After 21 overs,India 122/0 ( Murali Vijay 28 , Shikhar Dhawan 81) Can Shikhar Dhawan get to his century before lunch will be the talking point till the first session ends now. He is 19 runs away from the milestone. 13 have come off the 21st over.

After 22 overs,India 124/0 ( Murali Vijay 29 , Shikhar Dhawan 82) A much better over from Rashid Khan. He bowled a couple of leg breaks and made the batsmen play him carefully. Two off it.

The last time before today when India scored 125-plus runs in the first session of the first day of a home Test was back in 2011 against West Indies at Kolkata (132/1)

After 23 overs,India 125/0 ( Murali Vijay 29 , Shikhar Dhawan 83) A couple of decent overs from Afghanistan. This is also because India have changed their approach given that lunch is hardly a few minutes away. They wouldn't want to lose a wicket now. A run off Mujeeb's third over.

After 24 overs,India 127/0 ( Murali Vijay 30 , Shikhar Dhawan 84) Rashid has started bowling well. Isn't experimenting too much now. After two singles off the first two balls, Rashid bowls four consecutive dots to end the over.

FOUR! Beautifully played. Mujeeb tosses it up outside off, Vijay leans forward and caresses it through cover.

FOUR! Short and wide. And Dhawan cuts it through the vacant point region.

FOUR! Mujeeb tosses it up and Dhawan lofts it over mid off.

FOUR! Make it three in a row. Dhawan is on 96. Another shortish delivery and Dhawan cuts it behind point.

After 25 overs,India 144/0 ( Murali Vijay 35 , Shikhar Dhawan 96) A 17-run over. Afghanistan desperately need the lunch break. They need to regroup and rework their plans because this has been far from an ideal start.

FOUR! Too full and on the pads, Vijay just flicks it past the diving short fine leg fielder.

There it is! A century before Lunch for Shikhar Dhawan. He gets to his 7th ton with a boundary through cover.

FOUR! Rashid loops it around leg and Dhawan slogs it over short fine leg.

After 26 overs,India 157/0 ( Murali Vijay 40 , Shikhar Dhawan 104) The runs are flowing. India have already crossed the 150-run mark and it isn't even lunch yet. If this dominance continues, it is going to be a long hard day for Afghanistan.

Standing ovation for Dhawan from the crowd. Alright this is Afghanistan but not many can score a Test ton under one session. Stanikzai could be seen having his hands on his head quite often. Playing to the strength and not to the conditions and the pitch seems to be the first Test lesson for this team.

After 27 overs,India 158/0 ( Murali Vijay 41 , Shikhar Dhawan 104) Nabi to bowl the final over before lunch and India collect a single off it. 25 boundaries and four sixes came off the first session. Vijay and Dhawan walk back unbeaten on 41 and 104 respectively. Afghanistan have lost the first session comprehensively.

We are back after Lunch. Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay have arrived at the centre. Rashid Khan to bowl the first over of the second session.

FOUR! Rashid tosses it up and Vijay flicks it through midwicket beautifully.

After 28 overs,India 166/0 ( Murali Vijay 47 , Shikhar Dhawan 106) An ideal start to the session for India. They milk four singles and then Vijay ends it with a boundary.

OUT! First Test wicket for Afghanistan and it is Yamin Ahmadzai who provides the breakthrough. Full and outside off, Dhawan looks to punch it through but it takes the outside edge. Rahmat Shah, the second slip fielder, goes for the catch but fails to grab it but he parries it towards Nabi at first slip, who pouches Afghanistan's first Test catch. Dhawan's destructive innings has come to an end. Dhawan c Nabi b Ahmadzai 107(96)

Bowlers to take the first wicket for each team in Tests: England: Allen Hill Australia: John Hodges South Africa: Gus Kempis West Indies: Baron Constantine New Zealand: Ted Badcock India: Mohammad Nissar Pakistan: Khan Mohammad Sri Lanka: Ashantha de Mel Zimbabwe: Mark Burmester Bangladesh: Naimur Rahman Ireland: Boyd Rankin Afghanistan: Yamin Ahmadzai*

After 29 overs,India 170/1 ( Murali Vijay 49 , Lokesh Rahul 1) We have often seen a wicket fall after a break and that is what has happened. A loose shot ends Dhawan's innings and brings KL Rahul and not Cheteshwar Pujara to the crease. To not see Pujara at 3 is surprising. Could this be the way forward for India in Tests in England or this is just a one-off move. We will find out when India play that first Test against England.

FIFTY! 16th half century for Murali Vijay. Didn't get off to a confident start but he stuck around and has compiled a fine fifty. The key though is to continue the good work.

And Afghanistan celebrate. Their first wicket in Tests. Dhawan walks back after a brilliant ton. The few Afghans in the crowd were sitting silent but they are waving their flags now. And the Bengaluru crowd is also on its feet as the local boy KL Rahul walks in to bat. No Pujara at number 3. This is interesting.

This is Murali Vijay's first Test fifty after seven successive failures. However, he scored two consecutive centuries before that.

After 30 overs,India 174/1 ( Murali Vijay 53 , Lokesh Rahul 1) Murali Vijay completes his fifty with a brace - the second of the over - and plays out the rest of the over. Four in the over.

After 31 overs,India 174/1 ( Murali Vijay 53 , Lokesh Rahul 1) A maiden from Ahmadzai. Rahul at 3 has certainly shocked a lot of people but Pujara seems unperturbed in the dressing room. But deep down he must be aware that this match will play a crucial role in deciding India's No 3 in England.

FOUR! Shortish delivery and a googly, Vijay waits backa nd pulls it wide of mid on.

FOUR! Shortish and around middle, Vijay goes back and uses his wrists to flick it through square leg.

FOUR ! A full toss once again from Rashid and Vijay punishes it. Whips it through mid on.

After 32 overs,India 186/1 ( Murali Vijay 65 , Lokesh Rahul 1) Three boundaries in Rashid's 10th over. He has conceded 75 runs so far. He is having a terrible day so far. Maybe Stanikzai should look to back the experience of Nabi now.

After 33 overs,India 190/1 ( Murali Vijay 68 , Lokesh Rahul 2) Ahmadzai continues. He has been the most disciplined bowler so far. Four came in his 7th over. Since Dhawan's departure, Vijay has taken over the mantle and is looking threatening.

After 34 overs,India 193/1 ( Murali Vijay 70 , Lokesh Rahul 3) Another over for Rashid Khan. Stanikzai wants him to find his rhythm and it hardly takes any time to guess why. He is their best spinner and him losing confidence so early in the Test will hurt Afghanistan. But there is also another way to look at this problem. With him struggling right now, India might just take the game away from Afghanistan on the first day itself. Stanikzai is in a difficult situation right now. Anyways, Rashid allows only three singles in his 11th over.

Okay so it is becoming a treat to watch Vijay piercing gaps with those deft touches. Even the Afghan gentleman sitting beside me says 'wow'. Although he wants to see Vijay's back soon. The way he is batting now post the lunch session, it does not seem so he is going back anytime soon.

After 35 overs,India 195/1 ( Murali Vijay 71 , Lokesh Rahul 4) Another good over from Ahmadzai. He has varied his lengths cleverly and kept the Indian batsmen guessing. Only two singles off his 8th over.

After 36 overs,India 199/1 ( Murali Vijay 73 , Lokesh Rahul 6) India collect four singles off Rashid's 12th over. He changed his plan on the fifth ball and went round the wicket but Vijay eased it to long off for a run. India a run away from the 200-run mark.

After 37 overs,India 200/1 ( Murali Vijay 74 , Lokesh Rahul 6) Nabi is back into the attack. India have reached the 200-run mark in the 37th over. That is as quick as it gets.

FOUR! Mujeeb runs down the track and drives this Mujeeb delivery through cover.

FOUR! Too full from Mujeeb, Rahul opens the bat face late and guides it between cover and point.

After 38 overs,India 209/1 ( Murali Vijay 74 , Lokesh Rahul 14) When asked whose wicket would he like to take in the Test, Mujeeb answered KL Rahul, his teammate in IPL. But so far in the mini battle, Rahul has had the upperhand. Rahul has scored two boundaries against the Afghan spinner.

FOUR! Short and wide. We have seen so many of those today. Rahul rocks back and cuts it behind point.

After 40 overs,India 216/1 ( Murali Vijay 75 , Lokesh Rahul 20) The bowlers have changed but the runs haven't stopped flowing. India's run rate is 5.4 right now. Will they score 400-450 today?

After 40 overs,India 216/1 ( Murali Vijay 75 , Lokesh Rahul 20) Better from Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Bowled a few carrom balls but varied his pace accordingly. One came off the over.

The 50-run stand is up between Murali Vijay and KL Rahul.

Exceptional environment right now in the stadium. It might not be a full house today but the ones who have made it are making most of it. Mohammad Shahzad fielding at deep mid-wicket is entertaining the crowd with his antics. What a character. Clouds still hovering around making it a pleasant watch for the spectators but the fear of rains still there. The only men sweating hard in this weather are the 11 Afghans on the ground. Rahul and Vijay are making look batting far too easy right now.

FOUR! Nabi tosses it around off, Vijay reverse paddles it to the third man region.

After 41 overs,India 223/1 ( Murali Vijay 80 , Lokesh Rahul 22) Another 7-run over. Afghanistan have lacked discipline so far. And they are not going to develop it overnight. They have to be patient. They can't go for wickets after every third ball just like their coach Simmons said. They know this. But executing it and being aware of it are two completely different things. Anyways, it's time for drinks. India have dominated once again in the first hour after lunch.

Mohammad Nabi's last five match figures in First-Class Cricket: 57/2, 52/3, 85/8, 97/2, 35/1 Who will break the Rahul-Vijay stand?

Preview: Statistically, it's a classic David vs Goliath showdown but contextually, it's the beginning of a historic new chapter in international cricket as World No 1 India take on a war-ravaged-but-resilient Afghanistan in their first ever Test match on Thursday.

While majority of the sports fans, in soul and spirit, will be in Russia enjoying the surreal skills of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the eternal cricket romantic will try to derive his little pleasures of life watching Rashid Khan trying to hurry Shikhar Dhawan with a flipper or bowl a googly to Ajinkya Rahane.

There is always a nervous anticipation associated with the performance of a new team but the politico-social narrative associated with Afghanistan gives the game a different context.

On the surface, it is just another Test match but it is much beyond that.

The Rashids, Mujeeb Zadrans and Mohammed Shahzads would like to put their best foot forward in trying to at least provide their countrymen a refuge in sporting success.

India have been Afghanistan's close allies and the BCCI has shown magnanimity in opening their stadiums so that the national team can practice.

But come Thursday, Ajinkya Rahane's India will not spare an inch as they are expected to put up a ruthless show.

No wonder the iconic CLR James line is still so relevant "What do they know of Cricket who only Cricket Know."

India, sans their regular skipper Virat Kohli along with two frontline bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, will look to record a comprehensive win before embarking on their long and gruelling tour of England.

For Afghanistan, it will be a battle of attrition that they have never ever faced before. Test cricket is a different beast and Rashid's real battle starts now.

That he is a brilliant four-over bowler, is a known and acknowledged fact.

However, the acid Test will start when he bowls that fifth over. The intelligence will be tested during the 15th over, patience during the 23rd over and endurance during the 40th over.

More importantly, will Rashid be able to maintain his quick arm speed over after over.

As Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons said, his men won't understand what is Test cricket until they get onto the field.

With no pressure of asking rate, a Murali Vijay or a Cheteshwar Pujara, if set, will play at their own pace. The Indian batsmen in their own backyard are not known to pull back punches.

Can a 17-year-old Mujeeb, who hasn't played a single four-day game in his career, trouble a KL Rahul with whom he shared the IPL dressing room at the Kings XI Punjab?

This time he won't have Ravichandran Ashwin's guidance. Instead, Ashwin might pass on a few valuable inputs to his batsmen on how to tackle Mujeeb.

Will Shahzad be able to curb his natural attacking instinct as the five-day format demands different attritional skills?

That Afghanistan have no idea how difficult it can get could be gauged from their skipper Asghar Stanikzai's pompous claims that his spinners are better than the home team.

When Dinesh Karthik was asked, his singular statement made it clear what the team thought about it.

"Our Kuldeep Yadav (2 Tests) has played more first-class games than all their spinners put together. I know from where its coming but I wouldn't to harp too much on that," Karthik said.

However, the Indians having watched and played against Rashid will be wary of what he can do.

That's the reason the Indian team management might just prefer a hard bouncy track knowing full well that a rank turner could boomerang on them.

The problem with Afghanistan will not be their spinners but their batsmen.

How well Shahzad, Mohammed Nabi negotiate Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will have a direct impact on the kind of fight Afghanistan will be able to put on.

And even before that, they will have to counter the disconcerting bounce generated by Ishant Sharma and the pace worked up by Umesh Yadav.

As Kevin Pietersen said during his MAK Pataudi Lecture, a lot will depend on their "ability to take lessons from the nets into the heat of battle".

Ireland had put up a respectable fight against Pakistan on their Test debut but again it was Kevin O'Brien who was the silver lining in the batting department.

But whatever be the outcome, "a beautiful journey" has already begun for Afghanistan.

Squads:

India: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin. Ravindra Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Afghanistan: Ashgar Stanikzai, Mohammed Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah Janat, Nasir Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza Hotak, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai Wafadar, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

With inputs from PTI