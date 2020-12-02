Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs India At Manuka Oval, Canberra, 02 December, 2020

02 December, 2020
Starts 09:10 (IST)
Match Ended
India

302/5 (50.0 ov)

3rd ODI
Australia

289/10 (49.3 ov)

India beat Australia by 13 runs

Live Blog
India Australia
302/5 (50.0 ov) - R/R 6.04 289/10 (49.3 ov) - R/R 5.84

Match Ended

India beat Australia by 13 runs

Josh Hazlewood - 7

Adam Zampa - 4

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Josh Hazlewood not out 7 7 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 9.3 0 43 2
T Natarajan 10 1 70 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 289/10 (49.3)

11 (11) R/R: 4.71

Adam Zampa 4(7)

Adam Zampa 4(7) S.R (57.14)

lbw b Jasprit Bumrah
India vs Australia 2020 Highlights, 3rd ODI Match at Canberra, Full Cricket Score: Virat Kohli and Co register 13-run win, hosts take series 2-1

India vs Australia 2020 Highlights, 3rd ODI Match at Canberra, Full Cricket Score: Virat Kohli and Co register 13-run win, hosts take series 2-1

17:30 (IST)

Finally, a performance that is expected out of Virat Kohli’s men. Australia had already clinched the series. But India will take heart from their victory as they head into the T2OI series. Pandya can feature in the team as a proper middle order batsman. Kohli was consistent as usual. Natarajan and Shardul did well in their only outing, while we got to witness Jadeja’s sword celebration again. Australia, on the other hand, have all bases covered and will be tough to get past in the T20I series. The star of the series was Steve Smith, who smacked back to back hundreds. The hosts would love to have their star opener David Warner back for the T20Is.

That’s it from us today, but do join us on 4th December as we will bring you the live coverage of the first T20I between India and Australia.

17:17 (IST)

Aaron Finch, Australia captain: We fought really well today. Great stand between Pandya and Jadeja. I thought Green on debut showed that he well and truly belongs to international level and ready to take on. Absolutely, having spinners make you bowl through the overs quickly as well. It's nice to have guys at the top scoring runs. Carey played well tonight as well. Hopefully, Starc is on for the T20s. 

17:15 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India skipper: We were put under the pump in the first and second half of Australia’s innings. Look I think the pitch was much better here in terms of helping the bowlers and that’s why I think the bowlers did well here. We were clinical with the ball and in the field. Hopefully, we take the momentum forward. I would have liked to go on for a bit longer, but it was a great partnership between Pandya and Jadeja. The team needed that kind of a boost. You need those kind of moments, especially when you play against a team like Australia.

17:11 (IST)

Steve Smith, Man of the Series: Nice to have contributed to a few wins. Unfortunately, fell short tonight. It (ball) did more with the new ball. Both quicks bowled pretty well from both teams. You just got to keep going forward and contribute in next few games in T20s. Hopefully we have a day off.   

17:10 (IST)

Hardik Pandya, Man of the Match: I will be fine to play the T2OIs. I have been working really hard to play for my country. Really happy for Natarajan and rest of the bowlers. It's been quite a story for him. You need to be at your toes to play against Australia in Australia as they compete well. 

17:01 (IST)

OUT! Right, that will be it. Huge appeal for LBW by Bumrah, he bowled it full and straight. Zampa departs. That also means that India have won by 13 runs. They will take some positives from this game into the T20I series and have avoided a clean sweep in the ODI series, the scoreline reading 2-1. 

16:55 (IST)

After 49 overs,Australia 288/9 ( Adam Zampa 4 , Josh Hazlewood 6)

Surprising move by Kohli to bring Shardul ahead of Bumrah in the 49th over. Starts off with a dot, and then a full delivery outside off, which goes for a single. A low full toss off the third, Hazlewood drives it through covers for a double. Three singles off the last three balls. Tidy stuff from Shardul. Australia need 15 runs from 6 balls.

16:51 (IST)

After 48 overs,Australia 282/9 ( Adam Zampa 2 , Josh Hazlewood 2)

Natarajan into his final over and the 48th of the innings. Removes Agar, who holes out to Kuldeep at deep extra cover. Just four runs and a wicket in the over. Superb over by the left arm seamer. Australia need 21 runs in 12 balls.

16:50 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Back to back wickets for India. Agar makes room but hands a simple catch to Kuldeep at extra cover. Agar c Kuldeep Yadav b T Natarajan 28(28)

16:46 (IST)

After 47 overs,Australia 278/8 ( Ashton Agar 28 , )

Shardul Thakur has been called back into the attack. Starts off with a length ball, gets lucky there as the Abbott only sneaks a single. Bowls a wide full toss off the second, and once again, proves to be lucky as Agar only manages a single. A yorker off the fifth, the seamer appeals for LBW, but the umpire isn’t interested. A short one to end the over that takes an edge off Abbott’s bat and carries to the wicketkeeper. Four runs and a wicket in the over.

Highlights

title-img
17:01 (IST)

OUT! Right, that will be it. Huge appeal for LBW by Bumrah, he bowled it full and straight. Zampa departs. That also means that India have won by 13 runs. They will take some positives from this game into the T20I series and have avoided a clean sweep in the ODI series, the scoreline reading 2-1. 
16:31 (IST)

OUT! BOWLED! Maxwell gives himself room. But Bumrah bowls full and straight. The speedster nailed the yorker there. You can’t do much there, even as a set batsman. Could this be the turning point in the game? Maxwell b Bumrah 59(38)
15:21 (IST)

OUT! Kuldeep gets the breakthrough. Green timed that to perfection and it went pretty quickly to Jadeja at deep square leg. But the all-rounder makes no mistake. Green c Jadeja b Kuldeep Yadav 21(27)
15:01 (IST)

OUT! Finch holes out to Dhawan at long on. Almost dropped from Dhawan’s hands, but he held his nerve there. Big blow as far as Australia are concerned. Finch c Dhawan b Jadeja 75(82)
14:48 (IST)

OUT! Shardul picks up his second wicket. Henriques holes out to Dhawan at mid-wicket. Henriques c Dhawan b Thakur 22(31) 
14:06 (IST)

OUT! Big moment in this game. Smith walks towards the off stump, and tickles the ball into the gloves of KL Rahul. Thakur gets the breakthrough. On any other day, that could have been a wide. But India will be delighted. Smith c Rahul b Thakur 7(15)
11:17 (IST)

OUT! Big wicket as Kohli is gone, massive wicket for Australians, peach of a delivery, moves away from Kohli after pitching, gets the outside edge and Carey collects it behind, umpire said no but Finch went upstairs, the UltraEdge showed spike and that was it, decision made, Kohli has to go. Kohli c Carey b Hazlewood 63(78) 
10:52 (IST)

OUT! Rahul goes, a Gill-like dismissal, he tried to sweep Agar who was fuller and straighter, a wrong delivery for sweep, he missed it and the ball hit the back thigh and he was very low when he attempted that shot. Umpire had no doubt, raised his finger. Rahul went upstairs but no bat involved and ball tracker gives 3 reds. Rahul lbw b Agar 5(11)
10:40 (IST)

OUT! Iyer gone, Zampa gets him, fullish leg cutter from Zampa and Iyer wanted to go big over covers, ball took the outside edge and went to the fielder square on the off side inside the circle. India lose their third. Shreyas Iyer c Labuschagne b Zampa 19(21)
10:14 (IST)

OUT! Agar creates pressure on Gill and the batsman tries to sweep him but gets beaten, ball hits him on the front pads, Aussies appeal and on field umpire says out. Gill consults with Kohli before taking the review. No bat involved, ball tracking says out as well. India lose Gill. Shubman Gill lbw b Agar 33(39) 
10:04 (IST)

After 13 overs,India 76/1 ( Shubman Gill 30 , Virat Kohli (C) 26)

Abbott continues. 12,000 ODI runs for Kohli. Take a bow, King. He is the quickest to the landmark, has just taken 242 innings to reach there. Sachin is the next best, he took 300 innings. Tells you about the impact of Kohli in ODIs in last decade. Gill, at the other end, struggled to find the timing, as he played a lofted shot over mid on. Kohli takes a quick double on the last ball to make it 8 off the over.
09:34 (IST)

OUT! Dhawan gone! A soft dismissal. Abbott takes pace off the ball and Dhawan could not read the pace, he went on with his cover drive and ended up giving a simple catch to man at short cover who was placed just for this fault shot. India lose first wicket in sixth over. 
 Dhawan c Agar b Abbott 16(27)
09:20 (IST)

FOUR!
Crashed through the off side by Dhawan, width given by Hazlewood and Dhawan frees his arms and fires it through the covers for four runs.
08:48 (IST)

Teams:

Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan
08:45 (IST)

India win toss and opt to bat. 

Virat Kohli: We are going to bat first and this looks a very good wicket to bat on. We need to improve on few areas, especially in the field, intensity and body language and also bowling. Teams are now figuring out how we bowl, so we need to come out with different plans. 

Aaron Finch: We got three changes, Starc has a niggle, he misses out along with Davey and Cummins. Sean Abbott comes back, Green making debut and Ashton Agar also comes in. Marnus and I will be opening. There is no such thing as dead rubber.
08:25 (IST)

Just in: Cameron Green to make ODI debut for Australia!

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score of 3rd ODI Match:

Right, that will be it. Huge appeal for LBW by Bumrah, he bowled it full and straight. Zampa departs. That also means that India have won by 13 runs. They will take some positives from this game into the T20I series and have avoided a clean sweep in the ODI series, the scoreline reading 2-1.
Preview: After suffering two consecutive defeats, India would look to salvage pride as they take on Australia in the third and final ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The visitors were outplayed in every department of the game in the first two ODIs. Much like the first ODI, Australia’s top three – David Warner (83 off 77), Aaron Finch (60 off 69) and Steve Smith (104 off 64 balls) – played brilliant knocks. Capitalising on the solid foundation, Marnus Labuschagne (70 off 61) and Glenn Maxwell (63 off 29) provided Australia the late flourish as the hosts posted a massive total of 389/4 on the board.

Barring Virat Kohli (89) and KL Rahul (76), Indian batsmen failed to make any noteworthy contribution, even though they did chip in. Chasing such a mammoth total was always going to be an uphill task and the Indians suffered a 51-run defeat.

Smith had also slammed a quickfire century in the first ODI, and once again, he will be the one to watch out for.

David Warner’s groin injury has ruled him out of the third ODI and would come as a much-needed respite for the Virat Kohli-led side. Pat Cummins, meanwhile, will also miss all the remaining white-ball matches against India.

There has been a lot of debate regarding India’s sixth bowler. Hardik Pandya chipped in with the ball in the last ODI. It will be interesting to see if Kohli throws the ball to him in the final match of the series. But the Indian bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, needs to rediscover its mojo.

In the batting department, skipper Kohli has looked in good touch, but the batting needs to click in tandem if the visitors are to beat the fiery Australians.

Here's all you need to know about the live broadcast of the third and final T20I between India and Australia:

When is the third ODI between India and Australia? 

The third and final ODI between India and Australia is on 2 November 2020.

Where will the third ODI between India and Australia be played? 

The match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

What time will the match start? 

The match will start at 9.10 am IST (2.40 pm Australian time). The toss will take take place at 8:40 am IST (2.10 pm local time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the third ODI between India and Australia? 

All the matches of India's tour of Australia will be broadcasted live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3.  You can watch the live streaming of the match on the Sony Liv app. You can also follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar DhawanShubman GillKL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas IyerManish PandeyHardik PandyaMayank AgarwalRavindra JadejaYuzvendra ChahalKuldeep YadavJasprit BumrahMohd. ShamiNavdeep SainiShardul Thakur.

AustraliaAaron Finch (Captain), David WarnerSteve SmithMarnus LabuschagneGlenn MaxwellMarcus StoinisAlex Carey(wk), Pat CumminsMitchell StarcAdam ZampaJosh HazlewoodSean AbbottAshton AgarCameron GreenMoises HenriquesAndrew TyeDaniel SamsMatthew Wade (wicketkeeper).

 

Updated Date: December 02, 2020 17:22:09 IST

Tags:

