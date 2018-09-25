First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 5th T20I Sep 25, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
SAW in WI | 1st T20I Sep 24, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
Asia Cup Sep 26, 2018
PAK vs BAN
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Sep 28, 2018
IND vs TBC
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India vs Afghanistan, LIVE cricket score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Rahul, Rayudu complete 50-run stand

Date: Tuesday, 25 September, 2018 22:03 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

252/8
Overs
50.0
R/R
5.04
Fours
17
Sixes
11
Extras
7
India need 176 runs in 227 balls at 4.65 rpo
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rashid Khan not out 12 19 0 0
Aftab Alam not out 2 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Khaleel Ahmed 10 1 45 1
Deepak Chahar 4 0 37 1
77/0
Overs
12.1
R/R
6.36
Fours
6
Sixes
4
Extras
4
India need 176 runs in 227 balls at 4.65 rpo
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lokesh Rahul Batting 35 40 3 1
Ambati Rayudu Batting 38 33 3 3
Bowling 0 M R W
Aftab Alam 4 0 25 0
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 5 1 20 0

  • After 12 overs,India 76/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 34 , Ambati Rayudu 38)

    Alright Mohammad Nabi comes into the attack. One of their best spinners, he will be looking to provide the first breakthrough. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mohammad Nabi, right-arm off break, comes into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,India 73/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 32 , Ambati Rayudu 37)

    Rahul and Rayudu are going neck to neck at the moment. They are running brilliantly between the wickets as well. It does not seem like they are batting with each other for the first time in international cricket.

    Very important news for Afghanistan: Rashid Khan is back on the field. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Simply beautiful, Rayudu steps out and hits it straight over the sight screen for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Naib continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,India 64/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 30 , Ambati Rayudu 30)

    Mujeeb continues. And this time it is Rahul who is taking on the spinners. Blistering six on the second ball of the over. India making this chase a cakewalk at this moment.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the first time that Ambati Rayudu is opening the batting for India in ODIs and he is playing just like he played in the IPL as an opener for CSK.
     

     

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Rahul steps out and hits it over the long-off boundary for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mujeeb continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,India 55/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 21 , Ambati Rayudu 30)

    Gulbadin Naib into the attack now. Has been hit for two boundaries and one six and this over has yielded 15 runs.

    FIFTY has come up for India as well. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Rayudu steps out and clears the deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Full-toss and Rahul places it through the covers for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Power meets elegance as Rahul holds his balance and using his wrist places the ball pitched on his legs through mid-wicket for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Gulbadin Naib, right-arm medium, comes into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,India 40/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 12 , Ambati Rayudu 24)

    Mujeeb bowls another solid over. Just 3 off the over. He has looked good so far

    Full Scorecard

  • Mujeeb continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,India 37/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 10 , Ambati Rayudu 23)

    There was a huge appeal in the last over for Rayudu appeal but it was denied. Turns out, had Afghanistan taken the DRS, he would have been back to the hut. Rayudu stepping out saved him. In this over, he has hit two boundaries and is looking all set for a big one today. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Powerful from Rayudu, wide ball, he comes on front foot and plays a square drive from there. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Ball is pitched up and Rayudu who is looking to attack hits it between the mid-wicket and mid-on fielder to place it for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Aftab continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,India 28/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 9 , Ambati Rayudu 15)

    Mujeeb continues and continues bowling his googlies. LBW call on the second ball but to no avail. Rahul comes out of the crease to play it between the mid-off and cover but a brilliant effort from Nabi denies it. Rayudu tells Rahul who to do it on the next ball. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rayudu comes out and hits it between the cover and mid-off fielder for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mujeeb continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,India 22/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 8 , Ambati Rayudu 10)

    Aftab continues. He is bowling gentle medium-paced deliveries. Also, some trouble for Afghanistan as Rashid Khan is not currently on the field. Rahul is struggling a bit here as he has been beaten on back-to-back deliveries, trying to cut the ball. Should stick to playing with the straight bat in these early overs. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Interestingly, Rashid Khan hasn't come out to the field yet. Still no update from the Afghan camp regarding the reason behind his absence.
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • Aftab continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,India 19/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 7 , Ambati Rayudu 8)

    Mujeeb carries on. He has been threatening for the right-handers in this tournament, bowls those sharp googlies and here Rahul has to watch for it. The fact that Rahul has played him enough times in Kings XI Punjab should come handy here. Mujeeb bowls a maiden. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mujeeb continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,India 19/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 7 , Ambati Rayudu 8)

    Aftab continues. The Indian openers don't seem to look in any sort of trouble at all. Rayudu looking to attack. Hit is a flat six, stepping out of the crease. 7 runs from the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    As expected, Rayudu has been sent to open the innings alongside Rahul. They may send either Karthik or Manish at No3. Excellent opportunity for these youngsters to make an impact here.
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! That came out of nowhere, Rayudu stepped out, flashed the blade and hit the ball for a flat six over deep point. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Aftab continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,India 12/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 6 , Ambati Rayudu 2)

    Mujeeb into the attack. Captain Asghar understands that spin is the key here as the Indian trio of Jadeja, Kuldeep and Jadhav were quite successful with the ball today. He throws the ball to Mujeeb straightaway. Good to see that Afghans are going for the kill. No update on Rashid Khan's injury as well. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman, right-arm off break, to bowl from the other end

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,India 10/0 ( Lokesh Rahul 5 , Ambati Rayudu 1)

    Aftab Alam bowls the first over. Rahul begins his Asia Cup campaign with a boundary off the first ball. Rayudu too looking in good touch. India would want to get off to a good start. Once that is done, this target would be a cakewalk. 10 off the first over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! On the hips, Rahul deflects it from the left of the keeper for a boundary to fine leg. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KL Rahul's ODI career:

    First three innings - 196 runs
    Next eight innings - 61 runs

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short and wide, Rahul jumps up and slashes it through the point for a boundary. Classy shot.

    Full Scorecard

  • KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu have come out to bat. Aftab Alam to bowl the first over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Afghanistan today:

    1-10 overs: 63-0
    11-20 overs: 40-4
    21-30 overs: 33-1
    31-40 overs: 53-1
    41-50 overs: 63-2

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    That was an instrumental knock by Nabi. He put all his experience into play and kept the Afghans on track of a respectable score after the fall of Shahzad's wicket. Feel, despite the inexperience and lack of skillset, Afghanistan batted better than what Bangladesh and Pakistan did against India in this competition. Today, these Afghan batsmen showed a positive intent throughout the innings and that's why they have reached a 250 plus score here. Don't think it will be a cakewalk for India in the second half. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 50 overs,Afghanistan 252/8 ( Rashid Khan 12 , Aftab Alam 2)

    A good finish from India in the final three overs. Khaleel, the standout Indian seamer, concedes four runs in his and innings' final over. 

    Afghanistan end with 252/8. India need 253 runs to win. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,Afghanistan 248/8 ( Rashid Khan 9 , Aftab Alam 1)

    Kaul responds with a better over. It helped that No 10 Aftam Alam faced three deliveries but one could hardly fault his execution there. Only three came off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,Afghanistan 245/8 ( Rashid Khan 7 , Aftab Alam 0)

    A lovely over from Khaleel Ahmed. That is what a wicket does, doesn't it? With two overs to go, 265 seems to be a realistic target. The onus is on Rashid Khan though. Can he deliver? 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Collision but the catch is taken. Nabi tries to chip it over cover but doesn't get the timing. Karthik and Kuldeep chase it. Kuldeep pouches it and bangs into Karthik but luckily, for India, holds onto the catch. 

    Nabi c Kuldeep Yadav b Khaleel Ahmed 64(56)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,Afghanistan 243/7 ( Mohammad Nabi 64 , Rashid Khan 5)

    A first-ball six never helps the overall figures of the over. Kaul made a good comeback in the over but eventually allowed 12 runs in it. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most wickets for India in Asia Cup ODIs:

    22 - Irfan Pathan 
    19 - RAVINDRA JADEJA*
    17 - Sachin Tendulkar 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Length ball. In the slot. Nabi has no hesitation to throw the kitchen sink at it. Tonks it over midwicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,Afghanistan 231/7 ( Mohammad Nabi 54 , Rashid Khan 3)

    Kuldeep Yadav finishes his quota. Took 2 wickets for 38 runs in his 10 overs. Concedes three off his 10th. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,Afghanistan 228/7 ( Mohammad Nabi 52 , Rashid Khan 2)

    A top, top over from Ravi Jadeja. Two runs and a wicket off the 45th over. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

Latest Update: Mujeeb continues. And this time it is Rahul who is taking on the spinners. Blistering six on the second ball of the over. India making this chase a cakewalk at this moment.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur Rahman held his nerves to bowl a final dot ball in the 50th over to give his team a nerve-wracking three-run win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Needing eight to win off the 50th over Afghanistan lost Rashid Khan for five off the second ball while Samiullah Shinwari (23 not out) and Gulbadin Naib managed just two leg byes to finish at 246-7.

India are yet to lose a game in Asia Cup. Agencies

India are yet to lose a game in Asia Cup. Agencies

Bangladesh had made 249-7 on the back of half centuries from Mahmudullah Riyad and Imrul Kayes at the Sheik Zayed Stadium.

The Bangladesh win meant India sailed into the 28 September final in Dubai while Pakistan and Bangladesh meet in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to decide the second finalist.

India thumped Pakistan by nine wickets in a one-sided match in Dubai on Sunday.

Going in to Tuesday's tie, India will aiming to continue their dominance over the Asian newbies, who have managed to give a tough fight in their narrow defeats to the likes of Pakistan and Bangladesh in their Super Four clashes.

Aware of the threat the Afghans could pose, despite being an inconsequential tie for the Men-in-Blue, Rohit Sharma and the team management could opt to rest some of the main players ahead of the final and test the bench.

In such a scenario, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey could get a look-in in the middle order while medium pacers Siddharth Kaul and Deepak Chahar could come in to give Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah much-needed rest before the final.

India is unlikely to tickle with their opening combination, which has been a thorn in the opposition's ranks throughout the tournament while the middle order, comprising Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be in decent form.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will lead the spin department that includes the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

On the other hand, having lost both their Super Four matches so far, Afghanistan are already out of contention for the final but their performances have surely won a million hearts.

Afghanistan will be once again banking on their strong batting to put a big total on the board before unleashing their spin trio of Mohammmed Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan to have a go at the mighty Indian line-up.

Afghanistan's one major concern will be their lack of experience to handle high pressure situations, that led them to two narrow losses in the Super Four stage.

With nothing to lose, the Afghans will be aiming to end the tournament on a high but it will surely be a hard nut to crack, considering India's current red-hot form.

Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K. Khaleel Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (Captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

 

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018

Tags : #Afghanistan #Ambati Rayudu #Asghar Afghan #Asia Cup #Asia Cup 2018 #Cricket #Cricket Score #India #India vs Afghanistan #India vs Afghanistan 2018 #KL Rahul #live cricket score #Live score #Live score and updates #Live score Ind vs Afg #Live Scorecard #Mujeeb Ur Rahman #Najibullah Zadran #Rashid Khan #Rohit Sharma



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6113 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4032 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all