First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 2 Jun 13, 2018
NED Vs IRE
Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
PAK in SCO | 2nd T20I Jun 13, 2018
SCO Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Scotland by 84 runs
SAW in ENG Jun 15, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
SAW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Afghanistan: Visitors' pacer Yamin Ahmadzai says playing at highest level was enjoyable but little stressful

Yamin Ahmadzai, who took two of the six Indian wickets, said their spinners struggled in the first session since they were trying too hard.

Press Trust of India, June 14, 2018

Bengaluru: They realised the dream of playing at the highest level but the beginning of the journey was "little stressful" said Afghanistan fast bowler Yamin Ahmadzai as the strife-torn nation made its Test debut against India on Thursday.

The gritty Afghans got a reality check when they were hammered around the park in the first session but saved the day by claiming five Indian wickets in the last session.

"Well, this was a dream which has come true for our nation. It was enjoyable, but a little stressful. Nevertheless, playing against India, the number one team, was a good experience. Still there are four days to go and we will try to do our best," Ahmadzai said at the press conference.

Yamin Ahmadzai became the first Afghan bowler to pick up a wicket in Test cricket. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

Yamin Ahmadzai became the first Afghan bowler to pick up a wicket in Test cricket. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

"Getting a Test cap is the most important thing in cricketers' lives. It is same for me as well. I cannot express it in words. There was excitement when we walked onto the field but were also nervous," he said.

The pacer, who took two of the six Indian wickets, said their spinners struggled in the first session since they were trying too hard.

"Our bowlers especially Rashid was trying too much in the first session, but he bowled wicket-to-wicket on a pitch which began to grip in the last session. That is the reason why we came back strongly. Our bowlers picked five wickets," he said.

In the last session, Afghanistan picked up five wickets including that of centurion Murali Vijay, KL Rahul (54), captain Ajinkya Rahane (10), Cheteshwar Pujara (35) and Dinesh Karthik (4).

Ahmadzai was the pick of the bowler as he ended the day with decent figures of two for 32 in 13 overs with six maidens.

Dhawan, who became the first Indian to score a century before lunch, and half-centurion KL Rahul were Ahmadzai's prize scalps.

Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who were labelled as better spinners than India's by captain Asghar Stankizai, picked one wicket each.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #Asghar Stanikzai #Cheteshwar Pujara #Dinesh Karthik #India Vs Afghanistan 2018 #KL Rahul #Mujeeb Ur Rahman #Murali Vijay #Rashid Khan #Yamin Ahmadzai

Also See

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5446 124
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3400 103
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all