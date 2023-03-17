Mohammed Shami’s bowling figures of 3-17 and an unbeaten 75 by KL Rahul helped India beat Australia by five wickets in the first one-day international on Friday.

Australia were bowled out for 188 in 35.4 overs after a dramatic collapse following opener Mitchell Marsh’s 65-ball 81 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a tricky chase, India were in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, who made 45, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs.

The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 with the two teams warming up for the 50-over World Cup later this year in India.

Bowlers ruled in the ODI opener with Shami and Mohammed Siraj taking three wickets each to make Australia slide from a strong 129-2 after being invited to bat first.

In their reply, India, too, got off to a weak start after being restricted to 39/4 in the 11th over. Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill failed to get big scores, but KL Rahul saved India’s day with a vital partnership with Ravindra Jadeja that helped India win with 61 balls to spare.

Rahul’s heroics earned him plaudits on Twitter. Here are some reactions:

Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul.

Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tCs74rBiLP — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 17, 2023

Any bhala toh sab bhala.

Great all round show by Jaddu and top knock from KL Rahul. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/npoS1E1zaS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 17, 2023

A very impressive win from Team India. The bowlers were brilliant to get Australia all out for 188 after they were 129/2 before the 20 overs# and in the run chase KL Rahul’s composure under pressure was the key and that partnership with Jadeja was spectacular. #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/8K4pKKrnZy — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 17, 2023

Great teams are built on trust. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid showed faith, KL Rahul proves they were not wrong. ⁦@klrahul⁩ pic.twitter.com/Zpv25lOPSr — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 17, 2023

7⃣5⃣* Runs

9⃣1⃣ Balls

7⃣ Fours

1⃣ Six That was one brilliant knock in the chase from @klrahul 👌 👌 #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS Watch 🎥 🔽https://t.co/ii33uhbPv1 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 17, 2023

A fifty to remember by KL Rahul – under pressure he played a great knock. pic.twitter.com/osMp6RAELe — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 17, 2023

He has had a turbulent time of late but batting at no 5 in odi cricket is KL Rahul's sweet spot. The numbers say that too but I believe in this current phase, where he needs a little space, that is right for him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 17, 2023

Fifty for KL Rahul, he is a run machine at number 5 in ODI, stands tall when India is under pressure. Leading run chase at Wankhede. pic.twitter.com/nI6j8VLtLw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 17, 2023

Ironically, KL Rahul has been consistent in the only format he was ill -treated and often chopped and changed #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #INDvAUS — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) March 17, 2023





With inputs from AFP