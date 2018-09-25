First Cricket
INDW in SL | 5th T20I Sep 25, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
SAW in WI | 1st T20I Sep 24, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
Asia Cup Sep 26, 2018
PAK vs BAN
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Sep 28, 2018
IND vs TBC
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
India vs Afghanistan, LIVE cricket score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Mohammad Nabi departs after scoring fifty

Date: Tuesday, 25 September, 2018 20:31 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

253/8
Overs
49.5
R/R
5.11
Fours
17
Sixes
11
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rashid Khan Batting 13 18 0 0
Aftab Alam Batting 2 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Khaleel Ahmed 9.5 1 46 1
Deepak Chahar 4 0 37 1

  • After 49 overs,Afghanistan 248/8 ( Rashid Khan 9 , Aftab Alam 1)

    Kaul responds with a better over. It helped that No 10 Aftam Alam faced three deliveries but one could hardly fault his execution there. Only three came off it. 

  • After 48 overs,Afghanistan 245/8 ( Rashid Khan 7 , Aftab Alam 0)

    A lovely over from Khaleel Ahmed. That is what a wicket does, doesn't it? With two overs to go, 265 seems to be a realistic target. The onus is on Rashid Khan though. Can he deliver? 

  • OUT! Collision but the catch is taken. Nabi tries to chip it over cover but doesn't get the timing. Karthik and Kuldeep chase it. Kuldeep pouches it and bangs into Karthik but luckily, for India, holds onto the catch. 

    Nabi c Kuldeep Yadav b Khaleel Ahmed 64(56)

  • After 47 overs,Afghanistan 243/7 ( Mohammad Nabi 64 , Rashid Khan 5)

    A first-ball six never helps the overall figures of the over. Kaul made a good comeback in the over but eventually allowed 12 runs in it. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most wickets for India in Asia Cup ODIs:

    22 - Irfan Pathan 
    19 - RAVINDRA JADEJA*
    17 - Sachin Tendulkar 

  • SIX! Length ball. In the slot. Nabi has no hesitation to throw the kitchen sink at it. Tonks it over midwicket. 

  • After 46 overs,Afghanistan 231/7 ( Mohammad Nabi 54 , Rashid Khan 3)

    Kuldeep Yadav finishes his quota. Took 2 wickets for 38 runs in his 10 overs. Concedes three off his 10th. 

  • After 45 overs,Afghanistan 228/7 ( Mohammad Nabi 52 , Rashid Khan 2)

    A top, top over from Ravi Jadeja. Two runs and a wicket off the 45th over. 

  • OUT! Jadeja strikes. Najibullah tries to reverse slap one but doesn't get any sort of connection. Gets stuck on the pad and the umpire has no hesitation to give it out. Najibullah reviews but the decision stays. 

    Najibullah lbw b Jadeja 20(20) 

  • After 44 overs,Afghanistan 226/6 ( Mohammad Nabi 52 , Najibullah Zadran 20)

    Nabi brings up his 12th ODI fifty with a couple. His contribution has been very vital after Shahzad's ton. Has made all the experience count. 

  • After 43 overs,Afghanistan 221/6 ( Mohammad Nabi 49 , Najibullah Zadran 18)

    Jadeja comes back into the attack. Who would've thought that he would bowl in the death when he made his comeback? Concedes eight off the over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Afghanistan's scores in this tournament while batting first:

    257/6 v Pakistan (Lost)
    255/7 v Bangladesh (Won) 
    249/10 v Sri Lanka (Won)

  • FOUR! Nabi inches closer to 50. Square cuts this and the sweeper cover has no chance to cut it off. 

  • After 42 overs,Afghanistan 213/6 ( Mohammad Nabi 44 , Najibullah Zadran 15)

    Kuldeep's being taken to the cleaners in his 8th over. 17 came off it. Can Afghanistan score 280 here? 70 off eight overs surely seems a possibility. 

  • FOUR! Kuldeep goes too full. Keeps it on the pads. Najibullah sweeps it to the vacant square leg region.

  • SIX! Kuldeep flights it outside off. Bowls the chinaman. Nabi gets under it and clobbers it over midwicket. 

  • After 41 overs,Afghanistan 196/6 ( Mohammad Nabi 34 , Najibullah Zadran 8)

    Afghanistan are 196/6 with 9 overs to go. They also have a Rashid Khan in the dug out. Surely, they can target anything above 250 here. India need wickets. 

  • FOUR! Full delivery outside off, Nabi reads the length early and drills it past mid off.

  • After 40 overs,Afghanistan 189/6 ( Mohammad Nabi 29 , Najibullah Zadran 7)

    A stifled LBW appeal after Nabi is pinged in front. But nothing from the umpire and Dhoni doesn't opt for the review. The impact was outside off. Najibullah reverse sweeps one behind point. Five off the over.

  • After 39 overs,Afghanistan 184/6 ( Mohammad Nabi 27 , Najibullah Zadran 3)

    Najibullah is the new man in, Khaleel Ahmed returns to the attack. Afghanistan collect four runs in the over. 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Finally the Shahzad masterclass comes to an end. A high-impact knock. But from Afghanistan need to be careful and try to bat their 50 overs. Nabi's experience holds the key here. With still Rashid to come, they can still expect to cross the 250-run mark from here.

  • After 39 overs,Afghanistan 184/6 ( Mohammad Nabi 27 , Najibullah Zadran 3)

    Najibullah is the new man in, Khaleel Ahmed returns to the attack. Afghanistan collect four runs in the over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    HIghest individual score by WKs in Asia Cup:

    144 - Mushfiqur Rahim v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 2018
    124 - Mohammad Shahzad v India, Dubai, 2018*
    121 - Kumar Sangakkara v Bangladesh, Karachi, 2008

  • After 38 overs,Afghanistan 180/6 ( Mohammad Nabi 26 , Najibullah Zadran 0)

    A tired Shahzad takes the long walk back to the pavilion but not before registering his 5th ton. Two in the over. Shahzad 124, Afghanistan 180. 

  • OUT! The sensational innings comes to an end. Shahzad shimmies down the ground to smack one. But the ball is slightly out of his reach and he top edges it to Karthik at long off. He walks back to a warm applause. 

     Mohammad Shahzad c Karthik b Kedar Jadhav 124(116) 

  • After 38 overs,Afghanistan 180/6 ( Mohammad Nabi 26 , Najibullah Zadran 0)

    Three singles and a six off the over. These two have maintained the run rate quite well. India need a wicket here with no death overs specialists in the team. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest individual ODI innings for Afghanistan:

    131* - Mohammad Shahzad v Zimbabwe, Sharjah, 2015
    129 - Nawroz Mangal v U.A.E., Dubai, 2014
    124 - Mohammad Shahzad v India, Dubai, 2018*  

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Mohammad Shahzad has just completed 2,500 ODI runs - the first Afghan player to do so. He is looking for a big one and rightly so.

  • Meanwhile, great news coming in from New Delhi as Indian captain Virat Kohli has been conferred with Khel Ratna award. 

  • SIX! Length ball on the stumps and Nabi hits it cleanly over long on. 

  • After 36 overs,Afghanistan 169/5 ( Mohammad Shahzad (W) 121 , Mohammad Nabi 18)

    Shahzad is picking up the gaps smartly here. Gave himself room and scored his 11th boundary through the vacant cover region. 

  • FOUR! Jadhav loops it around off. Shahzad gives himself room and plays the inside out shot over cover.

  • After 35 overs,Afghanistan 163/5 ( Mohammad Shahzad (W) 116 , Mohammad Nabi 17)

    Three singles and a maximum in the over. The batting has been smart from Afghanistan. They may not be able to rotate the strike that consistently but they are making up for it with boundaries. 

  • SIX! Kaul steams in and bowls it short. Kind of innocuous and Nabi pulls it over midwicket. 

  • After 34 overs,Afghanistan 154/5 ( Mohammad Shahzad (W) 115 , Mohammad Nabi 9)

    Once again, the dot balls pile up early on and Nabi scores a boundary. This has been the pattern of the innings. Five off the over. 

  • FOUR! Nabi kneels and sweeps it over the short fine leg. Smartly played.

  • After 33 overs,Afghanistan 149/5 ( Mohammad Shahzad (W) 115 , Mohammad Nabi 4)

    Shahzad is tired. He is going to try and score runs with some crazy shots now. Tries to lap a full toss over short third man but fails. Three runs in the over. 

  • After 32 overs,Afghanistan 147/5 ( Mohammad Shahzad (W) 114 , Mohammad Nabi 3)

    Shahzad is tired. He is going to try and score runs with some crazy shots now. Tries to lap a full toss over short fine leg but fails. Three runs in the over. 

     

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Shahzad is cramping up. Really struggling with his lower back. Not an encouraging sign for Afghanistan as in the context of the match, he needs to be out there. Remember, he is their designated keeper as well. 

  • After 31 overs,Afghanistan 144/5 ( Mohammad Shahzad (W) 113 , Mohammad Nabi 2)

    Chahar bowls that one bad delivery in the over and concedes eight off the over. Afghanistan 144, Shahzad 113... Let that sink in. 

  • SIX! Full, around middle and leg. Shahzad's eyes light up and he whips it over midwicket fence. 

  • After 30 overs,Afghanistan 136/5 ( Mohammad Shahzad (W) 106 , Mohammad Nabi 1)

     Jadhav returns. Afghanistan milk three singles in the over. The experienced hand of Nabi at the other end will serve as a relief for the tired Shahzad at the other end. 

  • After 29 overs,Afghanistan 133/5 ( Mohammad Shahzad (W) 104 , Mohammad Nabi 0)

    A standing ovation from Afghanistan dressing room for Mohammad Shahzad and deservingly so. He has scored the bulk of their runs as the other batsmen have wilted under pressure. Nabi comes to the crease after Naib's wicket. 

  • OUT! Aah, just when you thought that Afghanistan had settled down they lose another wicket. Maiden wicket for Chahar. Naib walks across and looks to flick one over square leg fence. Doesn't time it well and Jadhav pouches it easily. 

    Naib c Kedar Jadhav b Chahar 15(46) 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Shahzad considers Dhoni as his role model. In fact, back home in Kabul he is renowned as the MSD of Afghanistan. And today he has scored his first ODI ton against a top ranked team in the world, right in front of his hero. A huge moment for Shahzad.  

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Centuries for Afghanistan in ODIs:

    Mohammad Shahzad - 5 in 76 innings
    All other batsmen combined - 10 in 895 innings 

  • CENTURY! A well deserved hundred for Mohammad Shahzad. Tickles one down to fine leg for a boundary to get there. It is his fifth ton. 

  • After 28 overs,Afghanistan 127/4 ( Mohammad Shahzad (W) 99 , Gulbadin Naib 15)

    Shahzad takes a single and is one run away from a century. Naib plays out the rest of the over. 

  • After 27 overs,Afghanistan 126/4 ( Mohammad Shahzad (W) 98 , Gulbadin Naib 15)

    Jadeja continues. To bowl his eighth over. Shahzad desperately wants that ton and has slowed down considerably. Two singles off the over.

  • After 26 overs,Afghanistan 124/4 ( Mohammad Shahzad (W) 97 , Gulbadin Naib 14)

    Kaul returns to the attack. And Naib becomes the first Afghan batsman, apart from Shahzad, to cross the 10-run mark and score a boundary. The partnership is 42 off 63 balls. 

Latest Update: Kaul responds with a better over. It helped that No 10 Aftam Alam faced three deliveries but one could hardly fault his execution there. Only three came off it.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur Rahman held his nerves to bowl a final dot ball in the 50th over to give his team a nerve-wracking three-run win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Needing eight to win off the 50th over Afghanistan lost Rashid Khan for five off the second ball while Samiullah Shinwari (23 not out) and Gulbadin Naib managed just two leg byes to finish at 246-7.

India are yet to lose a game in Asia Cup. Agencies

Bangladesh had made 249-7 on the back of half centuries from Mahmudullah Riyad and Imrul Kayes at the Sheik Zayed Stadium.

The Bangladesh win meant India sailed into the 28 September final in Dubai while Pakistan and Bangladesh meet in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to decide the second finalist.

India thumped Pakistan by nine wickets in a one-sided match in Dubai on Sunday.

Going in to Tuesday's tie, India will aiming to continue their dominance over the Asian newbies, who have managed to give a tough fight in their narrow defeats to the likes of Pakistan and Bangladesh in their Super Four clashes.

Aware of the threat the Afghans could pose, despite being an inconsequential tie for the Men-in-Blue, Rohit Sharma and the team management could opt to rest some of the main players ahead of the final and test the bench.

In such a scenario, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey could get a look-in in the middle order while medium pacers Siddharth Kaul and Deepak Chahar could come in to give Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah much-needed rest before the final.

India is unlikely to tickle with their opening combination, which has been a thorn in the opposition's ranks throughout the tournament while the middle order, comprising Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be in decent form.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will lead the spin department that includes the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

On the other hand, having lost both their Super Four matches so far, Afghanistan are already out of contention for the final but their performances have surely won a million hearts.

Afghanistan will be once again banking on their strong batting to put a big total on the board before unleashing their spin trio of Mohammmed Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan to have a go at the mighty Indian line-up.

Afghanistan's one major concern will be their lack of experience to handle high pressure situations, that led them to two narrow losses in the Super Four stage.

With nothing to lose, the Afghans will be aiming to end the tournament on a high but it will surely be a hard nut to crack, considering India's current red-hot form.

Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K. Khaleel Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (Captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

 

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018

Tags : #Afghanistan #Ambati Rayudu #Asghar Afghan #Asia Cup #Asia Cup 2018 #Cricket #Cricket Score #India #India vs Afghanistan #India vs Afghanistan 2018 #KL Rahul #live cricket score #Live score #Live score and updates #Live score Ind vs Afg #Live Scorecard #Mujeeb Ur Rahman #Najibullah Zadran #Rashid Khan #Rohit Sharma



