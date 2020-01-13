First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 3rd ODI Jan 12, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
SL in IND | 3rd T20I Jan 10, 2020
IND vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
AUS in IND Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IRE in WI Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS in Mumbai Live Telecast

Here's everything you need to know about 1st ODI between India and Australia which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 13, 2020 14:33:11 IST

After back-to-back T20I series, the attention shifts to the 50-over format as the ODI series between India and Australia kicks off in Mumbai on Tuesday (14 January). The series will mark the return of regular vice-captain Rohit Sharma who was rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

This is a very strong Australian ODI outfit visiting India, led by Aaron Finch, who has shaped into an able leader since taking the reins from then banned Steve Smith. One can say that most of the Australian players feel at home in India and conditions and pitch would not really bother them. Courtesy the Indian Premier League (IPL), they spend at least a month playing in the league across the country in different stadiums.

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS in Mumbai Live Telecast

File image of India captain Virat Kohli. AP

Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner and Pat Cummins are some of the IPL regulars and their experience of playing in Indian conditions will be very handy for the visitors. Despite such a star-studded squad, most focus will be on Marnus Labuschagne, who has been a phenomenon in Tests since coming in as concussion substitute for Steve Smith during the Ashes. He is expected to feature in the playing XI in Mumbai in the first ODI.

India will be bolstered by the comeback of Jasprit Bumrah to the ODI setup as well. After almost a four-month layoff due to back injury, Bumrah made his comeback in the T20I series where he did well. Bowling 10-over spell will test his fitness further and get him into ODI groove as well.

India have a pretty strong squad in place. But they do have a sweet headache to take care of. And that is KL Rahul. Given the form that he is in, it is going to be very difficult to ask him to warm the bench but that will mean resting Shikhar Dhawan who has not so bad to get dropped. Also, dropping Dhawan means team management plays unnecessarily with well-settled opening combination.

So does Rahul play at No. 4? If that happens, would he be as successful? Is it justice for Shreyas Iyer who has been so good at No. 4 recently? Does Kohli go back at No. 4? There are many questions that the Indian team management will have to answer on 14 January. Nevertheless, it is a great headache to have for any team.

Here's all you need to know about the 1st India vs Australia ODI in Mumbai:

When is the 1st ODI between India and Australia?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will take place on 14 January, 2020.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 1:30 PM IST with toss taking place at 1.o0 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India Team Players:  Shikhar DhawanYuzvendra ChahalShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh Pant (wk), KL RahulVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaKuldeep YadavShardul ThakurJasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Kedar Jadhav

Australia team players: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 13, 2020 14:33:11 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, David Warner, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 1st ODI, India Vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE Streaming, India Vs Australia 1st ODI When And Where To Watch, India Vs Australia 2020, India Vs Australia When And Where To Watch, Jasprit Bumrah, Marnus Labuschagne, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all