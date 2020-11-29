Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs India LIVE SCORE (odi)

Australia Vs India At Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 29 November, 2020

29 November, 2020
Starts 09:10 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia

Australia

389/4 (50.0 ov)

2nd ODI
India

India

338/9 (50.0 ov)

Australia beat India by 51 runs

Live Blog
Australia India
389/4 (50.0 ov) - R/R 7.78 338/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 6.76

Match Ended

Australia beat India by 51 runs

Navdeep Saini - 6

Yuzvendra Chahal - 4

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Navdeep Saini not out 10 10 1 0
Yuzvendra Chahal not out 4 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Adam Zampa 10 0 62 2
Glenn Maxwell 5 0 34 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 328/9 (48.3)

10 (10) R/R: 6.66

Jasprit Bumrah 0(2) S.R (0)

lbw b Adam Zampa
India vs Australia 2020 Highlights, 2nd ODI Match at Sydney, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 51 runs, seal series 2-0

India vs Australia 2020 Highlights, 2nd ODI Match at Sydney, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 51 runs, seal series 2-0

17:40 (IST)

Australia would be delighted to clinch the ODI series with a game to go. India won the previous bilateral ODI series in Australia in 2019, so it would have felt like sweet revenge to win the match today. The heavy margin of victories in both matches was like added bonus but the heavy defeats are a major cause of concern for India. They have managed to score over 300 in both these matches but conceding 374 and 389 runs points towards major bowling issues and that needs to be sorted soon. We are done for today but tune in again after a couple of days for the third ODI. Thanks and bye!

17:32 (IST)

Aaron Finch, Australia captain: It was I guess (perfect perfomance with the bat). Very pleased to wrap it up in two wins. No idea (on Warner's fitness). We have to reshuffle, don't think he'll be available. The way Davey played up front was unbelievable. Then Smithy played out of his skin for two matches in a row. Henriques bowled to a simple plan and changed his pace a lot. 

17:29 (IST)

Steve Smith: Another great foundation set by Finch and Davey. That allowed me go hard at the back end. We know India have a good batting line-up so we needed big totals. I tried to whack the ball too hard in the IPL but I've started hitting it with more finesse.

17:27 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: Yeah that's right, we have been outplayed. We did not pick areas where we wanted to with the ball. We had to bowl in one area for long but we did not. Chase was bit too steep. We had to keep hitting througout the innings. They took all close chances. Well, it was out of nowhere. I asked him how he was feeling and he said I am ok. 

17:26 (IST)

Steve Smith is the Player of the Match for his knock of 104 off 64.

17:17 (IST)

It's over! India have been beaten by 51 runs. Another massive victory for Australia as they clinch the ODI series with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. 

17:16 (IST)
four

FOUR! Saini swats this to long-off. It was a tossed up delivery and Saini took a long stride to reach to it before playing the shot.

17:16 (IST)

After 49 overs,India 329/9 ( Navdeep Saini 4 , Yuzvendra Chahal 1)

Zampa into the attack now. India lose another wicket. Bumrah gets out, LBW after being beaten by a googly from Zampa. Just two from the over. 61 needed now.

17:14 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Bumrah lbw b Zampa 0(2)

Googly does the job for Zampa as Bumrah was beaten, plumb in front of the stumps and has to walk back to the hut.

17:13 (IST)

After 48 overs,India 327/8 ( Navdeep Saini 3 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)

Maxwell comes into the attack and takes the wicket of Shami. He was trying to play a shot down the ground but the top-edge was taken by Maxwell. Just two from the over. 63 required from last two overs. 

13:03 (IST)

After 50 overs,Australia 389/4 ( Glenn Maxwell 63 , Moises Henriques 2)

It is not Shami but Saini who will bowl the last over and Maxwell survives a caught behind chance on the first ball. Next ball he reaches fifty. That means all top five Australian batsmen have scored a fifty at least in this game. Maxwell hits two big sixes in the last over to take the total to 389/4 at the end of 50. Maxwell scores63 off 29 balls. What an innings. 

A massive target for India. They need 390 when they come back to chase. 
12:55 (IST)

OUT! Labuschagne goes. It was there in the slot to be hit and and he went for it, but hit it directly to Agarwal at mid off. Aussies lose their fourth wicket. Labuschagne c Agarwal b Bumrah 70(61
12:17 (IST)

OUT! India take a sigh of relief and Smith is walking back. Hardik removes him. Bowled slower and short, asked Smith to go after it, he went and edged it to short third man where Shami took a good catch. Smith c Shami b Hardik Pandya 104(64) 
12:15 (IST)

After 41 overs,Australia 288/2 ( Steven Smith 100 , Marnus Labuschagne 39)

Hundred for Steve Smith. Second consecutive ton. What a player. He has scored this in just 62 balls. Hell yes, he has founds his hands again and no one knows it better than Indians. He marches on. 13 off the over. Nine overs to go from here. 
11:05 (IST)

OUT! Terrific stuff from Shreyas Iyer at  long off, Smith hit it to the region and collected a single, but wanted ran back for a second, Smith responded and it seemed for some time that he would make it, Iyer with a rocket throw from the deep hit the stump on one bounce to remove the opener. Top stuff from Iyer. Warner run out (Shreyas Iyer) 83(77)
10:53 (IST)

OUT! Breakthrough for India, Shami delivers. Fuller length from Shami to Finch, who wanted to play it to leg side, but the ball took the leading edge and flew to Kohli at mid off, and he took a safe catch. First wicket for India. Finch c Kohli b Shami 60(69)
10:03 (IST)

FIFTY for Warner, off just 39 balls. He is looking dangerous. Works it to mid-wicket region to collect single and raise his bat. 
08:46 (IST)

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
08:45 (IST)

Finch: We are batting. Stoinis is out. Moises Henriques replaces him. It is about the make up of the side. It was nice in last match. Wicket was very good. It became better.

Kohli: Looked a bit of rusty in first half. No excuses. Our body started to slip a little bit in first 30 overs. Second half was encouraging. We are taking positives from that. It is about covering time in early half of the innings you don't want your bowlers to not have time to think. We are playing the same XI.
08:28 (IST)

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Aaron Finch(Captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score of 2nd ODI Match:

It's over! India have been beaten by 51 runs. Another massive victory for Australia as they clinch the ODI series with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Preview: Virat Kohli-led India’s return to international cricket in several months on Friday was a tough one as the Men in Blue collapsed to Australia by 66 runs in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After that defeat, the visitors will now look to bounce back strongly when the second ODI takes place on Sunday. Most of the Indian bowlers, barring Mohammed Shami (who took three wickets), had an off-day on Friday, as centuries from Aussie skipper Aaron Finch (114) and Steve Smith (105) propelled the hosts to 374-6 after electing to bat.

In reply, the likes of Virat Kohli (21), Mayank Agarwal (22) and KL Rahul (12) failed to fire, but Shikhar Dhawan (74) fought hard early on, after which Hardik Pandya entertained with a 76-ball 90, but all that went in vain.

Pandya, who last bowled in competitive cricket in September 2019 before undergoing a successful lower-back surgery in October that year, was not yet fully fit to bowl, and he said in the post-match press conference that he would ‘bowl when the time is right’. The 27-year-old has been working on remodelling his bowling action in the nets since after that surgery.

For the hosts, Adam Zampa (4/54) and Josh Hazlewood (3/55) were clinical in the bowling department.

Here’s all you need to know about the live broadcast of the second ODI between Australia and India:

When is the second ODI between Australia and India?

The second Australia vs India ODI match will be played on 29 November.

Where will the second ODI between Australia and India be played?

The second Australia vs India ODI match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

At what time will the second ODI between Australia and India start?

The second Australia vs India ODI match will start at 9.10 am IST (2.40 pm local time). The toss will take place at 8.40 am IST.

Where can I watch the match on television?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX.

Where can I watch the match online?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be shown on online platform SonyLiv. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.firstpost.com

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(Captain), Shikhar DhawanShubman GillKL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas IyerManish PandeyHardik PandyaMayank AgarwalRavindra JadejaYuzvendra ChahalKuldeep YadavJasprit BumrahMohd. ShamiNavdeep SainiShardul Thakur.

AustraliaAaron Finch(Captain), David WarnerSteve SmithMarnus LabuschagneGlenn MaxwellMarcus StoinisAlex Carey(wk), Pat CumminsMitchell StarcAdam ZampaJosh HazlewoodSean AbbottAshton AgarCameron GreenMoises HenriquesAndrew TyeDaniel SamsMatthew Wade (wicketkeeper).

