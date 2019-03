Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored patient half-centuries and stayed at the crease to help India beat Australia by six wickets in their first one-day international on Saturday.

Australia won the toss and decided to bat at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as the teams began to mark the home stretch for the 50-over World Cup later this year.

But the decision didn't pay off as India finished on 240-4 in 48.2 overs in reply to Australia's 236-7.

Jadhav scored 81 not out off 87 balls, including nine fours and a six, while Dhoni made 59 not out off 72 deliveries. The pair put on 141 runs for the unbeaten fifth wicket after coming together on 99-4 in the 24th over.

Here we take a look at some of the key statistics from the first ODI between India and Australia:

— The first ODI played at Hyderabad was the 100th ODI of Aaron Finch's career. He was dismissed for a duck and it was his seventh single-digit score in his last eight international innings.

— Usman Khawaja scored 50 in the first ODI and it was his first half-century in Asia in ODIs.

— Kuldeep Yadav, who took two wickets in first ODI, has now taken 40 wickets in the 50-over format in the past 12 months — which is the joint-most by any player alongside Adil Rashid.

— Glenn Maxwell, who scored 40 on Saturday, has now scored more runs against India (643) in ODIs than against any other nation, going past 640 runs against England.

— Jasprit Bumrah conceded 60 runs in his 10 overs on Saturday, the last time he leaked 60 or more runs in an ODI match was against Pakistan at The Oval in 2017.

— Shikhar Dhawan registered his sixth duck in ODI cricket in the first ODI. It was his third duck against Australia in ODIs.

— Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have now added seven fifty-plus stands in ODIs, which is the most any Indian pair against Australia in ODIs, going past six stands between Rohit and Dhawan. Moreover, they have now added 934 runs against Australia in ODIs which is also the most by any Indian pair against Australia in ODIs, going past the previous record of 927 runs added by the pair of Rohit and Dhawan.

— No player has now hit more sixes for India than Dhoni (216) in ODIs. He was earlier level on terms with Rohit with 215 sixes.

— Dhoni scored 59* runs in the first ODI played at Hyderabad. It was his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score against Australia while chasing in ODIs. He now averages 150.50 with the bat in ODIs this year.

— India have now won 48 ODIs against Australia, which is the third most by any team against the Aussies, going past South Africa's tally of 47 ODI wins. England are at the first place in the list with 61 ODI wins.

— Dhoni and Jadhav added unbeaten 141 runs in the first ODI, which is now the joint-second highest for the fifth or lower wicket against Australia by any Indian pair in ODIs. The highest is 167 runs, added by Dhoni and Rohit for the fifth wicket at Bangalore in 2013.