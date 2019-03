India thumped Australia by six wickets at Hyderabad on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series. Opting to bat first, the tourists lost skipper Aaron Finch early and kept losing wickets at regular intervals before a final flourish helped them to a reasonable total of 236. India got off to a rocky start in the run chase as Shikhar Dhawan fell in the second over. But MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav then made light work of the chase with a 141-run unbeaten stand post a mini middle-order collapse.

Here is our report card from the 1st ODI.

India

Rohit Sharma - 4/10

Rohit Sharma fought his way through the tough early period, when the Australian new ball bowlers were getting extra bounce off the surface. He was circumspect, yet appeared good enough to ride the trough and make merry. But on 37 off 66 balls, a leading edge off Nathan Coulter-Nile brought an end to his innings.

Shikhar Dhawan - 1/10

After disappointing in his only outing in the T20Is, Dhawan went for a first-ball duck at Hyderabad, driving on the up to point in the second over. With India looking to lend chances to KL Rahul in this series, Dhawan may not get to play all matches. And so, he needs to ensure that he makes the most of whatever chances come his way.

Virat Kohli- 7/10

Virat Kohli started off with a bit of uncertainty but soon found his rhythm with back-to-back boundaries off Coulter-Nile. Pat Cummins troubled him with his extra bounce but Kohli, as he is used to in run-chases, looked composed and made 44 at run-a-ball before Adam Zampa trapped him in front with a skiddy googly. The India skipper would be gutted by the fact that he couldn't complete the run-chase and would now look to come back hungry as ever in the remainder of the series.

Ambati Rayudu- 3/10

Rayudu's place at No 4 is suddenly under scrutiny again with Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul in line to make a late push for the spot before the World Cup. Rayudu has to stamp down his authority in this series but didn't make a good impression in the first match, edging Zampa to the keeper for 13.

MS Dhoni - 9/10

With an average total to gun down and time on hands to walk in and settle himself at the crease, Dhoni was at his sublime best, and kept his end intact. When none of the top three scores half-centuries, Dhoni averages over 60 in matches post the 2015 World Cup which kind of underlines his value in the side. His first 30 balls were devoted to settling in at the crease and he scored at a strike rate of 47. Post that, Dhoni was in his groove and scored at over a strike rate of 100 and finished unbeaten on 59 as India chased down the target.

Kedar Jadhav - 10/10

The irresistible Kedar Jadhav could well be India's trump card at the upcoming World Cup. The seemingly innocuous off-break bowler who bowls from a low trajectory, restricted the scoring rate and picked up the big wicket of Marcus Stoinis in a seven-over spell. He returned with the bat as India were looking to lift itself up from an abyss and put on a game-changing 141-run stand with Dhoni to seal the game. He remained unbeaten on 81 off 87 balls despite the surface appearing a tad difficult to bat on.

Vijay Shankar - 2/10

Vijay Shankar was unused with the bat but got a chance as first-change bowler to make an impact. He was, however, too short or too full and lacked the pace to trouble the Aussie batsmen. He leaked 22 in his three overs and remained wicketless. Shankar will hope he gets chances with the bat in this series.

Ravindra Jadeja - 7/10

Jadeja was containing as usual and on a surface where the ball wasn't easily coming onto the bat, the left-arm spinner was nearly unplayable. He turned the ball and used the natural angle to restrict the scoring rate. Jadeja, who made the squad as a replacement for Hardik Pandya, however, needs more wickets to make a bigger impact and seal his place in the World Cup squad.

Kuldeep Yadav - 9/10

Kuldeep was brilliant yet again and finished with figures of 2/46 in his 10-over spell. Kuldeep wreaked havoc in the Aussie middle-order when he removed a well-set Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb in the space of six overs to reduce the visitors to 133/4. Kuldeep is even more potent with Chahal bowling in tandem with him and we might see the duo unleashed together in the next game.

Mohammed Shami - 9/10

Shami continued his resurgence in ODI cricket with another crackerjack performance when the team needed. With Ashton Turner and Glenn Maxwell threatening to break free and transfer pressure back onto the Indians, Shami strolled in and cleaned up the two batsmen in the space of two overs to bring the hosts right back into the match.

Jasprit Bumrah - 7/10

Bumrah befuddled Finch with an outswinger when the Aussie was expecting the ball to go the other way to grab an early wicket and peg the visitors back at the begining. He, however, went on to concede 60 in his 10-over spell, the most expensive he has been in an ODI since the Champions Trophy final, but added a late wicket to somewhat compensate.

Australia

Usman Khawaja - 8/10

On a difficult surface, Khawaja made batting look really easy with some authoritative stroke play against pace and spin. From his pristine cover drive for four off Jasprit Bumrah to his six off Kuldeep after coming out, Khawaja oozed class and appeared set to take Australia to a good total. But soon after he crossed his half-century, Khawaja gifted his wicket away with an ill-advised flick off Kuldeep which was caught brilliantly in the deep by Shankar.

Aaron Finch - 1/10

Finch's dreadful run of form has crossed the permissible limits and Australia might now be mulling to give him a break at the top of the order. They could bring in Shaun Marsh at the top of the order for the next match. Finch has serious concerns about the ball coming back into him and a series of dismissals to a similar delivery against India (both at home and on this tour) seems to be playing on his mind.

Marcus Stoinis - 4/10

Stoinis was unused with the ball in the two T20 matches but bowled over nine overs on Saturday without being too effective. He came at No 3 in the batting line-up and displayed enough potential to come under consideration for a long-term role at that spot. His 37 came off 53 balls but he gave it away by pulling Kedar Jadhav straight to short mid-wicket.

Peter Handscomb - 3/10

Handscomb's ability to play spin makes him a handy player to have in the ODI team on this tour. At Hyderabad, though, the middle-order batsman failed to make a big impact and was at the receiving end of a MS Dhoni stumping, having been deceived brilliantly by Kuldeep Yadav with a slow, dipping delivery. There was little Handscomb could do to counter a beauty from Kuldeep and he will hope to make a bigger impact as the series goes on.

Glenn Maxwell - 7/10

Coming off after a match-winning ton in the T20I at Bengaluru, Maxwell appeared to be in great touch and played Kuldeep, in particular, with conviction. The belligerent middle-order batsman was assured in his footwork and threatened once again to challenge India's bowling might, in the company of debutant Ashton Turner. Mohammed Shami, though, produced the breakthrough when he bowled four dots on the trot to evoke a false stroke from the Aussie.

Ashton Turner - 4/10

Turner was out in the middle for just 23 balls but showed his characteristic fighting spirit in a good-looking knock. He combined with Maxwell in a brief stand that threatened India's supremacy. But soon after belting a slower one from Shami into the stands, he was undone by an off-cutter from the same bowler to be cleaned up for 21.

Alex Carey - 8/10

Carey gave a good final flourish to an Australian innings that was going no where. He walked in with the side tottering at 169/5 - which turned 173/6 soon - and played a run-a-ball innings that helped Australia to end up with a decent-looking 236. The wicket-keeper batsman displayed good composure and flamboyance in the middle after being left out of the XI in the T20Is.

Nathan Coulter-Nile - 8/10

Coulter-Nile is Australia's most successful bowler since 2011 in bilateral ODI series' in India and showed why he is a threatening option on these surfaces with his performances in the T20Is. At Hyderabad, he was yet again right on the money and gave India an early jolt by sending back Dhawan off the first ball he bowled. He went on to add the wicket of Rohit to finish with 2/46 in his nine-over spell that included two maidens.

Pat Cummins - 5/10

Cummins generated extra bounce off the surface and beat the bat a few times but failed to grab a wicket to make an impact in the game. The Australian seamer might be rested going forward in the series as the tourists hope to keep him fresh and firing for the World Cup.

Adam Zampa - 9/10

Zampa continued to impress as Australia's limited-overs spin bowler and added the wicket of Kohli for the fourth time in his career in 13 matches (T20Is + ODIs). The leg-spinner deceived a well-set Kohli with his googly that slid on and trapped him in front. He further dented the run-chase with the key wicket of Rayudu and finished with figures of 2/49.

Jason Behrendorff - 5/10

Behrendorff beat the bat a few times and used his angle from over the wicket to flummox the Indian batsmen with the one that straightens after pitching. The left-arm fast bowler, however, failed to grab a wicket early on but was fairly economical in his ten-over spell. Behrendorff will hope to make a bigger impact as the action shifts to Nagpur.

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor