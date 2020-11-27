India vs Australia 2020 Highlights, 1st ODI Match at Sydney, Full Cricket Score: Aussies grab series lead with 66-run win

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score of 1st ODI Match: It's over. Chasing 375 always going to be tough for the visitors. India crossed the 300-run mark but Australia won the match by 66 runs. Finch and Smith scored centuries, Zampa picked four wickets while Hazlewood took three in his 10 overs. A day to forget for Virat Kohli and Co.

Preview: A new world and a different shade of retro blue awaits a circumspect Indian cricket team which re-enters the international arena without a white-ball colossus in Rohit Sharma, facing the might of a menacing Australia in the first ODI in Sydney on Friday.

The absence of an injured Rohit Sharma will certainly leave a gaping hole at the top of the order, something that skipper Virat Kohli wouldn't have fancied at the onset of a gruelling two-month tour.

Kohli's men, who had been on a COVID-enforced international break since the disastrous away series against New Zealand that ended early March, now kick-start their international calendar in a series where a lot of probing questions are expected to be asked.

For those who believe in superstition, the return of the 1992 World Cup's navy blue jersey isn't a good omen as one of India's worst performances (7th in 9 teams) happened in that particular edition.

For the more pragmatic, it will be more about how Kohli's men get their combination right in the absence of Rohit, whose injury has been a topic of national debate.

Whether it's the young Shubman Gill or the slightly more experienced Mayank Agarwal, whoever partners an in-form Shikhar Dhawan, the challenge of facing a Mitchell Starc or a Pat Cummins first up will still be an onerous one.

So 'King Kohli' again has his task cut out as he gears up to combat a high quality pace attack, which is likely to be complemented by the wrist spin of Adam Zampa, who has at times been the Indian captain's nemesis.

Facing an Australia team in their own backyard with a Steve Smith, who is getting back his rhythm, an eternally hungry David Warner and a future great in Marnus Labuschagne isn't the best of propositions and thus some priorities will be tested.

Here's all you need to know about watching the match on TV or online.

When is the first ODI between Australia and India?

The first Australia vs India ODI match will be played on 27 November.

Where the first ODI between Australia and India will be played?

The first Australia vs India ODI match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

At what time will the first ODI between Australia and India start?

The first Australia vs India ODI match will start at 9.10 AM IST (2.40 local time). The toss will take place at 8.40 AM IST.

Where can I watch the match on television?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX.

Where can I watch the match online?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be shown on online platform SonyLiv. You can also follow Firstpost for live blog of the matches.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).

With PTI inputs