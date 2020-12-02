India vs Australia 2020 Highlights, 3rd ODI Match at Canberra, Full Cricket Score: Virat Kohli and Co register 13-run win, hosts take series 2-1

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score of 3rd ODI Match:

Right, that will be it. Huge appeal for LBW by Bumrah, he bowled it full and straight. Zampa departs. That also means that India have won by 13 runs. They will take some positives from this game into the T20I series and have avoided a clean sweep in the ODI series, the scoreline reading 2-1. Preview: After suffering two consecutive defeats, India would look to salvage pride as they take on Australia in the third and final ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The visitors were outplayed in every department of the game in the first two ODIs. Much like the first ODI, Australia’s top three – David Warner (83 off 77), Aaron Finch (60 off 69) and Steve Smith (104 off 64 balls) – played brilliant knocks. Capitalising on the solid foundation, Marnus Labuschagne (70 off 61) and Glenn Maxwell (63 off 29) provided Australia the late flourish as the hosts posted a massive total of 389/4 on the board.

Barring Virat Kohli (89) and KL Rahul (76), Indian batsmen failed to make any noteworthy contribution, even though they did chip in. Chasing such a mammoth total was always going to be an uphill task and the Indians suffered a 51-run defeat.

Smith had also slammed a quickfire century in the first ODI, and once again, he will be the one to watch out for.

David Warner’s groin injury has ruled him out of the third ODI and would come as a much-needed respite for the Virat Kohli-led side. Pat Cummins, meanwhile, will also miss all the remaining white-ball matches against India.

There has been a lot of debate regarding India’s sixth bowler. Hardik Pandya chipped in with the ball in the last ODI. It will be interesting to see if Kohli throws the ball to him in the final match of the series. But the Indian bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, needs to rediscover its mojo.

In the batting department, skipper Kohli has looked in good touch, but the batting needs to click in tandem if the visitors are to beat the fiery Australians.

Here's all you need to know about the live broadcast of the third and final T20I between India and Australia:

When is the third ODI between India and Australia?

The third and final ODI between India and Australia is on 2 November 2020.

Where will the third ODI between India and Australia be played?

The match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

What time will the match start?

The match will start at 9.10 am IST (2.40 pm Australian time). The toss will take take place at 8:40 am IST (2.10 pm local time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the third ODI between India and Australia?

All the matches of India's tour of Australia will be broadcasted live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3. You can watch the live streaming of the match on the Sony Liv app. You can also follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com.