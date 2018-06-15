After 85 overs,India 367/6 ( Hardik Pandya 20 , Ravichandran Ashwin 17) Rashid induces an edge off Ashwin with a leg break but the ball brushes the keeper's gloves and lobs over the first slip. India collect two. And Ashwin clips the fifth ball to midwicket. One run taken. Three off the over.

Ashwin has not looked at ease against spin this morning. Guess Stanikzai need to put more fielders around his bat. Maybe second slip and a short leg too just to create that extra pressure on him. The first one hour is always important for batsmen and Afghanistan cannot let them settle their nerves in that period.

OUT! Poor delivery and a poor shot. It was short and wide. Ashwin went for the cut and nicked it to Zazai. The umpires went upstairs to check whether it was clean but there was no problem with the catch. Ashwin c Zazai b Ahmadzai 18(39)

Dropped! A bad effort from Zazai. Jadeja edges his first delivery and the keeper goes at it with hard hands. The ball deflects away from the first slip and rolls away to the fence for a boundary.

After 86 overs,India 373/7 ( Hardik Pandya 21 , Ravindra Jadeja 4) Afghanistan have a wicket with the old ball. They could've had two had Zazai been more patient. But this has been a decent start for both the teams.

FOUR! Beautifully played. Rashid pitches it up and around leg, Pandya gets on his front foot and flicks it through midwicket.

After 87 overs,India 377/7 ( Hardik Pandya 25 , Ravindra Jadeja 4) The first ball was the only scoring shot of the over. With Ashwin losing his wicket, Pandya's innings has become quiet crucial now. He has been batting sensibly so far.

After 88 overs,India 377/7 ( Hardik Pandya 25 , Ravindra Jadeja 4) Maiden over from Ahmadzai. After pushing at his first ball rather foolishly, Jadeja was watchful while facing his first over.

Only England tailenders (3573) have added more runs than India in the last three years in Test cricket and today also they are adding some valuable runs.

FOUR! Rashid bowls this flat and quicker, Pandya goes for the cut but edges it past the first slip.

FOUR! Great timing. Rashid bowls it up, Pandya gets his stride forward and drives it past the diving mid on fielder.

FOUR! Third of the over. Rashid tosses it outside off, Rashid leans forward and creams it through cover.

Hardik Pandya with the bat in Asia in Tests: 50, 20, 108. He is playing a good little knock but he needs to carry on if India want to post 450 to 500 runs on the board.

After 89 overs,India 389/7 ( Hardik Pandya 37 , Ravindra Jadeja 4) A streaky boundary followed by two well-timed boundaries. Hardik Pandya has been cautious yet been brave enough to attack the bad balls. He is holding India's innings at the moment.

After 90 overs,India 393/7 ( Hardik Pandya 39 , Ravindra Jadeja 6) Ahmadzai continues. Could be his last over of this spell. Concedes four singles off it. India seven away from the 400-run mark.

After 91 overs,India 394/7 ( Hardik Pandya 40 , Ravindra Jadeja 6) Change in bowling. Nabi to roll his arm over. Bowls five consecutive dots and also induces a leading edge but luckily for Hardik it fell wide of the first slip. Hardik rotates the strike on the final ball.

Rashid Khan has conceded 147 runs in this Test so far which is the most by a player in a team's inaugural Tests eclipsing 134 by Ami Elahi in Pakistan's inaugural Test in 1952.

After 92 overs,India 394/7 ( Hardik Pandya 40 , Ravindra Jadeja 6) As expected Wafadar replaces Ahmadzai and starts off with a maiden.

After 93 overs,India 396/7 ( Hardik Pandya 41 , Ravindra Jadeja 7) Nabi continues. Keeps most of his balls outside off. Jadeja shimmied down the track and slammed the fifth ball down the track but the ball hit Hardik's bat the non striker's end and they had to settle for a single, what otherwise could've been a boundary. Two come in the over and it's time for drinks.

After 94 overs,India 399/7 ( Hardik Pandya 44 , Ravindra Jadeja 7) Wafadar still with the old ball. Think the logic is that runs might leak with the new cherry and that's why they are opting against it. Anyways, Wafadar allows three off his 17th over.

SIX! Huge. Nabi tosses it around off, Jadeja dances down the track and smokes it over wide long on.

There are school children in the stadium. They have taken one corner and are screaming their lungs out asking Pandya to hit sixes. However, it is Jadeja, who has heard their plea and went for one ...The kids won't mind until the sixes are coming..

India have a 46-3 win/loss record while scoring 400-plus runs in the first innings of a home Test.

After 95 overs,India 407/7 ( Hardik Pandya 45 , Ravindra Jadeja 14) When Jadeja gets going against spin, it becomes difficult to contain him. He has already hit his first maximum in an over where India crossed the 400-run mark.

After 96 overs,India 411/7 ( Hardik Pandya 46 , Ravindra Jadeja 17) Wafadar steams in. Clocked 140 kph on a couple of occasions and Hardik also top edged him on the fifth ball but it fell in no man's land. Four come off the over.

FIFTY! Third half century for Hardik Pandya. He has played an important hand at a crucial time. Gets to the milestone with a boundary in front of square on the leg side.

After 97 overs,India 418/7 ( Hardik Pandya 52 , Ravindra Jadeja 18) Afghanistan have started to leak runs since Rashid and Ahmadzai were taken out of the attack. It's been 17 overs since the second new ball has been available but they are just not opting for it...

FOUR! Length ball around middle, Pandya shuffles across and drives it beautifully through midwicket. It was beautifully timed.

FOUR! Short and into the body, Pandya moves across and pull is to the deep midwicket fence.

Afghanistan have now conceded most runs in an innings in a country's inaugural Test. The previous most was 429 by Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2000 against India.

After 98 overs,India 434/7 ( Hardik Pandya 66 , Ravindra Jadeja 19) The over starts with two boundaries and then Afghanistan commit a silly error. Pandya top edges one towards deep square leg and the fielder hurls a throw at the non-striker's end. There was a fielder backing up but he was blinded by the mid off fielder who rushed in to catch it. In the end, both couldn't stop it and the ball races away to the fence. Two more singles follow. 16 come in the over.

Jadeja does a Jadeja. Plays good amount of deliveries, settles in and then trying to play a big shot perishes away. India in a good position now. The tail begins here and the situation now asks Hardik to try and hit big to score quick runs. 500 should call for declaration if India are able to reach their without losing any further wicket.

OUT! Nabi breaks the frustrating stand and has his maiden Test wicket. Jadeja has holed out to long off. Jadeja c Rahmat b Nabi 20(31)

After 99 overs,India 436/8 ( Hardik Pandya 67 , Ishant Sharma 0) A much better over from Mohammad Nabi and India are eight down. Afghanistan have still not opted for the new ball and don't think they will...

OUT! Short from Wafadar and into the body. Hardik's natural instict, like always, was to play the ramp shot but he golves it to the keeper. Not the first time that he has been dismissed in this manner. But this has been a fine innings from the Baroda all-rounder. Hardik Pandya c Zazai b Wafadar 71(94)

After 100 overs,India 440/9 ( Ishant Sharma 0 , Umesh Yadav 0) A matured knock from Hardik Pandya has ended. Could very well have scored a ton but got little impatient. India are nine down and Umesh Yadav is the new man in.

After 101 overs,India 442/9 ( Ishant Sharma 1 , Umesh Yadav 1) Rashid is back into the attack. Can he dismiss the last batsman? No, he cant but he concedes only two singles.

FOUR! Short one from Wafadar. Umesh got into the position early and pulled it to the deep midwicket fence.

SIX! What a shot. Short and outside off, Yadav gives himself room and smacks it over extra cover.

Ishant Sharma with the bat in FC cricket in 2018 in England: 22, 66, 7*, 6, 1*, 0

SIX! Umesh is on fire. Wafadar bangs in another short delivery and Umesh hammers it over midwicket.

FOUR! Wafadar bowls a back of a length delivery which was angled in. Ishant just stood and looked to drive but he edges it past the keeper, who had gone to his left after seeing the angle.

After 102 overs,India 463/9 ( Ishant Sharma 5 , Umesh Yadav 18) Another expensive over from Wafadar. 21 came in the over. Can India reach the 500-run mark?

After 103 overs,India 466/9 ( Ishant Sharma 6 , Umesh Yadav 20) Rashid becomes greedy after pinging Ishant on the pad. He wants a review and Stanikzai opts for one. But the impact was outside off and it was missing. Poor review. Umesh, in his attacking mode now, goes for a slog over long on, where Rahmat Shah takes a catch but loses his balance and throws the ball inside before going over the boundary ropes. Three singles came in the over.

Umesh Yadav stretching Afghanistan's stay in the field. Some lusty blows from his willow has made the crowd stand on its feet and scream. This must be frustrating for Afghanistan as the total is now nearing 500.

FOUR! Short from Mujeeb and Umesh smashes it down the ground.

After 104 overs,India 472/9 ( Ishant Sharma 7 , Umesh Yadav 25) This pair continues to thwart India. They have stitched a decent stand so far.

OUT! Rashid Khan finally has his man. After pinging Ishant thrice on the pad, the umpire raises his finger. Ishant reviews only to waste it. It was as plumb as it could get. Ishant lbw b Rashid Khan 8(13)

Ok so that's it. India make 474 in the first innings. Enough on the board? Definitely. Afghanistan would be happy that the Indian innings did not go till Lunch or beyond but the damage done by Umesh Yadav at number 11 will surely hurt them. Interesting second session coming up as the youngest Test team will come out to bat for the first time.

India have been bowled out for 474 and they have got there thanks largely to Hardik Pandya and Umesh Yadav's late fireworks. Aghanistan have done well to bounce back after a couple of horrid two sessions. At one stage, one felt as if India would score 600 but this isn't a bad score either. Either teams would be content with their efforts and now it will be exciting to see how Afghanistan will fare against the Indian bowlers. Join us after Lunch.

Join us after Lunch.

Day 1 Report: Debutants Afghanistan clawed back with five wickets in the final session to spoil India's run feast, built on rollicking centuries from openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay as the hosts reached 347/6 at stumps on the opening day of the one-off Test on Thursday.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya (10 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (7 not out) survived a few scares before heading back when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day, affected by two rain interruptions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While India ruled the roost in most parts of the three sessions, Afghanistan had their moments in the second and final session with the wickets of Dhawan (107), and the quick dismissals of Vijay (105) and KL Rahul (54) off consecutive overs.

Troubled by two rain breaks during which Vijay found himself stuck in the 90s, the Tamil Nadu opener kept his composure to notch up his 12th Test hundred in the final session.

Vijay hit pacer Wafadar for a four over point to bring up his ton and together with Rahul, who by then had registered his half-century, forged a valuable 112-run stand for the second wicket.

With his 12th Test ton, Vijay also became the batsman with most first innings centuries without one in the second innings.

But soon after reaching his century off 143 deliveries, Vijay found himself trapped leg before by Wafadar even as the review did not help his cause.

The visitors struck in the very next over when pacer Yamin Ahmadzai induced a faint inside edge off Rahul which uprooted his off-stick, and as a result brought Pujara and Rahane together.

Rahane survived a caught behind decision early in his innings before being saved by a review but failed to make the most of the opportunity as Rashid Khan caught him plumb in front after two frustrating sessions.

Rashid could have immediately got his second Test wicket in the form of the dangerous Pujara, who on 30 was dropped at first slip by Mohammed Nabi.

But Nabi soon rectified the mistake with a superb catch at leg slip to pack back the Saurashtra batsman off the 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb.

India immediately lost another wicket when stumper Dinesh Karthik (4) departed off an unnecessary run-out with the scoreboard at 334/6.

Thereafter, Ashwin and Pandya joined forces and the duo played out the rest of the day cautiously.

Earlier, opting to bat after winning the toss, India got off to a breezy start with Dhawan smashing a quickfire century to pile up 158/0 at lunch in the lop-sided opening session.

Dhawan looked in sublime touch right from the start, punishing the pace duo of Ahmadzai and Wafadar for glorious boundaries before taking his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Rashid to the cleaners.

Dhawan looked unstoppable and got to his seventh Test ton in a mere 87 balls even as the Afghan spin trio of Nabi, Rashid and Mujeeb seemed all at sea with this format.

For the Afghans, Ahmadzai was the pick of the bowlers with a couple of wickets while Wafadar, Rashid and Mujeeb contributed with one wicket apiece.

With inputs from IANS