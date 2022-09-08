India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE score and updates: AFG put IND into bat; Rohit, Pandya, Chahal rested



India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the match between India and Afghanistan

PREVIEW: India and Afghanistan will lock horns in their last Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai. Both the sides have been eliminated from the tournament after suffering defeats against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The Men in Blue have officially roped in Deepak Chahar in the squad in place of Avesh Khan and is likely to be a part of the XI for this game. Avesh had earlier missed out the Super 4 matches with fever.

Afghanistan on the other side, produced a brilliant show against Pakistan especially with the ball. Pakistan lost 9 wickets while chasing 130 against the Afghan team but it was Naseem Shah who smashed two sixes in the final over to seal the win for his side.

SQUADS:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

