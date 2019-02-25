India vs Australia, 1st T20I stats review: KL Rahul's relief, end of Virat Kohli's streak of big scores at Vizag and more
Here we take a look at some of the key statistics from the first T20I between India and Australia.
Australia won a last-ball thriller in the opening Twenty20 International against India by three wickets on Sunday at Vishakapatnam.
With 14 runs needed from the last over, Umesh Yadav conceded two boundaries and Pat Cummins (7 not out) and Jhye Richardson (7 not out) gave Australia the win by scampering home for two runs off the final delivery.
Put into bat, India scored 126-7, with KL Rahul top scoring for the hosts with a quick half-century. Nathan Coulter-Nile was the pick of the Australian bowlers with three wickets. In reply, Glenn Maxwell smashed a 43-ball 56 for Australia.
Here we take a look at some of the key statistics from the first T20I between India and Australia:
— KL Rahul scored 50 off 36 balls, including six fours and a six. Glenn Maxwell's 56 off 43 balls anchored the Australian innings with Jasprit Bumrah's 3-16 from four overs going in vain.
— Mayank Markande became the 79th player to make a debut for India in T20Is.
— Virat Kohli became the first player to score 500-plus runs against an opponent in T20Is. He achieved the milestone against Australia.
— Virat Kohli dismissed for 24 runs – his lowest score at Vizag across formats.
— His scores before the first T20I at Vizag across formats read 118, 117, 99, 65, 167, 81 and 158*.
— KL Rahul scored a fifty for India after 13 innings across formats.
— MS Dhoni’s strike rate of 78.37 was the third lowest for an Indian batsman facing 30-plus balls in a T20I match. The record is held by Yuvraj Singh whose SR was 43.75 against Pakistan at Dhaka in 2016.
— This was the fifth time that Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Glenn Maxwell in T20 cricket.
— Jasprit Bumrah became the second Indian bowler to take 50-plus wickets in T20Is after a Ravichandran Ashwin.
— This was the fourth instance of opposition team batting full 20 overs while chasing against India to win the match. The earlier three instances recorded by New Zealand (at Wellington in 2009), Sri Lanka (at Gros Islet in 2010) and England (at Mumbai in 2012).
Updated Date:
Feb 25, 2019 11:17:03 IST
