The Australian pacer shows his class there. He decided to continue bowling instead of Green and has picked up a wicket now. It was a length delivery that nipped back in to break the stumps. There was a gap between pad and bat for Mayank but so far there had been no movement for him to worry.
OUT! Prithvi Shaw b Starc 0(2)
Great start to the series for Australia. Starc strikes in his first over. Shaw clean bowled as he tried to drive an outside off ball, was late on his shot and inside edge zipped back in to disturb the stumps.
India vs Australia 2020 Live score and latest update of 1st Test at Adelaide: Starc continues. He's bowling fuller length deliveries outside off stump to Kohli, probably wants the batsman to go for the drives. Kohli is watchful though. Back-to-back maidens for Australia.
Preview: A peerless Virat Kohli and his "fearless" India would look to make perfect choices before unleashing their might on an Australian team which is ready for revenge but not exactly in 'pink of health' ahead of the first Day/Night Test starting on Thursday.
Media mogul Kerry Packer, while promoting his path-breaking 'World Series Day/Night Test matches' on Channel 9 back in late 1970s, had an unforgettable caption "Big Boys Play At Night".
Even in 2020, there couldn't have been a more appropriate catch-line for a series where Kohli's magnificence meets its match in Steve Smith's manic consistency, Cheteshwar Pujara's doggedness challenged by a much younger Marnus Labuschagne, ready to show the world that he isn't a one-season wonder. All this would be under lights at the Adelaide Oval.
And then there are those mean fast men on both sides aiming to instill the fear of pink ball in the twilight zone, creating all sorts of doubts in the batsmen's minds.
A Josh Hazlewood versus Mohammed Shami will be as enticing a sub-plot as Jasprit Bumrah bowling those yorkers in reply to Pat Cummins' barrage of bouncers.
With a workhorse like Ishant Sharma missing from Indian ranks and the enforcer David Warner absent in the Australian line-up, the teams are evenly placed in terms of strength.
However, there will certainly be some distinct home advantage for Australia along with the experience of playing more Day/Night Tests.
A day/night Test match has its own little grammar where batsmen are expected to attack in the first session while bowlers are at their peak once the sun sets, allowing the pink kookaburra to pick its pace up.
Never has an Indian team been so spoilt for choices with multiple options in place for various positions.
Even 24 hours before the game, one can't be sure what exactly would be the perfect combination going into a Test match which isn't exactly conventional in nature.
And the two practice games have only thrown up more dilemmas for India rather than giving them definitive answers that they were seeking from the encounters.
The biggest debate is the opening position. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, as a pair, flopped in New Zealand on seaming tracks, and Shaw's shot-a-ball trigger happy batting technique isn't exactly inspiring the highest confidence.
In Shubman Gill, India have one for the future but will Kohli and Ravi Shastri be ready to throw a youngster at the deep end of the pool or overlook KL Rahul's poor Test track record and bank more on his experience?
Two days before the game, a clear picture hasn't emerged although Gill's batting has earned him the vote of both Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar, the two names inscribed on the glittering trophy that the teams are playing for.
Here's all you need to know about the first Test at Adelaide:
When is the Australia vs India 1st Test?
The England vs Australia 1st Test will begin on Thursday, 17 December 2020.
Where will the Australia vs India 1st Test be played?
The Australia vs India 1st Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval.
What time does the Australia vs India 1st Test begin?
The Australia vs India 1st Test is a Day/Night fixture and the match will begin at 9.30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs India 1st Test?
The Australia vs India 1stTest will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.
Squads
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandra Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.
Australia: Tim Paine (captain & wicketkeeper), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.
With inputs from PTI
The veteran of 96 Test matches is expected to play a key role for Australia in the upcoming four Tests against India, starting with the Day-Night game in Adelaide from 17 December.
Rahane also spoke about how pink ball's increased pace off the pitch during the 40-50 minutes of the twilight session, will be the biggest challenge for any batsman.
"This is going to be slightly different. Having interacted with Ajinkya Rahane, I know he has a very smart brain and he is balanced," Tendulkar said.