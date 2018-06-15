After 19 overs,Afghanistan 69/6 ( Mohammad Nabi 6 , Rashid Khan 6) An interesting battle between Rashid and Ashwin. Ashwin bowled three slower deliveries and sandwiched a quicker one between them but Rashid was smart enough to adjust to the pace variations. Also, collected a boundary and a brace in the over.

FOUR! Out of nowehere, a lovely shot. Hardik pitches it up and Nabi lofts it over mid off.

There have been only 20 Tests to get completed in just two days. The last such Test was played between South Africa and Zimbabwe at Port Elizabeth in 2017.

FOUR! Pandya bowls it straight and Nabi flicks it through midwicket. Rahul looks to cut it off but makes a mess out of it. As it turns out, he was wearing shin pads while sliding and that made it difficult for him to slide.

After 20 overs,Afghanistan 77/6 ( Mohammad Nabi 14 , Rashid Khan 6) Nabi has started to show some intent. He has been the most fluent Afghanistan batsman in this innings and needs to bat sensibly. Eight come in the over.

After 21 overs,Afghanistan 78/6 ( Mohammad Nabi 14 , Rashid Khan 7) Ashwin continues. Nabi and Rashid Khan are not taking any risks against him. One run in the over.

OUT! Jadeja strikes in his fover. A short delivery, outside off and Rashid cuts it straight to Umesh Yadav at backward point. Rashid Khan c U Yadav b Jadeja 7(14)

After 22 overs,Afghanistan 78/7 ( Mohammad Nabi 14 , Yamin Ahmadzai 0) A typical Jadeja over. Fast and on the stumps. He is a live blogger or ball to ball commentator's nightmare... and a batsman's too.

The lowest score in a country's inaugural Test is 84 by South Africa against England at Port Elizabeth in 1889.

FOUR! Nabi dances down the ground and lofts this over Ashwin's head.

After 23 overs,Afghanistan 83/7 ( Mohammad Nabi 19 , Yamin Ahmadzai 0) Nabi is out there fighting it out for Afghanistan but this I am afraid the end of this innings is nigh. Five come in Ashwin's 6th over.

After 24 overs,Afghanistan 86/7 ( Mohammad Nabi 22 , Yamin Ahmadzai 0) Nabi plays the lap shot and collects it two and rotates the strike once again on the fifth ball. Ahmadazai defends the final ball with hard hands and it falls short of Vijay at silly point.

OUT! Ashwin has his third wicket. Tosses it outside off, Ahmadzai plays a tailender shot and goes for the slog down the ground. It takes the leading edge and Jadeja catches it at backward point. Ahmadzai c Jadeja b Ashwin 0(9)

After 25 overs,Afghanistan 87/8 ( Mohammad Nabi 23 , Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0) Ashwin and Jadeja at the same time in Indian conditions. Boy, this will give any opposition nightmares. But the shot which Ahmadzai played will annoy his captain and the dressing room in general. His job was to hang around with Nabi but he played a silly shot and paid the price for it. Well, Ashwin won't complain.

After 26 overs,Afghanistan 88/8 ( Mohammad Nabi 24 , Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0) Jadeja continues to haunt us - the live bloggers. He might have completed that over in 90 seconds or so. Be right back, need a stop watch. Only one came in his third over.

OUT! Afghanistan one wicket away from being bowled out. Nabi loses his patience and goes for the slog over square leg. But he mistimes it and Ishant takes a sharp running catch. Nabi c Ishant b Ashwin 24(44)

FOUR! Off the mark is Wafadar with a boundary to deep square leg.

After 27 overs,Afghanistan 95/9 ( Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1 , Wafadar 6) Afghanistan have started to attack after Nabi's wicket. Guess, we are in for some fun. Seven off the over.

SIX! First maximum in Afghanistan's Test history. Mujeeb clears his front leg and smashes it over cow corner.

FOUR! Well, well. Jadeja bowls it quick and outside off and Mujeeb reverse sweeps it over point.

Afghanistan have been bowled out for 109. Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the last man to fall. Karthik stumps him and India have enforced the follow on and rightfully so. Afghanistan trail by 365 runs and tea has been taken. Join us shortly for the third session.

Well, Afghanistan could not last even a session. No one expected a great batting performance from them but this is just shambolic. Had those boundaries not come off in Jadeja's over, they would have had been out before even reaching 100. India would definitely ask them to follow on and try and complete the Test match as soon as possible and now that Afghanistan has showed us that they can be folded in one session, don't be surprised if we are done with this Test match today itself.

Javed Ahmadi and Mohammad Shahzad are back at the centre. Ishant Sharma to open the bowling for India.

After 1 overs,Afghanistan 0/0 ( Mohammad Shahzad 0 , Javed Ahmadi 0) Ishant Sharma begins with a maiden. Patience shown by Mohammad Shahzad. He didn't chase deliveries outside off and was careful in general.

FOUR! Back of a length delivery from Umesh and Shahzad pushes at it and edges it over the slip cordon.

After 2 overs,Afghanistan 9/0 ( Mohammad Shahzad 4 , Javed Ahmadi 1) Three top deliveries first up followed by three poor ones. The story of Umesh Yadav isn't it? He beat Ahmadi's outside edge twice and then the ball narrowly missed his off stump on the third ball. Shahzad then scored a boundary and Karthik conceded four byes on the final ball.

After 3 overs,Afghanistan 11/0 ( Mohammad Shahzad 5 , Javed Ahmadi 2) A fine over from Ishant Sharma. Better from Afghanistan too. They are not hurrying into shots.

FOUR! Width on offer and Shahzad's eyes light up. He clears his front leg and cuts it behind point.

FOUR! Umesh bowls it on middle and leg and Shahzad clips it to the midwicket fence.

OUT! First wicket. It has begun. Shahzad doesn't move his feet and goes for the drive but only manages to nick it to Karthik. Mohammad Shahzad c Karthik b U Yadav 13(17)

After 4 overs,Afghanistan 19/1 ( Javed Ahmadi 2 , Rahmat Shah 0) It has begun. Afghanistan have lost their first wicket. India are nine wickets away from a victory.

After 5 overs,Afghanistan 22/1 ( Javed Ahmadi 3 , Rahmat Shah 2) Rahmat Shah is the new man in. He gets the strike on the third ball after Ahmadi takes a single and Rahmat gets off the mark with a brace.

Afghanistan batted 27.5 overs in their first innings - the least by a team in their country's inaugural Test in an innings. The previous record was held by Bangladesh (46.3 overs in 2nd innings).

OUT! Umesh Yadav strikes! On length, outside off and takes Ahmadi's edge. Dhawan takes it in second slip. Javed Ahmadi c Dhawan b Yadav 3

OUT! Double strike this from Yadav and it's an excellent review from India. Full and coming in, it did look like missing leg. India go for a delayed review and they are bang on! Nabi departs. Mohammad Nabi lbw b Yadav 0

Rahane is the captain. Runs to long on and collects Ishant Sharma's cap so that the bowler did not have to walk up to umpire to do the same. This happened in between the overs and cameras generally miss such moments, which also reflects a character of a leader. Calm and composed in the middle, Rahane is operation beautifully.

After 6 overs,Afghanistan 22/3 ( Rahmat Shah 2 , Hashmatullah Shahidi 0) What an over this from Umesh Yadav. He has simply broken the back of Afghan innings. A double-wicket maiden, including the wicket of the experienced Nabi. Can India end this today?

Umesh Yadav is the only pacer to get 50-plus wickets in Asia since his Test debut and he is exactly showing it today.

OUT! Another one goes down! Ishant Sharma, the bowler. Full and straight and Rahmat Shah chips this straight to Rahane at short mid-wicket. Rahmat Shah c Rahane b Sharma 4

After 7 overs,Afghanistan 24/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 0 , Asghar Stanikzai (C) 0) Another good over, this time from Ishant. Gets rid of Rahmat Shah at the cost of just two runs. The bowlers have found their length. India are closing in. This might end quickly.

After 8 overs,Afghanistan 25/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 1 , Asghar Stanikzai (C) 0) Umesh continues. Starts with a full ball to Shahidi who pushes it to covers for a single. Back of length to begin with for skipper Stanikzai. Dot ball. Gets the edge next ball, but Stanikzai has played it with soft hands, which means it dies on its way to second slip. Beats him with an outswinger on the drive next ball. This is lovely bowling from the Indian pacers. Brings the ball in and Stanikzai pushes it square leg for no run. A solid forward defence ends the over.

FOUR! Short and wide goes Pandya and Stanikzai cuts it past point.

After 9 overs,Afghanistan 30/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 2 , Asghar Stanikzai (C) 4) Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. Starts with a leg-side ball that is tucked away off the pads by Shahidi for a single. Much better line and length to right-hander Stanikzai. Dot ball. Short and wide he goes and Stanikzai obliges with a cut for four. Two dots end the over.

Afghanistan can still join the following list. Teams to be dismissed twice in a day: India v England, Manchester, 1952 (Day - 3) Zimbabwe v New Zealand, Harare, 2005/06 (Day - 2) Zimbabwe v New Zealand, Napier, 2011/12 (Day - 2)

Day 1 Report: Debutants Afghanistan clawed back with five wickets in the final session to spoil India's run feast, built on rollicking centuries from openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay as the hosts reached 347/6 at stumps on the opening day of the one-off Test on Thursday.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya (10 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (7 not out) survived a few scares before heading back when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day, affected by two rain interruptions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While India ruled the roost in most parts of the three sessions, Afghanistan had their moments in the second and final session with the wickets of Dhawan (107), and the quick dismissals of Vijay (105) and KL Rahul (54) off consecutive overs.

Troubled by two rain breaks during which Vijay found himself stuck in the 90s, the Tamil Nadu opener kept his composure to notch up his 12th Test hundred in the final session.

Vijay hit pacer Wafadar for a four over point to bring up his ton and together with Rahul, who by then had registered his half-century, forged a valuable 112-run stand for the second wicket.

With his 12th Test ton, Vijay also became the batsman with most first innings centuries without one in the second innings.

But soon after reaching his century off 143 deliveries, Vijay found himself trapped leg before by Wafadar even as the review did not help his cause.

The visitors struck in the very next over when pacer Yamin Ahmadzai induced a faint inside edge off Rahul which uprooted his off-stick, and as a result brought Pujara and Rahane together.

Rahane survived a caught behind decision early in his innings before being saved by a review but failed to make the most of the opportunity as Rashid Khan caught him plumb in front after two frustrating sessions.

Rashid could have immediately got his second Test wicket in the form of the dangerous Pujara, who on 30 was dropped at first slip by Mohammed Nabi.

But Nabi soon rectified the mistake with a superb catch at leg slip to pack back the Saurashtra batsman off the 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb.

India immediately lost another wicket when stumper Dinesh Karthik (4) departed off an unnecessary run-out with the scoreboard at 334/6.

Thereafter, Ashwin and Pandya joined forces and the duo played out the rest of the day cautiously.

Earlier, opting to bat after winning the toss, India got off to a breezy start with Dhawan smashing a quickfire century to pile up 158/0 at lunch in the lop-sided opening session.

Dhawan looked in sublime touch right from the start, punishing the pace duo of Ahmadzai and Wafadar for glorious boundaries before taking his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Rashid to the cleaners.

Dhawan looked unstoppable and got to his seventh Test ton in a mere 87 balls even as the Afghan spin trio of Nabi, Rashid and Mujeeb seemed all at sea with this format.

For the Afghans, Ahmadzai was the pick of the bowlers with a couple of wickets while Wafadar, Rashid and Mujeeb contributed with one wicket apiece.

With inputs from IANS