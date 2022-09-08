Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE score and updates: AFG put IND into bat; Rohit, Pandya, Chahal rested

India Vs Afghanistan At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 08 September, 2022

08 September, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Super Four - Match 5
India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE score and updates: AFG put IND into bat; Rohit, Pandya, Chahal rested

India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the match between India and Afghanistan

19:09 (IST)
Afghanistan Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Full Scorecard
19:08 (IST)
India Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Full Scorecard
19:07 (IST)
As predicted, India have made some changes in the XI with Chahar, Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel coming in. Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Chahal have been rested

Full Scorecard
19:01 (IST)
Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in this final Asia Cup 2022 match. "We will bowl first. We left the game immediately and went to the hotel last night. Took a few sleeping pills, it was a tough night. We have played well in the tournament, we could have won the last two games. We will try our best to play some good cricket," Nabi said after toss

Full Scorecard
19:00 (IST)
KL Rahul is leading the side today and he is out for the toss. Rohit Sharma has been rested for this game

Full Scorecard
18:35 (IST)
After losing both the matches in the Super 4, India would be looking to end the campaign on a positive note

Full Scorecard
18:27 (IST)
India are likely to make some changes to the XI. Deepak Chahar who has been roped in the squad in place of Avesh Khan can get a match

Full Scorecard
18:17 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Super 4 match between India and Afghanistan

Full Scorecard

Highlights

title-img
India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 LIVE score and updates: AFG put IND into bat; Rohit, Pandya, Chahal rested

India vs Afghanistan, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES: AFG won the toss and elected to field. (Photo Source: BCCI/Twitter)


India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the match between India and Afghanistan

PREVIEW: India and Afghanistan will lock horns in their last Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai. Both the sides have been eliminated from the tournament after suffering defeats against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The Men in Blue have officially roped in Deepak Chahar in the squad in place of Avesh Khan and is likely to be a part of the XI for this game. Avesh had earlier missed out the Super 4 matches with fever.

Afghanistan on the other side, produced a brilliant show against Pakistan especially with the ball. Pakistan lost 9 wickets while chasing 130 against the Afghan team but it was Naseem Shah who smashed two sixes in the final over to seal the win for his side.

SQUADS:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

Updated Date: September 08, 2022 19:11:23 IST

