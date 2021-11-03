Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Afghanistan At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 03 November, 2021

03 November, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

59/0 (7.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 33
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Afghanistan
59/0 (7.0 ov) - R/R 8.43

Play In Progress

KL Rahul - 22

Rohit Sharma - 36

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul Batting 22 17 1 1
Rohit Sharma Batting 36 26 5 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Hamid Hassan 2 0 6 0
Gulbadin Naib 1 0 6 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

59 (59) R/R: 8.23

KL Rahul 22(17)
Rohit Sharma 36(26)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Match Updates: Rahul, Rohit build good partnership

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Match Updates: Rahul, Rohit build good partnership

20:07 (IST)

After 7 overs,India 59/0 ( KL Rahul 22 , Rohit Sharma 36)

An excellent powerplay for India, 53 is not bad at all. Gulbadin to bowl now. Oh what fielding from Hazratullah at the boundary rope, he's saved a certain boundary with a diving effort! Oof, vicious delivery from Gulbadin, bowled quick and into Rahul's body, it rockets off his hip bone. He looks hurt, but not too badly, he can continue. Four singles to end the over.

Full Scorecard
20:02 (IST)

After 6 overs,India 53/0 ( KL Rahul 18 , Rohit Sharma 34)

Hamid continues. Single, and two dots to start. There was a call for LBW on the third delivery, but only the bowler seemed convinced. He manages to get his team to take the review. No bat involved in the replay, but it was drifting well wide of the stumps. Oh, great yorker! Bowled right into the feet of Rohit, he just about manages to stop it from hitting the wickets. Oh, two more dots, great over this. Only one run from it. 

Full Scorecard
19:58 (IST)
wkt

After 5 overs,India 52/0 ( KL Rahul 17 , Rohit Sharma 34)

Naveen-ul-Haq to bowl his second over now. First ball is a dot. Oh no, that's a no-ball, free-hit signalled. Rohit takes an almighty swing at it, but the connection is off, and he can just run a single. Another single and then FOUR! Rohit opened up his body and sent a shot racing off to the boundary rope at deep backward point.  Dot follows, and then a hammer blow, hit for SIX over long-off. Absolutely crunched by Rohit! He's come out with a vengeance. Oh, another boundary! That's FOUR! Carved over extra cover. 50 up for India! KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have come out of the gates swinging!

Full Scorecard
19:51 (IST)

After 4 overs,India 35/0 ( KL Rahul 16 , Rohit Sharma 19)

Hamid to bowl his first over. Starts with two singles and a dot. Oh, a little bit of hesitation from Rahul and Rohit, almost resulted in a run-out. This is as good a start as India have had recently. Couple of singles to end. 

Full Scorecard
19:40 (IST)

After 2 overs,India 23/0 ( KL Rahul 13 , Rohit Sharma 10)

Sharafuddin in now. Single to start, and then a delightfully inventive four from Rohit Sharma. Delicately paddled away fine past short fine. single, dot and then SIX!! Rahul came down the pitch and clobbered it over mid-on! KL Rahul then ends with a FOUR! Hit to to long-on again, this was just a little less firmly struck, it's one bounce and over the crease.

Full Scorecard
19:35 (IST)

After 1 overs,India 7/0 ( KL Rahul 2 , Rohit Sharma 5)

Alright then, after the experimental duo of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan in the last match, we're back to Rahul and Rohit. Nabi will begin the bowling. Dot and two singles to start. It's a good first over so far. A dot, a single and then FOUR! Nicely done by Rahul! Lifted over extra cover.

Full Scorecard
19:31 (IST)

No but seriously, what are the odds?

Full Scorecard
19:20 (IST)

Afghanistan Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

Full Scorecard
19:15 (IST)

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Full Scorecard
19:09 (IST)

Virat Kohli: "The situation is tricky for us, but there's still a chance. We'll focus on that chance, and play as well as we can. We haven't done that recently, but we need to shrug that off now.

We would have bowled first, tried to restrict the team and then chase it down. For us, it's an opportunity to come out and put big runs on the board, on what looks like a fresh pitch.

Suryakumar Yadav is back, he'll bat where he batted in the first match. Varun Chakaravarthy has a niggle, he'll be replaced by R Ashwin."

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img

India vs Afghanistan, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021:

An excellent powerplay for India, 53 is not bad at all. Gulbadin to bowl now. Oh what fielding from Hazratullah at the boundary rope, he's saved a certain boundary with a diving effort! Oof, vicious delivery from Gulbadin, bowled quick and into Rahul's body, it rockets off his hip bone. He looks hurt, but not too badly, he can continue. Four singles to end the over.

Preview: India take on Afghanistan in the Group 2 Super 12 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

India would look to bounce back hard after two defeats in two matches in the T20 World Cup so far. It's going to be really difficult to qualify for the semis. They need to win their remaining three matches and hope the other decisions go their way.

Their batting has let them down. The Indian team has averaged just 18.64 per wicket. Virat Kohli helped them achieve some respectability against Pakistan with a crucial fifty but against New Zealand, they didn't achieve any momentum at all and could manage just 110/7. New Zealand chased it down with ease with 33 balls and eight wickets to spare. Rohit Sharma was pushed down to No 3 to accommodate Ishan Kishan to open.

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of India vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Ind vs AFG Match

Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming of India vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Ind vs AFG Match

It will be interesting to see whether they continue with the same strategy. They need the top order to fire big time. That Powerplay batting will be crucial. But they will face a stern challenge against the quality Afghanistan spinners. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan have been brilliant in this tournament and India will need to find a way to score against them.

India's bowling too has been lacklustre, they have managed to take just two wickets in two matches. The bowlers too need to step up and deliver. Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja haven't had the impact which was expected of them. India may look to include a wrist spinner in Rahul Chahar or may be inject the experience of R Ashwin.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have won two of their three matches. Two of them in a convincing manner, against Scotland and Namibia which has helped boost their run rate. They fought well against Pakistan and made them work hard for their win.

Their spinners will be the key going into this contest. A win will boost their chances of qualification.

Amidst uncertainties back home they have shown a lot of heart and fight in the tournament.

With both teams looking for crucial points, we can expect a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the India vs Afghanistan match in Abu Dhabi:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Afghanistan take place?

The match between India and Afghanistan will take place on 3 November, 2021.

What is the venue for India vs Afghanistan match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: November 03, 2021 20:07:51 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan win by 45 runs, qualify for semis
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan win by 45 runs, qualify for semis

Pakistan vs Namibia Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Follow all the live scores and updates of the match here.

Highlights, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan win by 5 wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan win by 5 wickets

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: Follow live scores and updates of Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in Dubai.

Highlights, South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021: Temba Bavuma guides SA to 6-wicket win
First Cricket News

Highlights, South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021: Temba Bavuma guides SA to 6-wicket win

England vs Sri Lanka, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa win by 6 wickets! Mahedi to bowl, South Africa need 5 runs in 42 balls. Two singles to start, and then the new man Miller hits a boundary to wrap up the win for the Proteas!