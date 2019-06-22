First Cricket
India vs Afghanistan Match, Weather update at Rose Bowl Today: Cloudy skies predicted but chances of rainfall slim

After seeing India's match against New Zealand washed out and the highly-anticipated fixture against Pakistan plagued by intermittent showers, Indian fans will be happy to see that the weather for Saturday in Southampton looks good for a full game.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 22, 2019 08:07:43 IST

India vs Afghanistan, Southampton Weather Update, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: The scoreboard may need as much preparation and care as the wicket ahead of Saturday's anticipated run-fest when India seeks to follow title contenders England by thumping Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup.

File image of Rose Bowl. Reuters

The days leading up to the match have not seen much rain and isn't predicted on the game day as well. According to AccuWeather, the conditions will remain sunny with till noon (4 pm IST). A partial cloud covering is expected in the afternoon but there is no prediction of rain. The temperature is expected to touch a maximum of 20 degrees, while the lowest is expected to be 13 degrees. The humidity percentage will float between 45 to 65 per cent during the day

India and England remain the bookmakers' favourites to contest the 14 July final at Lord's. That's despite unbeaten New Zealand and a resurgent Australia, which has lost only once — against India — in six games.

India will be aiming to give a proper run to its new-look batting unit. Opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the tournament, leaving KL Rahul to be a permanent partner for in-form Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

India is unbeaten so far and has already had wins over defending champion Australia, South Africa and Pakistan after being the last team to gets its campaign started. It also picked up a point from a washed-out game against New Zealand.

Whether batting or bowling first, Afghanistan will find the going tough against 2011 champions India, one of the pre-tournament favourites. Having lost all five games, the Afghans are still recovering from the hammering against England in Manchester.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2019 08:10:11 IST

