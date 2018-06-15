FOUR! Short one from Wafadar. Umesh got into the position early and pulled it to the deep midwicket fence.

SIX! What a shot. Short and outside off, Yadav gives himself room and smacks it over extra cover.

Ishant Sharma with the bat in FC cricket in 2018 in England: 22, 66, 7*, 6, 1*, 0

SIX! Umesh is on fire. Wafadar bangs in another short delivery and Umesh hammers it over midwicket.

FOUR! Wafadar bowls a back of a length delivery which was angled in. Ishant just stood and looked to drive but he edges it past the keeper, who had gone to his left after seeing the angle.

After 102 overs,India 463/9 ( Ishant Sharma 5 , Umesh Yadav 18) Another expensive over from Wafadar. 21 came in the over. Can India reach the 500-run mark?

After 103 overs,India 466/9 ( Ishant Sharma 6 , Umesh Yadav 20) Rashid becomes greedy after pinging Ishant on the pad. He wants a review and Stanikzai opts for one. But the impact was outside off and it was missing. Poor review. Umesh, in his attacking mode now, goes for a slog over long on, where Rahmat Shah takes a catch but loses his balance and throws the ball inside before going over the boundary ropes. Three singles came in the over.

Umesh Yadav stretching Afghanistan's stay in the field. Some lusty blows from his willow has made the crowd stand on its feet and scream. This must be frustrating for Afghanistan as the total is now nearing 500.

FOUR! Short from Mujeeb and Umesh smashes it down the ground.

After 104 overs,India 472/9 ( Ishant Sharma 7 , Umesh Yadav 25) This pair continues to thwart India. They have stitched a decent stand so far.

OUT! Rashid Khan finally has his man. After pinging Ishant thrice on the pad, the umpire raises his finger. Ishant reviews only to waste it. It was as plumb as it could get. Ishant lbw b Rashid Khan 8(13)

Ok so that's it. India make 474 in the first innings. Enough on the board? Definitely. Afghanistan would be happy that the Indian innings did not go till Lunch or beyond but the damage done by Umesh Yadav at number 11 will surely hurt them. Interesting second session coming up as the youngest Test team will come out to bat for the first time.

India have been bowled out for 474 and they have got there thanks largely to Hardik Pandya and Umesh Yadav's late fireworks. Aghanistan have done well to bounce back after a couple of horrid two sessions. At one stage, one felt as if India would score 600 but this isn't a bad score either. Either teams would be content with their efforts and now it will be exciting to see how Afghanistan will fare against the Indian bowlers. Join us after Lunch.

Afghanistan's first Test openers Mohammad Shahzad and Javed Ahmadi are at the centre. Umesh Yadav to bowl the first over.

FOUR! First runs for Afghanistan in Test cricket. Shahzad tries to cover drive this but it takes the outside edge and runs away to the third man fence.

It is Mohammad Shahzad and Javed Ahmadi at the batting crease - Afghanistan's first Test opening batting pair. Shahzad averages 54.55 in First-Class cricket and he knows only one way to play which is to hit the ball hard. We have already seen him slashing the ball, getting a few inside edges and missing a few. Interesting session this.

FOUR! Inside edged! Umesh bowls the away slanter, Shahzad looks to drive it but inside edges it to the fine leg fence.

After 1 overs,Afghanistan 8/0 ( Mohammad Shahzad 8 , Javed Ahmadi 0) Not kind of first runs, Afghanistan would fondly remember but they will be happy that they have scored them even if via edges. Eight off the over.

After 2 overs,Afghanistan 10/0 ( Mohammad Shahzad 9 , Javed Ahmadi 1) Ishant Sharma to bowl from the other end. Four dots and two singles come in his over. Ahmadi, unsurprisingly, has showed more patience than Shahzad till now.

Mohammad Shahzad averages above 50 in First-Class Cricket. However, he has played only five First-Class matches since 2015.

After 3 overs,Afghanistan 11/0 ( Mohammad Shahzad 10 , Javed Ahmadi 1) Umesh has deployed two gullies and three slips for Ahmadi and Shahzad and both have been careful enough to not fall for the bait.

FOUR! Ishant bowls it too full and on the pads and Shahzad whips it away to backward square leg.

Two mistakes by Afghanistan. One, You should not run when the ball is in one of the best fielders in the opposition. Two, you should not take these blind singles in a Test match. Lesson learnt hopefully, but at the cost of a wicket. India off the mark with that brilliant show of athleticism and accuracy from Hardik Pandya.

OUT! What a way to lose your first wicket in Test cricket. Mohammad Shahzad taps it to Hardik Pandya at point and sets off for a single. And Pandya scores a direct hit to cut short Shahzad's stay. Mohammad Shahzad run out (Hardik Pandya) 14(18)

After 4 overs,Afghanistan 15/1 ( Javed Ahmadi 1 , Rahmat Shah 0) The over began with Shahzad punishing Ishant for a poor ball. And it finished with Pandya punishing Shahzad for judging a single poorly.

FOUR! Full and around leg, Rahmat just clips it to the fine leg fence.

That's another one! Perfect inwsinger. The batsman had no answer for that. The crowd now rallying behind Ishant as he bowls a perfect first bouncer to the new batsman.

After 5 overs,Afghanistan 21/1 ( Javed Ahmadi 1 , Rahmat Shah 6) Umesh has been wayward with the new ball. Needs to get his line right in the coming overs. Six came in his third over.

OUT! Wow. What a delivery. Ishant bowls the inswinger which was pitched on a good length and it seamed in. Javed Ahmadi had no answer to that peach of a delivery and lost his middle stump. Afghanistan are two down. Javed Ahmadi b Ishant 1(8)

FOUR! Ishant angles it in on middle and leg and Zazai drives it to long on to get off the mark.

After 6 overs,Afghanistan 27/2 ( Rahmat Shah 6 , Afsar Zazai (W) 6) Ishant started the over with a back of a length delivery and kept it outside off and followed it up with a inswinger on a length. Ahmadi had no answer. Lovely bowling from the experienced pacer.

After 7 overs,Afghanistan 28/2 ( Rahmat Shah 7 , Afsar Zazai (W) 6) A much better over from Umesh Yadav. He kept it straight and made the batsman play. However, Zazai and Rahmat had answers to the Vidharba pacer's questions.

FOUR! Unlucky. Rahmat pushed at this length delivery late and inside edged it past Karthik to the fence.

After 8 overs,Afghanistan 35/2 ( Rahmat Shah 14 , Afsar Zazai (W) 6) Two shots summed up this over. One didn't deserve a boundary and the other did. But Rahmat got a boundary on the first one (as described below) and Jadeja cut off a well-timed cover drive to deny him four runs. He did run three though. Seven off the over.

OUT! Afghanistan have lost their third wicket and Umesh Yadav has his 100th! What a moment for the Vidarbha pacer. He pitches this on off and middle. And the ball stays low and raps Rahmat Shah on the pad. The finger goes up. He walks back without even thinking about the review. Rahmat lbw b U Yadav 14(15)

Ishant seems to have worked hard on his inswingers. Another one taking the middle stump out. Afghanistan are sliding away quickly. Need a solid partnership in the middle now or else we might see them batting again today.

After 9 overs,Afghanistan 35/3 ( Afsar Zazai (W) 6 , Hashmatullah Shahidi 0) A wicket maiden from Umesh Yadav. Afghanistan are in trouble right now. Need a calm head at the centre who will see through this threatening phase of cricket.

OUT! Another one bites the dust. A lazy shot from Zazai. Ishant pitches it up and the ball jams back in to disturb Zazai's furniture. Zazai b Ishant 6(10)

FOUR! The Afghanistan captain Stanikzai is off the mark with a boundary to square leg.

FOUR! Ishant bowls this around leg and Stanikzai flicks it behind square. Umesh tries to cut it off but his left leg was in contact with the boundary ropes at the same time.

After 10 overs,Afghanistan 44/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 0 , Asghar Stanikzai (C) 9) Ishant has bowled a couple of rippers but has also got greedy in pursuit of wickets. That's why he conceded two boundaries in this over. Nine off the over.

After 11 overs,Afghanistan 46/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 0 , Asghar Stanikzai (C) 11) Umesh has probably bowled his last over of the spell. He conceded a few early on but recovered well in the last three overs. Two came in his sixth over.

FOUR! Pandya bowls a half volley and Shahidi doesn't miss out. Flicks it through square leg.

After 12 overs,Afghanistan 50/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 4 , Asghar Stanikzai (C) 11) Apart from a overpitched delivery which went for four, the only notable thing that happened in this warning was the umpire having a word with Pandya for running on the danger area. He will have to be careful...

Loop, bounce, spin, Ashwin. Too good for Stanikzai who had no answer to the delivery. When Ashwin gets one early on, he goes on to rip through the batting line up.

OUT! The best delivery of the innings. Ashwin tosses it up outside off and lures Stanikzai forward. The skipper does and the ball turns in, beats the inside edge and hits the top of middle stump. Stanikzai b Ashwin 11(14)

After 13 overs,Afghanistan 50/5 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 4 , Mohammad Nabi 0) R Ashwin starts off with a wicket maiden. He now has 312 wickets. One more than Zaheer Khan. He keeps breaking those records, doesn't he?

After 14 overs,Afghanistan 51/5 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 5 , Mohammad Nabi 0) Hardik Pandya continues after drinks which were in between the last over. Shahidi rotates the strike on the first ball to cover and then Nabi plays out the over.

Umesh Yadav took 37 Tests to get 100 wickets for India - the joint second most by any Indian player. The record is held by R Shastri who took 44 Tests.

Day 1 Report: Debutants Afghanistan clawed back with five wickets in the final session to spoil India's run feast, built on rollicking centuries from openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay as the hosts reached 347/6 at stumps on the opening day of the one-off Test on Thursday.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya (10 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (7 not out) survived a few scares before heading back when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day, affected by two rain interruptions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While India ruled the roost in most parts of the three sessions, Afghanistan had their moments in the second and final session with the wickets of Dhawan (107), and the quick dismissals of Vijay (105) and KL Rahul (54) off consecutive overs.

Troubled by two rain breaks during which Vijay found himself stuck in the 90s, the Tamil Nadu opener kept his composure to notch up his 12th Test hundred in the final session.

Vijay hit pacer Wafadar for a four over point to bring up his ton and together with Rahul, who by then had registered his half-century, forged a valuable 112-run stand for the second wicket.

With his 12th Test ton, Vijay also became the batsman with most first innings centuries without one in the second innings.

But soon after reaching his century off 143 deliveries, Vijay found himself trapped leg before by Wafadar even as the review did not help his cause.

The visitors struck in the very next over when pacer Yamin Ahmadzai induced a faint inside edge off Rahul which uprooted his off-stick, and as a result brought Pujara and Rahane together.

Rahane survived a caught behind decision early in his innings before being saved by a review but failed to make the most of the opportunity as Rashid Khan caught him plumb in front after two frustrating sessions.

Rashid could have immediately got his second Test wicket in the form of the dangerous Pujara, who on 30 was dropped at first slip by Mohammed Nabi.

But Nabi soon rectified the mistake with a superb catch at leg slip to pack back the Saurashtra batsman off the 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb.

India immediately lost another wicket when stumper Dinesh Karthik (4) departed off an unnecessary run-out with the scoreboard at 334/6.

Thereafter, Ashwin and Pandya joined forces and the duo played out the rest of the day cautiously.

Earlier, opting to bat after winning the toss, India got off to a breezy start with Dhawan smashing a quickfire century to pile up 158/0 at lunch in the lop-sided opening session.

Dhawan looked in sublime touch right from the start, punishing the pace duo of Ahmadzai and Wafadar for glorious boundaries before taking his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Rashid to the cleaners.

Dhawan looked unstoppable and got to his seventh Test ton in a mere 87 balls even as the Afghan spin trio of Nabi, Rashid and Mujeeb seemed all at sea with this format.

For the Afghans, Ahmadzai was the pick of the bowlers with a couple of wickets while Wafadar, Rashid and Mujeeb contributed with one wicket apiece.

With inputs from IANS