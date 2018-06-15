Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Day 2's action between India and Afghanistan in the one-off Test at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru

Afghans would like to carry the momentum from the final session to run through India's lower order. While, Pandya and Ashwin have a chance to impress with the bat before the team visit the English shores

Day 2, pitch report : There has been some grass today. If then can get their line and lengths right they can get through India's bating line up. Still good wicket to bat on, but at the same time there will be some assistance for seamers. Little bit of moisture on the surface, little but of moisture in the air, so it will seam a bit, Sunil Gavaskar and Simon Doull alongside the pitch inform

It's a bright and sunny today. The teams are out to do their warm-ups. Hopefully we will see 90 overs of game not interrupted by rain. I can see the bowlers doing their drills. Ishant, Umesh and Co are all sweating it out in the middle. Afghanistan coach Eric Simmons is leading the slip catch practice session.

Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin have sauntered out to the centre. Surprisingly, Afghanistan have decided to toss the ball to Rashid Khan for the first over of the day. Right, let's find out what their plan is...

As expected, spin first up from Afghanistan. Rashid Khan to resume the Day 2 play. Hardik on strike. This is going to be an exciting contest. Hardik likes to play his shots and Rashid loves to attack. Let's see who comes out as winner.

After 79 overs,India 349/6 ( Hardik Pandya 11 , Ravichandran Ashwin 8) Runs off the first ball of the day. Hardik flicks it behind square for a single. Then Ashwin gets beaten on the outside edge before defending two consecutive balls. Ashwin pats the fifth ball towards the off side and calls Pandya across. Hardik punches the final ball to mid on.

Pace from the other end. Yamin Ahmadzai to bowl from the other end.

FOUR! Full and swinging in. Hardik's eyes light up and he flicks it through the vacant square leg region.

After 80 overs,India 354/6 ( Hardik Pandya 15 , Ravichandran Ashwin 9) Ashwin chips the first ball towards mid on and takes a single. And Hardik scores the first boundary of the day to square leg. Right do we have the first bouncer of the match? I think so. It was around leg and Hardik left it all alone.

After 81 overs,India 356/6 ( Hardik Pandya 16 , Ravichandran Ashwin 10) The second new ball is available but Afghanistan have not taken it yet. Rashid is bowling short and on the stumps. Hardik Pandya has been untroubled so far. He punches the final ball through cover to retain the strike.

After 82 overs,India 357/6 ( Hardik Pandya 17 , Ravichandran Ashwin 10) Ahmadzai continues. Hardik drives it though cover and the mid off makes a good save running across but Pandya collects a run. The next five balls are dots. The ball is not reversing much. Signs that Afghanistan should take the new ball...

After 83 overs,India 361/6 ( Hardik Pandya 20 , Ravichandran Ashwin 11) Right, another over of spin. Rashid once again trying quite a few things. India milk two singles and a double. This partnership is building nicely for the hosts.

After 84 overs,India 364/6 ( Hardik Pandya 20 , Ravichandran Ashwin 14) Ashwin square cuts the second delivery through point and the fielder fails to stop it. The batsmen run three and Zazai, the keeper, senses an opportunity to run Ashwin out at the non striker's end but doesn't hit the bullseye. Fortunately, someone was backing up and it didn't go away for a four overthrows. Ahmadzai bowled a couple of good balls and beat Hardik's outside edge... but that won't matter, would it?

After 85 overs,India 367/6 ( Hardik Pandya 20 , Ravichandran Ashwin 17) Rashid induces an edge off Ashwin with a leg break but the ball brushes the keeper's gloves and lobs over the first slip. India collect two. And Ashwin clips the fifth ball to midwicket. One run taken. Three off the over.

Ashwin has not looked at ease against spin this morning. Guess Stanikzai need to put more fielders around his bat. Maybe second slip and a short leg too just to create that extra pressure on him. The first one hour is always important for batsmen and Afghanistan cannot let them settle their nerves in that period.

OUT! Poor delivery and a poor shot. It was short and wide. Ashwin went for the cut and nicked it to Zazai. The umpires went upstairs to check whether it was clean but there was no problem with the catch. Ashwin c Zazai b Ahmadzai 18(39)

Dropped! A bad effort from Zazai. Jadeja edges his first delivery and the keeper goes at it with hard hands. The ball deflects away from the first slip and rolls away to the fence for a boundary.

After 86 overs,India 373/7 ( Hardik Pandya 21 , Ravindra Jadeja 4) Afghanistan have a wicket with the old ball. They could've had two had Zazai been more patient. But this has been a decent start for both the teams.

FOUR! Beautifully played. Rashid pitches it up and around leg, Pandya gets on his front foot and flicks it through midwicket.

After 87 overs,India 377/7 ( Hardik Pandya 25 , Ravindra Jadeja 4) The first ball was the only scoring shot of the over. With Ashwin losing his wicket, Pandya's innings has become quiet crucial now. He has been batting sensibly so far.

After 88 overs,India 377/7 ( Hardik Pandya 25 , Ravindra Jadeja 4) Maiden over from Ahmadzai. After pushing at his first ball rather foolishly, Jadeja was watchful while facing his first over.

Only England tailenders (3573) have added more runs than India in the last three years in Test cricket and today also they are adding some valuable runs.

FOUR! Rashid bowls this flat and quicker, Pandya goes for the cut but edges it past the first slip.

FOUR! Great timing. Rashid bowls it up, Pandya gets his stride forward and drives it past the diving mid on fielder.

FOUR! Third of the over. Rashid tosses it outside off, Rashid leans forward and creams it through cover.

Hardik Pandya with the bat in Asia in Tests: 50, 20, 108. He is playing a good little knock but he needs to carry on if India want to post 450 to 500 runs on the board.

After 89 overs,India 389/7 ( Hardik Pandya 37 , Ravindra Jadeja 4) A streaky boundary followed by two well-timed boundaries. Hardik Pandya has been cautious yet been brave enough to attack the bad balls. He is holding India's innings at the moment.

After 90 overs,India 393/7 ( Hardik Pandya 39 , Ravindra Jadeja 6) Ahmadzai continues. Could be his last over of this spell. Concedes four singles off it. India seven away from the 400-run mark.

Day 1 Report: Debutants Afghanistan clawed back with five wickets in the final session to spoil India's run feast, built on rollicking centuries from openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay as the hosts reached 347/6 at stumps on the opening day of the one-off Test on Thursday.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya (10 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (7 not out) survived a few scares before heading back when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day, affected by two rain interruptions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While India ruled the roost in most parts of the three sessions, Afghanistan had their moments in the second and final session with the wickets of Dhawan (107), and the quick dismissals of Vijay (105) and KL Rahul (54) off consecutive overs.

Troubled by two rain breaks during which Vijay found himself stuck in the 90s, the Tamil Nadu opener kept his composure to notch up his 12th Test hundred in the final session.

Vijay hit pacer Wafadar for a four over point to bring up his ton and together with Rahul, who by then had registered his half-century, forged a valuable 112-run stand for the second wicket.

With his 12th Test ton, Vijay also became the batsman with most first innings centuries without one in the second innings.

But soon after reaching his century off 143 deliveries, Vijay found himself trapped leg before by Wafadar even as the review did not help his cause.

The visitors struck in the very next over when pacer Yamin Ahmadzai induced a faint inside edge off Rahul which uprooted his off-stick, and as a result brought Pujara and Rahane together.

Rahane survived a caught behind decision early in his innings before being saved by a review but failed to make the most of the opportunity as Rashid Khan caught him plumb in front after two frustrating sessions.

Rashid could have immediately got his second Test wicket in the form of the dangerous Pujara, who on 30 was dropped at first slip by Mohammed Nabi.

But Nabi soon rectified the mistake with a superb catch at leg slip to pack back the Saurashtra batsman off the 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb.

India immediately lost another wicket when stumper Dinesh Karthik (4) departed off an unnecessary run-out with the scoreboard at 334/6.

Thereafter, Ashwin and Pandya joined forces and the duo played out the rest of the day cautiously.

Earlier, opting to bat after winning the toss, India got off to a breezy start with Dhawan smashing a quickfire century to pile up 158/0 at lunch in the lop-sided opening session.

Dhawan looked in sublime touch right from the start, punishing the pace duo of Ahmadzai and Wafadar for glorious boundaries before taking his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Rashid to the cleaners.

Dhawan looked unstoppable and got to his seventh Test ton in a mere 87 balls even as the Afghan spin trio of Nabi, Rashid and Mujeeb seemed all at sea with this format.

For the Afghans, Ahmadzai was the pick of the bowlers with a couple of wickets while Wafadar, Rashid and Mujeeb contributed with one wicket apiece.

With inputs from IANS