Afghanistan spinners have bowled 27 out of 43 overs today but have not bowled a maiden over yet.

After 43 overs,India 229/1 ( Murali Vijay 84 , Lokesh Rahul 24) Rashid is back. Once again has tried too many lengths. He is not learning, is he? The lack of experience is clearly showing. One run off the over.

FOUR! Nabi drops it short and around off, Rahul goes back and cuts it through backward point.

FOUR! Short and width on offer. Vijay waits for it and cuts it to the point fence.

It is beginning to drizzle a bit. Groundsmen are ready to cover the ground with the covers.As I type this. The drizzle has turned into a heavy shower. The players run back to the dressing room. The groundsmen are busy covering the ground completely.

After 44 overs,India 238/1 ( Murali Vijay 88 , Lokesh Rahul 29) It is surprising how poor Nabi has been today despite the first-class experience that he has. Nine have come off his 8th over.

After 45 overs,India 244/1 ( Murali Vijay 90 , Lokesh Rahul 33) Rashid Khan's 14th over: 1, 1, 2, 1, 0, 1. Apart from a couple of balls, Indian batsmen have bossed Rashid. He has conceded 89 in his 14 overs. Not the debut he would've expected...

We have bad news. It has started raining and the covers are coming on. The players have left the field. Rain halts play. India are 248/1 in the 46th over. Vijay and Rahul are the unbeaten batsmen.

The rain jas stopped now. Rain has been playing hide and seek today. Don't trust the Bengaluru weather at all as we are seeing sun coming out now. No one is complaining.

Shubham has pinged us from Chinaswamy that the rain is back.

Tea has been taken. It was between 1.55 and 2.15.

Clouds getting darker here and rain is back again for a long inning, challenging the ones played by Dhawan and Vijay till now. Super soppers were out to soak the water from the ground but they have made their way back home now.

Well the rain has stopped for now but you never know. This is frustrating from the groundsmen. Supersoppers are now out to do their job.

Good news: the covers are being taken off. KSCA officials on the ground to make the ground dry as soon as possible.

Covers are completely off the ground. Supersoppers now soaking the water patches while taking the covers off. The LIVE action is not far away, it seems. Meanwhile, players are back on the ground, warming up again after the break.

After 46 overs,India 253/1 ( Murali Vijay 95 , Lokesh Rahul 37) Right, so play resumes after an hour-long rain break. Would be interesting to see if it does anything to India's momentum. Murali Vijay on strike as Wafadar runs in to get the third session rolling. Starts with a length ball outside off and Vijay is happy to leave. He comes closer next ball and Vijay plays it to covers for no runs. Single off the next ball; that was punched nicely by Vijay but they have a man in deep. Wafadar comes closer to stumps for Rahul who lets this back of length ball go through. Ends the over with a boundary. That was short and had width, and Rahul's fast hands do the rest.

FOUR! Poor ball this from Rashid. Short and wide and Rahul cuts this past point.

After 47 overs,India 259/1 ( Murali Vijay 96 , Lokesh Rahul 42) Rashid comes on. Starts to Vijay with two dots before the right-hander gets off strike. He drops short to Rahul and concedes a boundary. That's been his story of the day so far; he has just not been able to pitch balls at one spot. Another good over for India.

After 48 overs,India 263/1 ( Murali Vijay 98 , Lokesh Rahul 44) Here's Wafadar again. His previous over was all outside off and he starts this by straightening too much. Rahul milks him to fine leg for a single. They really need to sort out their lines soon. Back of length and outside off to Vijay who punches it to cover point to inch closer to his ton. This has been a typical Vijay innings - unhurried, unruffled and full of grace.

And the rain is back. Players run away to the dressing room. Groundsmen bring the covers on....Have we seen this before? Yes we have ..

Rain halts play. After 48.4 overs, India 264/1 (Murali Vijay 99, KL Rahul 44) Rashid continues. Slants this in, reasonably full and Vijay defends. Appeals next ball but that was clearly missing leg. Vijay takes a single on the fourth ball to get to 99 and guess what, it's pouring again. Spare a thought for Murali Vijay! Covers are back on. Stay tuned for more.

Rain has stopped. Groundstaff in a conference as they take the supersopper and their super spirits out again. They will have to redo the job of drying the ground. This time the rain was more fierce. Umpires on the ground too have had a look at the condition of the outfield.

Covers have been taken off completely again. Guess ten to fifteen minutes before the ground staff dries the outfield before players come back again.Lights are on as well which means light can play its role today as well. It is a little dark because of the clouds.

Right, the players are back on the field. Rashid Khan to finish his over.

After 49 overs,India 264/1 ( Murali Vijay 99 , Lokesh Rahul 44) Rashid finishes his remaining two balls without conceding a run. One run off the over.

Most centuries in Test cricket since 2010 by openers: 21 - David Warner 17 - Alastair Cook 11 - MURALI VIJAY* 10 - Dean Elgar

This is the first ever instance of two openers scoring centuries in a same Test innings at Bangalore for a team.

Century! Murali Vijay brings up his 12th ton with a boundary over point. Celebrates with a dab with Rahul.

After 50 overs,India 268/1 ( Murali Vijay 103 , Lokesh Rahul 44) Wafadar continues. Vijay gets to his century off the first ball and then plays out the rest of the over.

FOUR! Rashid drops it short. Rahul won't leave those alone. Pulls it firmly and Mujeeb at square leg makes a mess of it. It shouldn't have been a boundary.

FOUR! Rashid bowls it around leg and Rahul moves across and paddles it through fine leg. He also gets to his fifty with that stroke.

Indian openers with centuries in most consecutive Tests in India: 4 - Virender Sehwag 3 - Gautam Gambhir 3 - MURALI VIJAY*

After 51 overs,India 277/1 ( Murali Vijay 103 , Lokesh Rahul 53) Another expensive over from Rashid Khan. Nine came off it. He has conceded more than 100 runs now.

OUT! Wafadar has his first Test wicket. He angles it on a length and the ball jags back in as Vijay decides to leave it alone. He gets rapped on the pads and the finger goes up. Vijay reviews almost immediately. The impact is outside off but that doesn't matter as he didn't offer a shot. And it is just clipping the off stump bail. Vijay lbw b Wafadar 105(153)

Curtains for Vijay. Wafadar gets his first Test wicket. A much-needed breakthrough for the visitors. If Afghans are able to get one more here they can still end the day on a good note.

FOUR! Poor first ball from Wafadar to Pujara. Bowls it full and on the pads, Pujara accepts the freebie and flicks it to the midwicket boundary.

After 52 overs,India 284/2 ( Lokesh Rahul 54 , Cheteshwar Pujara 4) A much-needed wicket for Afghanistan. They should now look to target the new batsman and build some pressure.

And Afghanistan takes another one. Inswingers are doing the job at the moment. Guess we will see more of the pace bowling today. Crucial moment in the Test. If India lose another wicket, it might trigger some panic in the dressing room.

OUT! Two wickets in three balls for Afghanistan. Ahmadzai bowls this on a length and around off, Rahul goes to cut it but was cramped for room and inside edges it onto his stumps. Rahul b Ahmadzai 54(64)

After 53 overs,India 284/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 4 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 0) A wicket-maiden. Out of nowhere, India have lost two wickets in three balls and now India are in recovery mode. Pujara's role becomes crucial in these circumstances.

KL Rahul's 50-plus scores: First five - Four centuries Last 10 - No century

Ajinkya Rahane's last 10 Test innings: 48, 9, 10, 1, 2, 0, 4, 17, 132, 23* This is the right time for him to get some runs in the whites.

After 54 overs,India 284/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 4 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 0) Pujara has just played out six balls in the calmest way one possibly can. Well, that's what happens when a a batsman trusts his defence. Lovely to watch.

FOUR! Short and wide. Rahane cuts it in front of point.

After 55 overs,India 288/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 4 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 4) Rahane respects Ahmadzai for five balls and then cashes in on a poor last delivery and slaps it to the point fence for a boundary.

After 56 overs,India 288/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 4 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 4) Another maiden over. For the first time in today's play have Afghanistan bowled so many dot balls in a passage of play. This is what picking a couple of wickets early does.

Cheteshwar Pujara in First-Class Cricket in England in this year: 2, 18, 7, 6, 9, 41, 17, 0

After 57 overs,India 288/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 4 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 4) One more maiden for Ahmadzai. What a lovely passage of play this has been for Afghanistan.

After 58 overs,India 290/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 5 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 5) Stanikzai has introduced himself into the attack. Pujara takes a single off his first ball to cover and Rahane retains the strike with a single off the final ball.

Pitch report: There is a lot of grass and it is also damp. It will wake up a lot of batsmen. Lots of lateral movement can be expected. This seems like a bowl-first pitch because of the overhead conditions and the pitch, say Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar at the inspection.

Pitch report: There is a lot of grass and it is also damp. It will wake up a lot of batsmen. Lots of lateral movement can be expected. This seems like a bowl-first pitch because of the overhead conditions and the pitch, say Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar at the inspection.

The coin falls in India's favour in the historic Test and Ajinkya Rahane opts to bat .

​Rahul to bat at No 4. Kuldeep Yadav and Karun Nair miss out.

The 50-run stand is up between Vijay and Dhawan. Dhawan has scored the bulk of runs.

FIFTY! A bad start to Rashid Khan's Test career. Rashid bowls another full toss and Dhawan smacks it to the deep midwicket fence to bring up his 6th half century.

The 100-run stand is up between Dhawan and Vijay after Dhawan hammers one into the long off stand for a six.

There it is! A century before Lunch for Shikhar Dhawan. He gets to his 7th ton with a boundary through cover.

OUT! First Test wicket for Afghanistan and it is Yamin Ahmadzai who provides the breakthrough. Full and outside off, Dhawan looks to punch it through but it takes the outside edge. Rahmat Shah, the second slip fielder, goes for the catch but fails to grab it but he parries it towards Nabi at first slip, who pouches Afghanistan's first Test catch. Dhawan's destructive innings has come to an end.

FIFTY! 16th half century for Murali Vijay. Didn't get off to a confident start but he stuck around and has compiled a fine fifty. The key though is to continue the good work.

The 50-run stand is up between Murali Vijay and KL Rahul.

Tea has been taken. It was between 1.55 and 2.15.

Century! Murali Vijay brings up his 12th ton with a boundary over point. Celebrates with a dab with Rahul.

OUT! Wafadar has his first Test wicket. He angles it on a length and the ball jags back in as Vijay decides to leave it alone. He gets rapped on the pads and the finger goes up. Vijay reviews almost immediately. The impact is outside off but that doesn't matter as he didn't offer a shot. And it is just clipping the off stump bail.

OUT! Two wickets in three balls for Afghanistan. Ahmadzai bowls this on a length and around off, Rahul goes to cut it but was cramped for room and inside edges it onto his stumps.

India vs Afghanistan, LIVE cricket score, Only Test at Bengaluru, Latest updates: Stanikzai has introduced himself into the attack. Pujara takes a single off his first ball to cover and Rahane retains the strike with a single off the final ball.

Preview: Statistically, it's a classic David vs Goliath showdown but contextually, it's the beginning of a historic new chapter in international cricket as World No 1 India take on a war-ravaged-but-resilient Afghanistan in their first ever Test match on Thursday.

While majority of the sports fans, in soul and spirit, will be in Russia enjoying the surreal skills of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the eternal cricket romantic will try to derive his little pleasures of life watching Rashid Khan trying to hurry Shikhar Dhawan with a flipper or bowl a googly to Ajinkya Rahane.

There is always a nervous anticipation associated with the performance of a new team but the politico-social narrative associated with Afghanistan gives the game a different context.

On the surface, it is just another Test match but it is much beyond that.

The Rashids, Mujeeb Zadrans and Mohammed Shahzads would like to put their best foot forward in trying to at least provide their countrymen a refuge in sporting success.

India have been Afghanistan's close allies and the BCCI has shown magnanimity in opening their stadiums so that the national team can practice.

But come Thursday, Ajinkya Rahane's India will not spare an inch as they are expected to put up a ruthless show.

No wonder the iconic CLR James line is still so relevant "What do they know of Cricket who only Cricket Know."

India, sans their regular skipper Virat Kohli along with two frontline bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, will look to record a comprehensive win before embarking on their long and gruelling tour of England.

For Afghanistan, it will be a battle of attrition that they have never ever faced before. Test cricket is a different beast and Rashid's real battle starts now.

That he is a brilliant four-over bowler, is a known and acknowledged fact.

However, the acid Test will start when he bowls that fifth over. The intelligence will be tested during the 15th over, patience during the 23rd over and endurance during the 40th over.

More importantly, will Rashid be able to maintain his quick arm speed over after over.

As Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons said, his men won't understand what is Test cricket until they get onto the field.

With no pressure of asking rate, a Murali Vijay or a Cheteshwar Pujara, if set, will play at their own pace. The Indian batsmen in their own backyard are not known to pull back punches.

Can a 17-year-old Mujeeb, who hasn't played a single four-day game in his career, trouble a KL Rahul with whom he shared the IPL dressing room at the Kings XI Punjab?

This time he won't have Ravichandran Ashwin's guidance. Instead, Ashwin might pass on a few valuable inputs to his batsmen on how to tackle Mujeeb.

Will Shahzad be able to curb his natural attacking instinct as the five-day format demands different attritional skills?

That Afghanistan have no idea how difficult it can get could be gauged from their skipper Asghar Stanikzai's pompous claims that his spinners are better than the home team.

When Dinesh Karthik was asked, his singular statement made it clear what the team thought about it.

"Our Kuldeep Yadav (2 Tests) has played more first-class games than all their spinners put together. I know from where its coming but I wouldn't to harp too much on that," Karthik said.

However, the Indians having watched and played against Rashid will be wary of what he can do.

That's the reason the Indian team management might just prefer a hard bouncy track knowing full well that a rank turner could boomerang on them.

The problem with Afghanistan will not be their spinners but their batsmen.

How well Shahzad, Mohammed Nabi negotiate Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will have a direct impact on the kind of fight Afghanistan will be able to put on.

And even before that, they will have to counter the disconcerting bounce generated by Ishant Sharma and the pace worked up by Umesh Yadav.

As Kevin Pietersen said during his MAK Pataudi Lecture, a lot will depend on their "ability to take lessons from the nets into the heat of battle".

Ireland had put up a respectable fight against Pakistan on their Test debut but again it was Kevin O'Brien who was the silver lining in the batting department.

But whatever be the outcome, "a beautiful journey" has already begun for Afghanistan.

Squads:

India: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin. Ravindra Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Afghanistan: Ashgar Stanikzai, Mohammed Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah Janat, Nasir Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza Hotak, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai Wafadar, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

With inputs from PTI