A top, top over from Ravi Jadeja. Two runs and a wicket off the 45th over.

Kuldeep Yadav finishes his quota. Took 2 wickets for 38 runs in his 10 overs. Concedes three off his 10th.

SIX! Length ball. In the slot. Nabi has no hesitation to throw the kitchen sink at it. Tonks it over midwicket.

A first-ball six never helps the overall figures of the over. Kaul made a good comeback in the over but eventually allowed 12 runs in it.

OUT! Collision but the catch is taken. Nabi tries to chip it over cover but doesn't get the timing. Karthik and Kuldeep chase it. Kuldeep pouches it and bangs into Karthik but luckily, for India, holds onto the catch.

A lovely over from Khaleel Ahmed. That is what a wicket does, doesn't it? With two overs to go, 265 seems to be a realistic target. The onus is on Rashid Khan though. Can he deliver?

Kaul responds with a better over. It helped that No 10 Aftam Alam faced three deliveries but one could hardly fault his execution there. Only three came off it.

A good finish from India in the final three overs. Khaleel, the standout Indian seamer, concedes four runs in his and innings' final over.

That was an instrumental knock by Nabi. He put all his experience into play and kept the Afghans on track of a respectable score after the fall of Shahzad's wicket. Feel, despite the inexperience and lack of skillset, Afghanistan batted better than what Bangladesh and Pakistan did against India in this competition. Today, these Afghan batsmen showed a positive intent throughout the innings and that's why they have reached a 250 plus score here. Don't think it will be a cakewalk for India in the second half.

KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu have come out to bat. Aftab Alam to bowl the first over.

FOUR! Short and wide, Rahul jumps up and slashes it through the point for a boundary. Classy shot.

FOUR! On the hips, Rahul deflects it from the left of the keeper for a boundary to fine leg.

Aftab Alam bowls the first over. Rahul begins his Asia Cup campaign with a boundary off the first ball. Rayudu too looking in good touch. India would want to get off to a good start. Once that is done, this target would be a cakewalk. 10 off the first over.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, right-arm off break, to bowl from the other end

Mujeeb into the attack. Captain Asghar understands that spin is the key here as the Indian trio of Jadeja, Kuldeep and Jadhav were quite successful with the ball today. He throws the ball to Mujeeb straightaway. Good to see that Afghans are going for the kill. No update on Rashid Khan's injury as well.

SIX! That came out of nowhere, Rayudu stepped out, flashed the blade and hit the ball for a flat six over deep point.

As expected, Rayudu has been sent to open the innings alongside Rahul. They may send either Karthik or Manish at No3. Excellent opportunity for these youngsters to make an impact here.

Aftab continues. The Indian openers don't seem to look in any sort of trouble at all. Rayudu looking to attack. Hit is a flat six, stepping out of the crease. 7 runs from the over.

Mujeeb carries on. He has been threatening for the right-handers in this tournament, bowls those sharp googlies and here Rahul has to watch for it. The fact that Rahul has played him enough times in Kings XI Punjab should come handy here. Mujeeb bowls a maiden.

Interestingly, Rashid Khan hasn't come out to the field yet. Still no update from the Afghan camp regarding the reason behind his absence.

Aftab continues. He is bowling gentle medium-paced deliveries. Also, some trouble for Afghanistan as Rashid Khan is not currently on the field. Rahul is struggling a bit here as he has been beaten on back-to-back deliveries, trying to cut the ball. Should stick to playing with the straight bat in these early overs.

FOUR! Rayudu comes out and hits it between the cover and mid-off fielder for a boundary.

Mujeeb continues and continues bowling his googlies. LBW call on the second ball but to no avail. Rahul comes out of the crease to play it between the mid-off and cover but a brilliant effort from Nabi denies it. Rayudu tells Rahul who to do it on the next ball.

FOUR! Ball is pitched up and Rayudu who is looking to attack hits it between the mid-wicket and mid-on fielder to place it for a boundary.

FOUR! Powerful from Rayudu, wide ball, he comes on front foot and plays a square drive from there.

There was a huge appeal in the last over for Rayudu appeal but it was denied. Turns out, had Afghanistan taken the DRS, he would have been back to the hut. Rayudu stepping out saved him. In this over, he has hit two boundaries and is looking all set for a big one today.

Mujeeb bowls another solid over. Just 3 off the over. He has looked good so far

FOUR! Power meets elegance as Rahul holds his balance and using his wrist places the ball pitched on his legs through mid-wicket for a boundary.

FOUR! Full-toss and Rahul places it through the covers for a boundary.

SIX! Rayudu steps out and clears the deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum.

FIFTY has come up for India as well.

Gulbadin Naib into the attack now. Has been hit for two boundaries and one six and this over has yielded 15 runs.

SIX! Rahul steps out and hits it over the long-off boundary for a maximum.

This is the first time that Ambati Rayudu is opening the batting for India in ODIs and he is playing just like he played in the IPL as an opener for CSK.

Mujeeb continues. And this time it is Rahul who is taking on the spinners. Blistering six on the second ball of the over. India making this chase a cakewalk at this moment.

SIX! Simply beautiful, Rayudu steps out and hits it straight over the sight screen for a maximum.

Very important news for Afghanistan: Rashid Khan is back on the field.

Rahul and Rayudu are going neck to neck at the moment. They are running brilliantly between the wickets as well. It does not seem like they are batting with each other for the first time in international cricket.

Alright Mohammad Nabi comes into the attack. One of their best spinners, he will be looking to provide the first breakthrough.

Medium pacer Deepak Chahar makes his debut today, he gets the ODI cap from coach Ravi Shastri.

OUT! Ravindra Jadeja provides the breakthrough. Ahmadi's struggling stay ends. Walks down the track and misses. Dhoni gathers the ball and stumps him.

OUT! Jadeja picks his second wicket. Goes through Rahmat Shah's defence. The umpires check whether it is a legitimate delivery and replays confirm that it is.

OUT! What a brilliant delivery. Bowls the chinaman and beats Hashmatullah Shahidi comfortably. Dhoni doesn't do any mistake and stumps the southpaw out for a zero.

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Delivers the leg break and catches Asghar Afghan unawares. The ball kisses the back pad and disturbs the furniture. Kuldeep is on a hat-trick.

CENTURY! A well deserved hundred for Mohammad Shahzad. Tickles one down to fine leg for a boundary to get there. It is his fifth ton.

OUT! Aah, just when you thought that Afghanistan had settled down they lose another wicket. Maiden wicket for Chahar. Naib walks across and looks to flick one over square leg fence. Doesn't time it well and Jadhav pouches it easily.

OUT! The sensational innings comes to an end. Shahzad shimmies down the ground to smack one. But the ball is slightly out of his reach and he top edges it to Karthik at long off. He walks back to a warm applause.

OUT! Jadeja strikes. Najibullah tries to reverse slap one but doesn't get any sort of connection. Gets stuck on the pad and the umpire has no hesitation to give it out. Najibullah reviews but the decision stays.

Preview: Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur Rahman held his nerves to bowl a final dot ball in the 50th over to give his team a nerve-wracking three-run win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Needing eight to win off the 50th over Afghanistan lost Rashid Khan for five off the second ball while Samiullah Shinwari (23 not out) and Gulbadin Naib managed just two leg byes to finish at 246-7.

Bangladesh had made 249-7 on the back of half centuries from Mahmudullah Riyad and Imrul Kayes at the Sheik Zayed Stadium.

The Bangladesh win meant India sailed into the 28 September final in Dubai while Pakistan and Bangladesh meet in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to decide the second finalist.

India thumped Pakistan by nine wickets in a one-sided match in Dubai on Sunday.

Going in to Tuesday's tie, India will aiming to continue their dominance over the Asian newbies, who have managed to give a tough fight in their narrow defeats to the likes of Pakistan and Bangladesh in their Super Four clashes.

Aware of the threat the Afghans could pose, despite being an inconsequential tie for the Men-in-Blue, Rohit Sharma and the team management could opt to rest some of the main players ahead of the final and test the bench.

In such a scenario, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey could get a look-in in the middle order while medium pacers Siddharth Kaul and Deepak Chahar could come in to give Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah much-needed rest before the final.

India is unlikely to tickle with their opening combination, which has been a thorn in the opposition's ranks throughout the tournament while the middle order, comprising Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be in decent form.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will lead the spin department that includes the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

On the other hand, having lost both their Super Four matches so far, Afghanistan are already out of contention for the final but their performances have surely won a million hearts.

Afghanistan will be once again banking on their strong batting to put a big total on the board before unleashing their spin trio of Mohammmed Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan to have a go at the mighty Indian line-up.

Afghanistan's one major concern will be their lack of experience to handle high pressure situations, that led them to two narrow losses in the Super Four stage.

With nothing to lose, the Afghans will be aiming to end the tournament on a high but it will surely be a hard nut to crack, considering India's current red-hot form.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K. Khaleel Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (Captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf.