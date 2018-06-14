Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the historic one-off Test between the Ajinkya Rahane-led India and the Afghanistan side captained by Asghar Stanikzai

With the historic match an hour away, let's take a look at the men who could make a difference for Afghanistan.

Twenty eight days after this team lost its fellow cricketers in a terrorist attack, Afghanistan will be out to tell those who don’t want cricket to prosper and bring peace back home that this game will go on. That the only battle they know is fought on a cricket pitch, Shubham Pandey previews the historic Test. Read it here .

There are no long queues in front of the ticket windows but people are coming in good numbers collecting their tickets and entering the stadium. There is still an hour to go for the first ball and one expects a large crowd to turn up. I can see some Afghanistan fans turning up here as well with their country's flag painted on their cheeks. We might see more people building up as the match progresses because of the fact that weekend begins after Day 2.

Seldom do we witness, Indian cricket forming a subplot of a Test match as the Afghanistan cricket is the story. Such is the occasion, in longform cricket's 141-year old history, Afghanistan is all set to become the 12th nation to play in the 5-day format. Tonight might be about football, but the day is all about Afghanistan. Their storied history and rise in other forms of cricket has been heartening.

Is anybody wondering about who will open for India or their playing XI, nah. Want to see the Afghan spinners in action. Pitch will give us a fair idea, how much will they come in play.

Pitch report: There is a lot of grass and it is also damp. It will wake up a lot of batsmen. Lots of lateral movement can be expected. This seems like a bowl-first pitch because of the overhead conditions and the pitch, say Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar at the inspection.

Before Ireland and now Afghanistan, there were Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh who became the 8th, 9th and the 10th country to achieve Test status. Here's Duleep Mendis , Grant Flower and Akbar Khan, Habibul Basher and Khaled Mashud recounting their emotions to Jigar Mehta.

The coin falls in India's favour in the historic Test and Ajinkya Rahane opts to bat .

The reason you are seeing empty stadiums is because gates for the match are just opened. People lined in queues showed their anger to make the management sit from the chair and open the gates. The major reason for upset is that the fans paid the ticket price but could not see the toss.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav ​Rahul to bat at No 4. Kuldeep Yadav and Karun Nair miss out.

The good thing is that there is a bright sunshine back at Chinnaswamy. The clouds are slowly clearing. Hopefully we will have full 90 overs today.

No emotions if you are a statsman. Umang Pabari is here with all the numbers that you need and he is straightaway into the business. -- India have not lost a Test at Bangalore since April, 2006. They have played six Tests since then and have a 50-percent record.

Afghanistan players are out on the field wearing whites. What a moment for them. Time for the national anthems.

This is the first time that India have hosted a Test match in the month of June. They are yet to host a Test match in the month of May and July.

The national anthems have been sung. Out walk the Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay. Yamin Ahmadzai to bowl Afghanistan's first Test over. Here we go...

Players to make First Class debut in a Test since 2000: Mashrafe Mortaza for Bangladesh in 2001 Yasir Ali for Pakistan in 2003 Nazmul Hossain for Bangladesh in 2004 Mujeeb Ur Rahman for Afghanistan in 2018*

After a faulty start, Afghanistan are off the mark in Test cricket and so is India in this match.

Bowlers to bowl the first ball for each team in Tests: England: Alfred Shaw Australia: John Hodges South Africa: Gus Kempis West Indies: George Francis New Zealand: Ted Badcock India: Mohammad Nissar Pakistan: Khan Mohammad Sri Lanka: Ashantha de Mel Zimbabwe: Eddo Brandes Bangladesh: Hasibul Hossain Ireland: Tim Murtagh Afghanistan: Yamin Ahmadzai*

After 1 overs,India 2/0 ( Murali Vijay 0 , Shikhar Dhawan 1) Ahmadzai to bowl the first Afghanistan Test ball and he pulls out... Think he wasn't comfortable with his run-up. Right the first ball: on a length and on the stumps, Vijay looks to defend but inside edges it onto his pad. Dhawan hares across. We have the first run on the board. It went down as a leg bye though, wonder why. Angles in the second ball on a length too, it nags back in and Dhawan inside edges it to square leg. First run of the bat. Phew a peach of a delivery. After two dots, Ahmadzai bowls a length ball and it swings away and whizzles past Vijay's outside edge. A lovely first over.

18-year old Wafadar to bowl from the other end.

FOUR! Short, wide. A delivery Dhawan likes to pounce on. He cuts it through cover.

FOUR! Again. Wafadar errs and bowls it short. Dhawan hangs back and crunches it through cover.

After 2 overs,India 10/0 ( Murali Vijay 0 , Shikhar Dhawan 9) Starts with a poor line. It pitches on off and keeps moving away. Dhawan leaves it alone. Back of a length, around off and it swings away. There was extra bounce as well. Dhawan dispatches the third delivery to the cover boundary and gives the same treatment to the final ball.

Murali Vijay at Bangalore in Tests: 139, 37, 28* This is the only venue where he averages 100-plus currently among the venues at which he played minimum two Tests.

FOUR! Lucky. Ahmadzai pitches it up, Vijay lunges forward to drive it through cover but inside edges it past the diving keeper.

After 3 overs,India 14/0 ( Murali Vijay 4 , Shikhar Dhawan 9) Three deliveries, outside off. When Vijay is on the strike, more often than not, you know what is going to happen with those. Left alone. He gets slightly squared up on the fourth ball but manages to defend it safely. The over ends with a streaky boundary.

After 4 overs,India 14/0 ( Murali Vijay 4 , Shikhar Dhawan 9) We have the first maiden of the match. Wafadar kept bowling in the corridor of uncertainty and Dhawan didn't take any risks. Plays out the over safely.

After 5 overs,India 18/0 ( Murali Vijay 4 , Shikhar Dhawan 9) Another maiden. Slowly but surely, Afghanistan pacers are getting their lengths right. Ahmadzai stuck to length balls and kept them outside off, Vijay left them all alone. The second ball though went for four leg byes.

After 6 overs,India 23/0 ( Murali Vijay 4 , Shikhar Dhawan 10) Dhawan is playing his natural games. If the ball is in his area, he is trying to hit it. He also drove the third ball but it went straight to the cover fielder. He rotates the striike on the following ball. The final ball is on the pads, Vijay tries to tickle it but it hits the pad and rolls away to the fine leg fence.

FOUR! Ahmadzai bowls it on the pads. Dhawan accepts the gift and whips it in front of square on the leg side.

FOUR! As sweet as it gets. Ahmadzai bowls it full, Dhawan lunges forward and creams it through cover.

FOUR! Ahmadzai is struggling here. Bowls another delivery on the pads and Dhawan flicks it through fine leg. Mujeeb looks to cut it off but fails to do so.

Dhawan in cracking form. That last cover drive was glorious. The weather is glorious too, a breeze blowing around me in the Stand.

After 7 overs,India 36/0 ( Murali Vijay 4 , Shikhar Dhawan 22) A poor over from Ahmadzai. He tried too many things. Outswinger, inswingers but he couldn't control them. Ended up bowling two deliveries on the pads and both of them went for boundaries. He even bowled a wide. 13 came off the over.

India began on a cautious note but now Dhawan is beginning to open his arms a bit. He has looked the best of the two till now with Vijay taking his time to settle in. Both the Afghan pacers have looked good but have been straying in length every now and then. Visitors still in hunt for the first wicket.

FOUR! Vijay hasn't been at his best so far. A back of a length delivery from Wafadar, Vijay tries to drive it on the up but outside edges it past the diving second slip (Shahzad) to third man.

After 8 overs,India 40/0 ( Murali Vijay 8 , Shikhar Dhawan 22) Afghanistan would want to get rid of Dhawan as soon as possible. He is the kind of player, who can change the match in one session. Sri Lanka would know. He is already batting on 22 off 23. His wicket is very crucial. Maybe Afghanistan should look to introduce spinners?

After 9 overs,India 41/0 ( Murali Vijay 8 , Shikhar Dhawan 23) A good first over from Mohammad Nabi. Gave the deliveries flight and bowled it slow through the air. One came off the over.

Preview: Statistically, it's a classic David vs Goliath showdown but contextually, it's the beginning of a historic new chapter in international cricket as World No 1 India take on a war-ravaged-but-resilient Afghanistan in their first ever Test match on Thursday.

While majority of the sports fans, in soul and spirit, will be in Russia enjoying the surreal skills of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the eternal cricket romantic will try to derive his little pleasures of life watching Rashid Khan trying to hurry Shikhar Dhawan with a flipper or bowl a googly to Ajinkya Rahane.

There is always a nervous anticipation associated with the performance of a new team but the politico-social narrative associated with Afghanistan gives the game a different context.

On the surface, it is just another Test match but it is much beyond that.

The Rashids, Mujeeb Zadrans and Mohammed Shahzads would like to put their best foot forward in trying to at least provide their countrymen a refuge in sporting success.

India have been Afghanistan's close allies and the BCCI has shown magnanimity in opening their stadiums so that the national team can practice.

But come Thursday, Ajinkya Rahane's India will not spare an inch as they are expected to put up a ruthless show.

No wonder the iconic CLR James line is still so relevant "What do they know of Cricket who only Cricket Know."

India, sans their regular skipper Virat Kohli along with two frontline bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, will look to record a comprehensive win before embarking on their long and gruelling tour of England.

For Afghanistan, it will be a battle of attrition that they have never ever faced before. Test cricket is a different beast and Rashid's real battle starts now.

That he is a brilliant four-over bowler, is a known and acknowledged fact.

However, the acid Test will start when he bowls that fifth over. The intelligence will be tested during the 15th over, patience during the 23rd over and endurance during the 40th over.

More importantly, will Rashid be able to maintain his quick arm speed over after over.

As Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons said, his men won't understand what is Test cricket until they get onto the field.

With no pressure of asking rate, a Murali Vijay or a Cheteshwar Pujara, if set, will play at their own pace. The Indian batsmen in their own backyard are not known to pull back punches.

Can a 17-year-old Mujeeb, who hasn't played a single four-day game in his career, trouble a KL Rahul with whom he shared the IPL dressing room at the Kings XI Punjab?

This time he won't have Ravichandran Ashwin's guidance. Instead, Ashwin might pass on a few valuable inputs to his batsmen on how to tackle Mujeeb.

Will Shahzad be able to curb his natural attacking instinct as the five-day format demands different attritional skills?

That Afghanistan have no idea how difficult it can get could be gauged from their skipper Asghar Stanikzai's pompous claims that his spinners are better than the home team.

When Dinesh Karthik was asked, his singular statement made it clear what the team thought about it.

"Our Kuldeep Yadav (2 Tests) has played more first-class games than all their spinners put together. I know from where its coming but I wouldn't to harp too much on that," Karthik said.

However, the Indians having watched and played against Rashid will be wary of what he can do.

That's the reason the Indian team management might just prefer a hard bouncy track knowing full well that a rank turner could boomerang on them.

The problem with Afghanistan will not be their spinners but their batsmen.

How well Shahzad, Mohammed Nabi negotiate Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will have a direct impact on the kind of fight Afghanistan will be able to put on.

And even before that, they will have to counter the disconcerting bounce generated by Ishant Sharma and the pace worked up by Umesh Yadav.

As Kevin Pietersen said during his MAK Pataudi Lecture, a lot will depend on their "ability to take lessons from the nets into the heat of battle".

Ireland had put up a respectable fight against Pakistan on their Test debut but again it was Kevin O'Brien who was the silver lining in the batting department.

But whatever be the outcome, "a beautiful journey" has already begun for Afghanistan.

Squads:

India: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin. Ravindra Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Afghanistan: Ashgar Stanikzai, Mohammed Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah Janat, Nasir Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza Hotak, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai Wafadar, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

With inputs from PTI