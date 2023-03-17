Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Australia: 'Top knock', KL Rahul earns plaudits from Twitterati after unbeaten 75 in first ODI

Cricket

India vs Australia: 'Top knock', KL Rahul earns plaudits from Twitterati after unbeaten 75 in first ODI

In a tricky chase, India were in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, who made 45, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs.

India vs Australia: 'Top knock', KL Rahul earns plaudits from Twitterati after unbeaten 75 in first ODI

KL Rahul sent a timely reminder to Team India selectors, scoring 75 off 91 runs in the first ODI against Australia. Sportzpics

Mohammed Shami’s bowling figures of 3-17 and an unbeaten 75 by KL Rahul helped India beat Australia by five wickets in the first one-day international on Friday.

Australia were bowled out for 188 in 35.4 overs after a dramatic collapse following opener Mitchell Marsh’s 65-ball 81 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a tricky chase, India were in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, who made 45, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs.

The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 with the two teams warming up for the 50-over World Cup later this year in India.

Bowlers ruled in the ODI opener with Shami and Mohammed Siraj taking three wickets each to make Australia slide from a strong 129-2 after being invited to bat first.

In their reply, India, too, got off to a weak start after being restricted to 39/4 in the 11th over. Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill failed to get big scores, but KL Rahul saved India’s day with a vital partnership with Ravindra Jadeja that helped India win with 61 balls to spare.

Rahul’s heroics earned him plaudits on Twitter. Here are some reactions:



With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: March 17, 2023 22:02:42 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 1st ODI
First Cricket News

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Team India sealed a 2-1 win against the visitors and qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final. Hardik Pandya will captain the Indian side in the first ODI as Rohit Sharma will be unavailable due to family commitments.

India vs Australia ODI series: Full schedule, squads, live streaming — All you need to know
First Cricket News

India vs Australia ODI series: Full schedule, squads, live streaming — All you need to know

IND vs AUS ODI series: From full schedule, squads, live streaming to telecast details, everything about the upcoming series.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa and other key battles to watch out for in ODI series
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa and other key battles to watch out for in ODI series

India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series starting on 17 March. We take a look at some of the most tantalising matchups.