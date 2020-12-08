Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs India LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Vs India At Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 08 December, 2020

08 December, 2020
Starts 13:40 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia

Australia

186/5 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
India

India

174/7 (20.0 ov)

Australia beat India by 12 runs

Live Blog
Australia India
186/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.3 174/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.7

Match Ended

Australia beat India by 12 runs

Shardul Thakur - 10

Deepak Chahar - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shardul Thakur not out 17 7 0 2
Deepak Chahar not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sean Abbott 4 0 49 1
Andrew Tye 4 0 31 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 164/7 (19.2)

10 (10) R/R: 15

Washington Sundar 7(6) S.R (116.66)

c Andrew Tye b Sean Abbott
India vs Australia 2020 Highlights, 3rd T20I Match at Sydney, Full Cricket Score: Hosts clinch victory by 12 runs

India vs Australia 2020 Highlights, 3rd T20I Match at Sydney, Full Cricket Score: Hosts clinch victory by 12 runs

17:43 (IST)

So, Australia won the ODI series, India clinched T20I series and now focus shifts to red-ball cricket. Four Tests in Australia and chance for the hosts to take revenge for their previous series defeat at home. Hope you have enjoyed our coverage, we will be back for the Test cricket starting on 17 December. See you soon!  

Full Scorecard
17:40 (IST)

Man of the Series, Hardik Pandya: I'm very pleased, and wouldn't mind getting the award, but it was a team effort. After the 2nd ODI we thought we'd make this a 4-match series and we managed to get three wins, so happy with that. I don't mind giving interviews because you only have those when you're on the winning side. I haven't seen my child for four months, so I'd like to spend some time with my family right now.

Full Scorecard
17:37 (IST)

India captain Virat Kohli: Look, T20 cricket you have to take your chances. At one stage, when Hardik was there, we thought that we could have pulled it off. The middle over phase during our batting cost us the game. A partnership of 30-odd would've made it easier for Hardik. We are finding ways to come back and give the opposition a scare and the series win is a little asterisk for us to finish the 2020 season on a high. This game was still competitive. The crowd was a factor as well. It just gives you another dimension. When crowds are there, it’s a different atmosphere altogether and we as players feed on them. We need to take the same competitive attitude into the Tests, and having played here a few times, we can score runs as well. I'll see if I can play the tour match. 

 
 

Full Scorecard
17:35 (IST)

Aaron Finch: It was a great series, and we just happened to be on the wrong end of the first two. It's the first time we've had two leg-spinners in the side, and they were bold with the short boundaries here, so credit to both of them. We played some great white-ball cricket over the last 18 months and really proud of the bunch." 

Full Scorecard
17:33 (IST)

Mitch Swepson is the player of the match

Full Scorecard
17:29 (IST)

This is the first defeat for India in 12 T20Is. Their last defeat came against WI at Thiruvananthapuram in December, 2019. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

17:29 (IST)
Full Scorecard
17:23 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 174/7 ( Shardul Thakur 17 , Deepak Chahar 0)

27 off 6. And Abbott has been given the responsibility of bowling the last over. Sundar starts the over with a boundary before hitting the ball straight to Tye at backward point. Shardul smokes one over the cow corner fence for a maximum.

India managed 14 runs off the last over but Australia have beaten the visitors by 12 runs. The series score-line stands at 2-1, in favour of India.

Full Scorecard
17:21 (IST)
six

SIX! Shardul smokes it over the cow corner fence for a maximum. Jeez, the sound that his bat made.

Full Scorecard
17:20 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Sundar departs. No option really, Sundar had to go for the big shot. He holes out to Tye at backward point. Washington Sundar c Tye b Abbott 7(6)

Full Scorecard
17:19 (IST)
four

FOUR! Washington Sundar creams it through the covers for a boundary. Good start to the over for India.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
17:23 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 174/7 ( Shardul Thakur 17 , Deepak Chahar 0)

27 off 6. And Abbott has been given the responsibility of bowling the last over. Sundar starts the over with a boundary before hitting the ball straight to Tye at backward point. Shardul smokes one over the cow corner fence for a maximum.

India managed 14 runs off the last over but Australia have beaten the visitors by 12 runs. The series score-line stands at 2-1, in favour of India.

17:13 (IST)

OUT! Tye gets the big fish – Kohli. The Indian skipper had no option but to go for the slog as 36 were needed off 12 balls. Kohli holes out to Sams, who took a fabulous forward-running catch on the off side. Kohli c Daniel Sams b Tye 85(61) 
17:10 (IST)

OUT! Zampa removes the dangerous Pandya. Finch takes a simple catch. Finch took a gamble to bowl the spinner at such a crucial juncture but the move has paid dividends. Hardik Pandya c Finch b Zampa 20(13) 
16:45 (IST)

OUT! Swepson is on fire! He picks up his second wicket in this over. India take a review but the leggie had clearly trapped Iyer LBW. India on backfoot here. Shreyas Iyer lbw b Swepson 0(1)
16:41 (IST)

OUT! The ball dipped on Samson, who hit the ball straight to Smith at long-on. Swepson gets the breakthrough. India have lost their third wicket. Samson c Smith b Swepson 10(9)
16:39 (IST)

50 up for Kohli in 41 balls. So far he has played the anchor’s role and the Indian skipper would be looking to change gears now.
15:50 (IST)

OUT! India have lost their first wicket in the first over itself and it is KL Rahul, who has hit the ball straight into the hands of Smith at deep mid-wicket. Maxwell gets the breakthrough. Rahul c Smith b Maxwell 0(2)
15:27 (IST)

D'Arcy Short tries to complete the second run but the throw from long-on is a good one. D Arcy Short run out (Kohli/Rahul) 7(3)   
15:25 (IST)

Full-toss from Natarajan, Maxwell misses his reverse-hit and stumps are broken. Maxwell b T Natarajan 54(36)
15:19 (IST)

Finally, a breakthrough! Shardul traps him in front of the wickets. Umpire raises his finger but Aussie takes the review. It's a clear out so Wade walks back after a superb innings. Wade lbw b Thakur 80(53)
14:27 (IST)

BOWLED!

Smith looks for room and tries the big hit but Sundar gets better off him. Smith b Washington Sundar 24(23
13:48 (IST)

OUT!

Finch walks back to the pavilion. Goes for the big shot but fails to beat the mid-off fielder. Sundar strikes! Finch c Hardik Pandya b Washington Sundar 0(2)

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Today’s Match: 27 off 6. And Abbott has been given the responsibility of bowling the last over. Sundar starts the over with a boundary before hitting the ball straight to Tye at backward point. Shardul smokes one over the cow corner fence for a maximum.
India managed 14 runs off the last over but Australia have beaten the visitors by 12 runs. The series score-line stands at 2-1, in favour of India.

Preview: Australia take on India in the third and final T20I of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Having already lost the series, revenge would be on the minds of the hosts while Virat Kohli and Co would aim to continue the winning momentum and register a series sweep before the Test series begins.

India captured the series by winning the first T20I by 11 runs at Canberra and then the second match at Sydney by six wickets. With the 2021 T20 World Cup fast approaching, the series win highlights India's growing strength in the format.

The rise of Thangarasu Natarajan has added another dimension to India's pace attack, which has managed to deliver even in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, with their match-winning knocks in the 1st and 2nd T20Is respectively, have allayed the fears of India not having a finisher in their ranks.

On the other hand, Australia's bench strength — D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Sean Abbott, and Daniel Sams — has failed to impress in the absence of regulars like Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood. It must be noted that Finch, Hazlewood, and Starc played in the 1st T20I which was won by India.

Australia would hope for their fringe players to come good in the third T20I as they aim to avoid being swept in a series at home.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the third T20I:

When is the third T20I between Australia and India?

The third Australia vs India T20I match will be played on Tuesday, 8 December.

Where will the third T20I between Australia and India be played?

The third Australia vs India T20I match will be played at the SCG in Sydney.

At what time will the third T20I between Australia and India start?

The third Australia vs India T20I match will start at 1.40 PM IST (7.10 PM local time). The toss will take place at 1.10 PM IST.

Where can I watch the match on television?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX.

Where can I watch the match online?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be shown on online platform SonyLiv. You can also follow Firstpost for live blog of the matches.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar DhawanKL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas IyerSanju SamsonManish PandeyHardik PandyaMayank AgarwalShardul ThakurYuzvendra ChahalJasprit BumrahWashington SundarDeepak ChaharMohd. ShamiNavdeep SainiT Natarajan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), D’Arcy ShortSteve SmithMarnus LabuschagneGlenn MaxwellMarcus StoinisAlex Carey(wk), Pat CumminsMitchell StarcAdam ZampaJosh HazlewoodSean AbbottAshton AgarCameron GreenMoises HenriquesAndrew TyeDaniel SamsMatthew Wade.

Updated Date: December 08, 2020 17:43:43 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Steve Smith, Aaron Finch help Australia beat India in 1st ODI by 66 runs
First Cricket Photos

Steve Smith, Aaron Finch help Australia beat India in 1st ODI by 66 runs

Check out the key moments from the first ODI played between India and Australia at the SCG.

India vs Australia: There's plenty of room for banter and having fun but no room for abuse, says Justin Langer
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: There's plenty of room for banter and having fun but no room for abuse, says Justin Langer

Previous clashes between the cricketing heavyweights have been marked by bitter rows, and Australian opener David Warner said this week that he expects Virat Kohli's men will try to wind him up during the tour.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI preview: Bereft of back-up plan, Virat Kohli and Co need Plan A to click to save series
First Cricket News

India vs Australia 2nd ODI preview: Bereft of back-up plan, Virat Kohli and Co need Plan A to click to save series

India’s battered bowling unit will have little time to regroup and limited resources at its disposal in a desperate bid to perform a redemption act and save the ODI series against a turbo-charged Australia in the second game on Sunday.