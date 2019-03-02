Dhoni flicks the first ball for a single followed by a wide. Jadhav brings up a four with a pull off short ball. Six off the over.

Dhoni steps out first ball, didn't time the shot well as inside-edge to square leg gets him one run. Jadhav takes a single with a push to leg-side. Dhoni gets a four with a pull shot through mid-wicket before adding a single. One leg bye added.

Earlier this year when India needed to win 231 runs, Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni added unbeaten 121 runs for the fourth wicket to help India win the match at MCG. Can they do it again today?

Six runs added. Jadhav takes a double and then adds a single with a push to mid-wicket. Dhoni works one towards leg for a single before two more singles. Required rate is now 6.

Dhoni gets a four first ball as Behrendorff fires one on his pads. MSD flicks it with swift wrists towards fine leg. Pulls the last ball to square leg for a single.

SIX! MSD GETS INTO THE ACTION! Short ball by NCN. Dhoni gets back, gets under the ball and tonks it over long-on

Umpire review and not out! Stoinis claims a catch at mid-on after Dhoni's leading edge skies in air but replays shows it bounced before Stoinis took the catch

Dhoni seems to be opening up. A brilliant six off Coulter Nile got him going. There was a bit of an excitement over a bump catch. But the soft Signal was not out. Another streaky boundary made this 38th over a productive one for India. Looks like Dhoni has realized that he can't leave too much for the other batsmen. If it gets too tight only Dhoni can make the difference. And that's the worry for him and others.

Big over for India! 10 runs added! Dhoni picked the short ball from NCN in time to get under the ball and smash it down the ground. He was then beaten by NCN but the edge ran past slips to third man ropes. There was also an appeal for a catch by diving Stoinis after a leading edge from Dhoni went up in air but replays showed that the ball bounced before Stoinis collected it.

FOUR! Cheeky! Very well played by Jadhav. Short ball, moving back into the batsman as Jadhav opened the face of the bat to guide it to third man. Poor fielding in the deep by Zampa.

Jadhav guides the short ball to third man with an open face of the bat from close to the body to get a four. Pulls the short ball to square leg for a single. Five runs added. 64 more needed in 66 balls.

Jadhav pulls the short ball in air to mid-wicket for a double. Pushes the last ball to long-on for a single. 61 needed in last 10 overs.

FOUR! A bit short from Cummins and Jadhav swings his bat from under the ball to place it to mid-wicket for a boundary

Jadhav guides the short ball off first delivery to third man for a single. Dhoni takes a single with a push to deep cover before Jadhav pulls the short delivery over mid-wicket for a four. Six runs added. India need 55 in 54 balls.

Dhoni takes a single with a glance and gives the strike to Jadhav as he creams Behrendorrff's full delivery down the ground for a four. Guides one to mid-wicket for one. Dhoni adds another with a drive to covers. Seven off the over. India need 48 runs in 48 balls

Down to the last 10 overs when 5 fielders would be allowed outside the circle. Not too many runs required. Just 6 runs an over. This partnership has been good for India. But Dhoni and Jadav must take it deeper. May be reassess at 45th over. Dhoni is a master in these situations because he keeps his cool better than anyone else. But Jadav too needs to stay in the party

Behrendorff has completed his quota. Cummins and Coulter-Nile have 2 apiece. So Stoinis and Zampa would have to bowl and India must squeeze as many runs from them. India need less than 47 runs is 8 overs. They have played it smart. Aussies under pressure now to breakthrough and keep runs down. Tough ask against seasoned batsmen like Dhoni and matured Jadav

FIFTY! Jadhav nudges the last ball of over to fine leg for a double as he brings up his 5th fifty

Excellent 50 under pressure by Jadav. He has been a pillar for Dhoni in this brilliant sixth-wicket partnership. It has almost taken match away from the Aussies. Bowlers will be under pressure with each passing delivery. Jadav's 51 in 67 balls an absolute peach.

Dhoni's cover drive is fielded first ball but Indians steal a quick single. Jadhav pushes the second delivery to long-on to one more. Pull shot gives Dhoni a single as Jadhav adds two more on last ball to reach his 5th fifty.

FOUR! Smart thinking helps Jadhav get a four. Banged in short and Jadhav just guides it over the keeper using the pace of the delivery to find the ropes

Dhoni pushes the first ball to mid-off for a single before Jadhav cheekily guides the short ball over keeper for a four. Takes a single next ball with a push to covers. 100-run partnership up between the pair. 200 up for India. They need 37 in 36 balls.

MS Dhoni now has been involved in three of India's six fifth-wicket century stands against Australia at home in ODIs.

Four singles off the first four balls before Jadhav plays the pull shot to bring up a four. One more on last ball. India need 28 in 5 overs.

Poor cricket allows India a double off first ball. Jadhav's flick to mid-wicket leads to a misfield and the duo steal a double followed by an excellent uppish drive over covers for a four. Single on last ball. India need 21 off 24 overs.

Two singles each for Jadhav and MSD and a wide. Five runs added. MSD is one run away from his fifty. India need 16 in 18.

This is the fourth consecutive fifty-plus score for MS Dhoni while chasing in ODIs in 2019. All have come against Australia.

Dhoni drives the first ball to mid-off for a single to bring up his fifty. A mini celebration as he lifts his bat. Two singles and then a double as Stoinis commits a misfield at mid-on. Jadhav finishes the over with a six down the ground. India need 5 in last two overs.

It's over! MSD slams a four and India beat Australia by six wickets to take 1-0 lead after the first ODI.

"It's a magnificent stadium. Pitch looks a very good one for batting. Quicker bowlers won't get much joy out of this. Grass won't make much of a difference. A few cracks here, which could come in handy for spinners. Teams bowling second won't have a problem as they did in the T20I games. Team winning the toss will want to bat first and put the runs on the board," say Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Karthik in the pitch report.

"We would've bowled first actually. We're not playing two wristies today. We're playing Jadeja and Kuldeep. Two fast bowlers, Vijay Shankar, Jadeja, wrist spinner. Top order is the same as New Zealand," says India skipper Virat Kohli.

OUT ! Finch's horror run continues, as Finch gets squared up with a back-of-length delivery that moves a touch in the last second, getting a faint nick that results in a regulation catch for MS Dhoni. AUS 0/1

FOUR ! Stoinis pulls a back-of-length ball from Shankar towards the midwicket fence for his fourth boundary, bringing up the fifty-partnership in the process. AUS 53/1

OUT! Jadhav has a knack for getting the breakthrough, which he does once again today by getting rid of a well-set Stoinis for 37, who pulls straight to Kohli at midwicket. AUS 87/2

OUT ! What a catch by Shankar at deep midwicket, bringing to an end a refreshing innings from Usman Khawaja — who fails to convert yet another half-century into a three-figure score! Full credit to Shankar, who had to run quite a bit to his right to complete what was in no way an easy catch. AUS 97/3

OUT ! Handscomb's vigil comes to an end, as he gets stumped while coming down the crease looking to hit Kuldeep! AUS 133/4

OUT! Shami gets rid of the debutant, as Turner gets the top of his leg stump rattled. The batter missed the back-of-length delivery while going for a pull, resulting in the ball breaching his defence. AUS 169/5

BOWLED EM ! What a spell Shami's bowling right now, netting the big fish Maxwell now! The ball nips back in ever so slightly to beat Maxwell's defence, uprooting the set batsman's off stump in the aftermath. AUS 173/6

OUT ! Coulter-Nile perishes while looking for another big hit, holing out to long on to depart for 28 off the penultimate delivery of the innings. AUS 235/7

REVIEW AND OUT! India lose Kohli! Quicker googly as Kohli misses the ball prodding forward, which crashes into his pads. Umpire gives it not out but review shows the ball would have hit the stumps.

WICKET! SOFT DISMISSAL! Big wicket for Australia. Cross-seam delivery does the job as Rohit gives away the leading edge trying to close the bat too early. Finch takes the catch at mid-off.

The first India vs Australia ODI is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The India-Australia live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the first ODI between India and Australia.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Match Preview: The Indian cricket team will continue its experiments to figure out the final pieces of a jigsaw puzzle called the ‘World Cup squad’ when a five-match ODI series against Australia starts here on Saturday. The team is slowly moving into the World Cup mode and even a 0-2 loss in the just-concluded T20 series won’t see any shift in plans as far as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are concerned.

“Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the World Cup, and we’ll keep doing that in the ODI series too, but we still want to win every match we play,” skipper Kohli said after the Bengaluru T20 loss headlining his intention. There will be at least four players for whom the series will be like a ‘pre test’, a good score ensuring that they get ‘admit cards’ for the board exams.

The four players in question are KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul, who are fighting for two available slots in that UK bound 15-member squad. One man who will be keenly tracking the developments from the sidelines will be Dinesh Karthik, who still, many believe, has an outside chance of making it to the team.

However, for the quartet of Rahul, Pant, Shankar and Kaul, the coming five matches will be an acid test as and when they are inducted into the playing XI. Rahul should be in a good head space after scores of 50 and 47 in the two T20 Internationals and is expected to get a few more chances at the top of the order.

The batsman is fighting for the reserve opener’s slot and who knows if Shikhar Dhawan’s indifferent form continues, the Mangalore man could well be a permanent fixture in the side. All eyes will also be on Pant, who hasn’t exactly been consistent in the shorter formats but such is his talent and ability to win matches singlehandedly that the team management may give him a few more matches before taking a final call.

For Vijay Shankar, his bowling doesn’t exactly inspire confidence but Hardik Pandya’s dodgy fitness will keep him in the race and he can still claim for a second all-rounder’s slot if Pandya is the first choice. Kaul is a rank outsider and could be a blind side entry as the reserve pacer as the team management’s trial test with Khaleel Ahmed hasn’t yielded the desired results.

With Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah being automatic choices, Kaul will probably get two games to prove his worth. But Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are not likely to tinker with the core team too much as a comprehensive series win is always an acceptable proposition. With the seasoned Ambati Rayudu, veteran all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and the wily Shami back in the Indian set-up, the ODI series will be a completely different challenge for Aaron Finch and his men.

Also the formidable wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be operating in tandem during those middle overs to choke the run flow. Add to it, Jadhav’s side-arm low off-breaks and the likes of Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis and Shaun Marsh may find it difficult to negotiate the overs.

Bumrah, set to be India’s premier bowler in England, may be rested for a game or two depending on India’s position in the series. The Australian team, buoyed by the maiden T20 triumph over India, will be eager to continue the momentum it has gained. Nathan Lyon’s presence will lend teeth to the spin department and he will partner Adam Zampa. Andrew Tye, the late replacement for the injured Kane Richardson, will like to use all the variations learnt during his stints with various IPL franchises.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.

Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).

With PTI inputs