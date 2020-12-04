Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs India At Manuka Oval, Canberra, 04 December, 2020

04 December, 2020
Starts 13:40 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

161/7 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
Australia

Australia

150/7 (20.0 ov)

India beat Australia by 11 runs

Live Blog
India Australia
161/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.05 150/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.5

Match Ended

India beat Australia by 11 runs

Mitchell Swepson - 12

Sean Abbott - 11

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Sean Abbott not out 12 8 0 1
Mitchell Swepson not out 12 5 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 4 0 29 1
Mohammed Shami 4 0 46 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 127/7 (18.1)

23 (23) R/R: 12.54

Sean Abbott 11(6)

Mitchell Starc 1(2) S.R (50)

b T Natarajan
India vs Australia 2020 Highlights, 1st T20I Match at Canberra, Full Cricket Score: Natarajan, Chahal guide visitors to 11-run win

India vs Australia 2020 Highlights, 1st T20I Match at Canberra, Full Cricket Score: Natarajan, Chahal guide visitors to 11-run win

17:50 (IST)

That's all for today. At one point, it looked Australia will easily chase the target of 162 but Indian bowlers, especially Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan pulled off fantastic recovery for their team. India take 1-0 lead in the series with two more matches to play. 

We will be back again for the second T20I, till then, have a good time. 

Full Scorecard
17:41 (IST)

Virat Kohli: "Concussion replacements are a strange thing. Today, it worked for us. Yuzi showed character to squeeze the opponents. In Australia, you need to play hard and show intensity till the end. Chahal got us back in the game. Hardik's catch was a game changer as well."

Full Scorecard
17:39 (IST)

Aaron Finch, Australia captain: Their doctor had ruled Jadeja out due to concussion. We probably leaked too may runs at the death. Then while chasing, we didn't hit too many boundaries in the 6-over period.

Full Scorecard
17:37 (IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal is the Man of the Match

"It's a great feeling. I have learnt from my ODI mistakes. The way Zampa bowled, I tried to do the same as well. It was a little harder to score in the first innings. 150-160 is a good score on this wicket. I bowled according to my plans."

Full Scorecard
17:30 (IST)

After 20 overs,Australia 150/7 ( Sean Abbott 12 , Mitchell Swepson 12)

India take 1-0 lead in the T20I series. Indian bowlers and Ravindra Jadeja deserves all the credit for their fantastic performance. Australia got off to a great start in the chase but wickets kept tumbling once Finch got out. It will be interesting to listen to what the Aussie skipper says about India's concussion substitution, Chahal certainly turned it around for his team with his spell.   

Full Scorecard
17:26 (IST)
four

Four off the final ball but the game is done. India win the match 11 runs. 

Full Scorecard
17:26 (IST)
six

Swepson clears the long-off boundary but it's too late. 

Full Scorecard
17:22 (IST)
six

Abbott targets the mid-wicket boundary and he clears it. Much-needed one for the Aussies. 

Full Scorecard
17:19 (IST)
wkt

Starc is yorked! Natarajan with a perfect delivery to shatter the stumps. Starc b T Natarajan 1(2)

Full Scorecard
17:19 (IST)

After 18 overs,Australia 127/6 ( Sean Abbott 1 , Mitchell Starc 1)

Another successful over for India. Moises Henriques could've turned the game around but Deepak Chahar ensures the Aussie is back into the pavilion. Just five runs from this over. Australia need 35 in 12 balls. Starc and Sean Abbott need to pull off something special here.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
17:19 (IST)

Starc is yorked! Natarajan with a perfect delivery to shatter the stumps. Starc b T Natarajan 1(2)
17:16 (IST)

LBW!

Deepak Chahar removes Henriques. The batsman quickly takes the review but DRS shows the on-field umpire is right. Henriques lbw b Chahar 30(20)   
17:10 (IST)

Slog sweep from Wade and he finds the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Chahal's third wicket.  Wade c Kohli b Chahal 7(9)
17:00 (IST)

Short's misery ends. Tries to beat the long-on fielder but fails. Natarajan strikes again! D Arcy Short c Hardik Pandya b T Natarajan 34(38)
16:39 (IST)

T Natarajan strikes! 

Maxwell becomes a victim of LBW. The on-field umpire's original decision is not out but Kohli takes the review. Top decision as DRS shows three reds. Maxwell lbw b T Natarajan 2(3) 
16:32 (IST)

Oh big, big wicket! 

Smith takes the attack to Chahal and goes for the slog but Samson takes a blinder to deep mid-wicket.  Smith c Samson b Chahal 12(9)
16:22 (IST)

Chahal, the concussion substitute, does the trick! Finch goes hard, doesn't time the shot, Hardik Pandya takes a brilliant diving catch at long-off. Finch c Hardik Pandya b Chahal 35(26)   
15:26 (IST)

Australia need 162 to win! 

An amazing impact innings from Jajdea, who slammed 44 off 23, has given India a defendable score at the Maneka Oval. 11 came from the final over. 34 came from the last two. 
15:22 (IST)

OUT! Washington Sundar c Abbott b Starc 7(5)

Washington failed to get the distance on his shot and got caught at the long on. Second wicket for Starc.
15:02 (IST)

WICKET! Hardik Pandya c Smith b Henriques 16 (15)

The Hardik show is over before taking off. Hardik was aiming for another shot down the ground but didn't get the desired connection. The shot came from the bottom of the bat and there was just too much height as Smith took the catch at long-off.
14:46 (IST)

WICKET! KL Rahul c Abbott b Henriques 51 (40)

Rahul departs. He wanted to take on the bowler as Henriques bowled full but it was a slower delivery and Rahul failed to get the timing as Abbott took the catch at long-on.
14:40 (IST)

WICKET! Manish Pandey c Hazlewood b Zampa 2 (8)

Excellent catch by Hazlewood at short third man to remove Pandey. He dived forward to get to it. Pandey was trying to play a cut shot but the top-edge proved to be his undoing.
14:34 (IST)

OUT! Samson c Swepson b Henriques 23(15)

Fuller delivery, on off, and Samson was looking to power it through covers region but played his shot straight to the extra cover fielder. A promising innings comes to an end.
14:30 (IST)

FIFTY! Rahul gets to his half-century with a nudge on the leg side. Excellent innings so far by Rahul. He reaches to the milestone in 37 deliveries.
14:13 (IST)

OUT! Virat Kohli c & b Swepson 9 (9)

India lose their skipper. Swepson gets the big wicket. It was a short delivery and Kohli was looking to play the pull shot but the ball gripped and turned away just a bit to balloon back to Swepson.
13:54 (IST)

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan b Starc 1 (6)

That's the Starc we all know. He may have struggled so far but got the perfect execution this time. It was full and swung from the middle to off as Dhawan lost his stumps. Brilliant bowling.
13:16 (IST)

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitch Starc, Mitch Swepson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood  #AUSvIND
13:11 (IST)

TOSS: Aaron Finch wins the toss, Australia opt to bowl first in the 1st T20I at Canberra.
13:09 (IST)

CONFIRMED: T Natarajan will be making his T20I debut today. He has been handed his debut cap by Jasprit Bumrah.

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I Today’s Match: India take 1-0 lead in the T20I series. Indian bowlers and Ravindra Jadeja deserves all the credit for their fantastic performance. Australia got off to a great start in the chase but wickets kept tumbling once Finch got out. It will be interesting to listen to what the Aussie skipper says about India's concussion substitution, Chahal certainly turned it around for his team with his spell.

Preview: Virat Kohli-led India may have kicked off their tour Down Under by conceding the ODI series to Australia recently, but more importantly, they are coming fresh off a 13-run win in the third ODI, a victory that must have surely boosted the team’s confidence heading to the T20I series.

With next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in mind, the three-match T20I series, starting with the first one on Friday, will once again give both the teams an opportunity to reassess their preparations.

While Australia’s previous T20I series ended in a 1-2 defeat at the hands of England in September, this will be India’s first assignment in the shortest format since early this year in January, when they thumped New Zealand 5-0 during their tour to Kiwiland.

And this time, the visitors’ T20I squad witnesses a fresh face- Left-arm pacer T Natarajan. The Tamil Nadu cricketer caught the eye of selectors in the IPL that concluded in November, where he picked 16 wickets representing Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, he made his international debut in the third ODI against the Aussies, finishing with two wickets after removing Marnus Labuschagne and Ashton Agar during the chase.

Natarajan’s inclusion adds more balance to the bowling lineup, with the likes of Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami and Washington Sundar.

In terms of the batting department, KL Rahul will in all probabilities revert back to the opening slot with Shikhar Dhawan, after having batted at number five in the ODIs.

Skipper Virat Kohli, too seems to have found his rhythm back after scores of 89 and 63 in the second and third one-dayers, will look to maintain that momentum heading into the shortest format. Kohli aggregated 466 runs in the IPL as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) endured another roller-coaster campaign, where they made the playoffs.

Shreyas Iyer’s presence in the middle-order adds batting solidity, while Sanju Samson will also fight for a place in the playing eleven.

Australia, on the other hand, have injury concerns. David Warner was ruled out of the remainder of the limited-overs leg after suffering a groin injury during the second ODI, while out-of-form pacer Mitchell Starc sustained a back and rib niggle that kept him out of the final one-dayer.

Left-handed batsman D ‘Arcy Short has been named as Warner’s replacement in an otherwise similar squad.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the first T20I:

When is the first T20I between Australia and India?

The first Australia vs India T20I match will be played on 4 December.

Where the first T20I between Australia and India will be played?

The first Australia vs India T20I match will be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

At what time will the first T20I between Australia and India start?

The first Australia vs India T20I match will start at 1.40 PM IST (7.10 PM local time). The toss will take place at 1.10 PM IST.

Where can I watch the match on television?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX.

Where can I watch the match online?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be shown on online platform SonyLiv. You can also follow Firstpost for live blog of the matches.

Squads: 

India: Virat Kohli(Captain), Shikhar DhawanKL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju SamsonManish PandeyHardik PandyaMayank AgarwalRavindra JadejaYuzvendra ChahalJasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Deepak ChaharMohd. ShamiNavdeep Saini, T Natarajan.

Aaron Finch(Captain), D’Arcy ShortSteve SmithMarnus LabuschagneGlenn MaxwellMarcus StoinisAlex Carey(wk), Pat CumminsMitchell StarcAdam ZampaJosh HazlewoodSean AbbottAshton AgarCameron GreenMoises HenriquesAndrew TyeDaniel SamsMatthew Wade.

