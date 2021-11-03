India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Match Updates: Rahul, Rohit build good partnership

India vs Afghanistan, Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2021:

An excellent powerplay for India, 53 is not bad at all. Gulbadin to bowl now. Oh what fielding from Hazratullah at the boundary rope, he's saved a certain boundary with a diving effort! Oof, vicious delivery from Gulbadin, bowled quick and into Rahul's body, it rockets off his hip bone. He looks hurt, but not too badly, he can continue. Four singles to end the over.

Preview: India take on Afghanistan in the Group 2 Super 12 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

India would look to bounce back hard after two defeats in two matches in the T20 World Cup so far. It's going to be really difficult to qualify for the semis. They need to win their remaining three matches and hope the other decisions go their way.

Their batting has let them down. The Indian team has averaged just 18.64 per wicket. Virat Kohli helped them achieve some respectability against Pakistan with a crucial fifty but against New Zealand, they didn't achieve any momentum at all and could manage just 110/7. New Zealand chased it down with ease with 33 balls and eight wickets to spare. Rohit Sharma was pushed down to No 3 to accommodate Ishan Kishan to open.

It will be interesting to see whether they continue with the same strategy. They need the top order to fire big time. That Powerplay batting will be crucial. But they will face a stern challenge against the quality Afghanistan spinners. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan have been brilliant in this tournament and India will need to find a way to score against them.

India's bowling too has been lacklustre, they have managed to take just two wickets in two matches. The bowlers too need to step up and deliver. Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja haven't had the impact which was expected of them. India may look to include a wrist spinner in Rahul Chahar or may be inject the experience of R Ashwin.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have won two of their three matches. Two of them in a convincing manner, against Scotland and Namibia which has helped boost their run rate. They fought well against Pakistan and made them work hard for their win.

Their spinners will be the key going into this contest. A win will boost their chances of qualification.

Amidst uncertainties back home they have shown a lot of heart and fight in the tournament.

With both teams looking for crucial points, we can expect a cracker.

Here's all you need to know about the India vs Afghanistan match in Abu Dhabi:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Afghanistan take place?

The match between India and Afghanistan will take place on 3 November, 2021.

What is the venue for India vs Afghanistan match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.