India vs Afghanistan, One-off Test match at Bengaluru: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming
Here is all you need to know about when and where to watch the one-off Test match between India and Test debutants Afghanistan.
FirstCricket Staff,
June 13, 2018
Afghanistan will embark on a new journey in their cricket history when they make their Test debut against a Virat Kohli-less No 1-ranked India in the historic one-off Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.
Afghanistan, who are rising through the ranks of world cricket, have named a spin-heavy squad for their debut Test to give India a taste of their own medicine.
India captain Ajinkya Rahane during the pre-match press conference. Reuters/Abhishek N Chinnappa
The squad comprises five spinners in Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zahir Khan and left-arm spinner Hamza Kotak, who incidentally emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded first-class competition.
India have a little advantage in the upcoming Test as their batsmen have already faced a couple of Afghan spinners in the Indian Premier League.
Afghan stars Rashid and Mujeeb enjoyed fruitful campaigns in the IPL, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab respectively.
But the home side have to be a little conscious that they don't slip on a potential banana skin as they come into the game without any match practice.
India also have a couple of new players in their squad, which will make Rahane's task of fielding the right combination a bit difficult.
Three key players — regular skipper Kohli along with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested as they prepare for the challenging tour to England next month.
New inclusions like wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Karun Nair will aim to make the most of this chance and would like to cement their place in the playing XI.
The batting department seems settled with the likes of Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Karun Nair and Dinesh Karthik.
In the bowling department, India have the star spinning trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav along with pacers Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur.
Having won all their last six Test series at home in the previous season, the Indians are expected to sail through easily as they aim to start the season on a high and take the confidence to the five-Test rubber in England.
When will the India vs Afghanistan match be played?
India will play Bangladesh at Bengaluru from 14-18 June.
How do I watch the India vs Afghanistan clash live?
The matches will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports Network. The match will be broadcast with English commentary on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. For Hindi commentary, tune in to Start Sports 1 Hindi and Start Sports 1 Hindi HD. The match will also be broadcast with Tamil commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil.
What time will live coverage of the match start?
The live broadcast of the day match will start at 9.13 am IST.
Where can I follow the matches online?
The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Jun 13, 2018
