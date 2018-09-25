First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 5th T20I Sep 25, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
SAW in WI | 1st T20I Sep 24, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
Asia Cup Sep 26, 2018
PAK vs BAN
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Sep 28, 2018
IND vs TBC
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India vs Afghanistan, LIVE cricket score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Manish Pandey departs cheaply

Date: Tuesday, 25 September, 2018 23:33 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

252/8
Overs
50.0
R/R
5.04
Fours
17
Sixes
11
Extras
7
India need 75 runs in 105 balls at 4.28 rpo
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rashid Khan not out 12 19 0 0
Aftab Alam not out 2 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Khaleel Ahmed 10 1 45 1
Deepak Chahar 4 0 37 1
178/4
Overs
32.3
R/R
5.51
Fours
13
Sixes
5
Extras
7
India need 75 runs in 105 balls at 4.28 rpo
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dinesh Karthik Batting 30 43 3 0
Kedar Jadhav Batting 8 6 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Aftab Alam 6 0 35 1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 5 1 20 0

  • Rashid Khan back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,India 177/4 ( Dinesh Karthik 30 , Kedar Jadhav 8)

    Ahmadi back on. There is good energy in the field. Afghans are trying hard. However, the singles are coming easily for Indians. About time to bring back Rashid Khan and see what can happen from there. India need 76 off 108. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Unlike Pakistan and Bangladesh the Afghan bowlers are not going down without a fight. That is the spirit of Afghanistan cricket for you. These young bowlers are exposing the much-talked about vulnerability in this Indian middle-order. One more wicket at this juncture can actually make the match interesting. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • Ahmadi back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,India 172/4 ( Dinesh Karthik 27 , Kedar Jadhav 6)

    Aftab continues. Starts off with a no-ball. But soon comes back strong and gets rid of Manish Pandey. India are 4 down now. Jadhav gets off to a good start, boundary off the first ball. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! First-ball boundary for Jadhav, not too convincing though as the outside edge races away for a boundary to third man. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kedar Jadhav, right handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Not a wicket-taking delivery, wide outside the off stump and Pandey slashes it through point but the ball takes the edge and keeper collects it safely. Manish Pandey c Mohammad Shahzad b Aftab Alam 8(15)

    Full Scorecard

  • Aftab continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,India 164/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 26 , Manish Pandey 8)

    Nabi into the attack and is looking to keep things simple. India too rotating the strike well. Need 89 runs. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Manish Pandey's last four List-A games:

     
    95* v SA A, Alur
    21*  v India A, Alur
    117* v Aus A, Alur
    73* v Aus A, Bangalore 
     
    He has a great opportunity here to finish the game off for India and prove himself once again.
     

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    MS Dhoni's questionable form with the bat continues here in Asia Cup. Though he was bit unlucky as replays showed that the ball wouldn't have hit the stumps and India wasted their review when KL Rahul used it, unnecessarily. Nevertheless, the wicket brings Pandey at the crease for the very first time in this tournament. 
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • Mohammad Nabi is back into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,India 160/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 25 , Manish Pandey 5)

    Aftab Alam  is back on. Karthik walking into the shot to play his shots. Not a bad ploy. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Aftab Alam is back into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,India 158/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 24 , Manish Pandey 4)

    One boundary in the over. Karthik still looking positive, playing his shot. 6 runs from the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MS Dhoni as a captain,
     
    100th ODI: 7 runs (v Australia, Ahmedabad, 2011)
     
    200th ODI: 8 runs (v Afghanistan, Dubai, 2018)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short ball and Karthik rocks on back foot and hits it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ahmadi continues. 

     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 27 overs,India 152/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 19 , Manish Pandey 3)

    Rahmat continues. Keeping the tight line. Karthik played one in the air. India should not look to play rash shots here. 150 up for India. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rahmat continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 26 overs,India 143/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 12 , Manish Pandey 1)

    Ahmadi continues. He has gotten rid of Dhoni. He is doing a good job. Sticking to right length. And the discipline has got him a wicket. The replay however shows that the ball was missing the stumps. But Dhoni had no DRS left. 

    Full Scorecard


  • Manish Pandey, right handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Dhoni is gone, trapped in the front of the stumps by Javed. Umpire raises finger instantly, Dhoni looks for DRS but there is none. Dhoni lbw b Javed Ahmadi 8(17)

    Full Scorecard

  • Ahmadi continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 25 overs,India 140/2 ( Dinesh Karthik 11 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 7)

    Rahmat Shah into the attack, replaces Rashid. Don't think this is a good move. Asghar should have given Rashid at least one more over here. He has just bowled 4 and Afghanistan should look to get wickets rather than keep the good bowlers back for later part of the game. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rahmat Shah, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 24 overs,India 139/2 ( Dinesh Karthik 11 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 6)

    Ahmadi replaces Nabi. Dhoni will take a sigh of relief as he really struggled against him in the last over. Dhoni almost gave a caught and bowl to Javed but he got tangled with Karthik at the non-strikers end trying to take the catch.  

    Full Scorecard

  • Javed Ahmadi, right-arm off break, comes into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 23 overs,India 134/2 ( Dinesh Karthik 9 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 3)

    Rashid vs Dhoni will be an interesting battle. Rashid has caused many problems to Dhoni in IPL. He should look to make him play on front foot, where the weakness lies for MSD. Better for MS to keep rotating the strike. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rashid continues

    Full Scorecard

  • Rashid continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 22 overs,India 131/2 ( Dinesh Karthik 8 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 1)

    Nabi continues. Series of appeals made for Dhoni's LBW but to no avail. Dhoni is having some trouble playing the simple off-spinners of Nabi. India still on to despite losing quick wickets. But Afghanistan are trying to put more and more pressure. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Nabi continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 21 overs,India 128/2 ( Dinesh Karthik 6 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 1)

    Rashid continues and this time he returns with a wicket. KL Rahul is gone. There was no need to play that shot, knowing that the runs were coming playing the shots with the straight bat too. 

    Full Scorecard


  • MS Dhoni, right handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Rahul goes for a reverse-sweep but misses the ball and the ball hit his thigh pad, huge appeal made and umpire raised the finger. Rahul hesitatingly went upstairs but to no avail. India lose their review and Rahul. Rahul lbw b Rashid Khan 60(66) 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rashid continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,India 127/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 60 , Dinesh Karthik 6)

    Nabi continues. He is trying to control things from round the wicket but Rahul is sweeping, reverse-sweeping to maintain the run-scoring. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Nabi comes from round the wicket and Rahul reverse-sweeps him to third man for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Nabi continues, from round the wicket.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,India 118/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 52 , Dinesh Karthik 5)

    Rashid Khan continues. Rashid is bowling googlies but is bowling short stuff every now and then and getting hit for runs. This is denting Afghanistan. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short ball from Rashid and Karthik goes on back foot and hits it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Dinesh Karthik while chasing in ODIs: (Last five innings)

     
    1*, 31*, 26*, 64*, 50*
     
    His average in ODIs:
     
    Career - 30.44
    While chasing - 39.28

    Full Scorecard

  • Rashid Khan continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,India 114/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 52 , Dinesh Karthik 1)

    Nabi has brought the first wicket for Afghanistan. Rahul reaches his fifty as well but he should look to take it to the end unlike Rayudu and convert this fifty into a hundred. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY for KL Rahul, taps the ball to mid-wicket area and gets to his half-century. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Dinesh Karthik, right-handed batsman, is the next man in

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Rashid Khan is back in action. At this juncture of the game, he seems like Afghanistan's final hope of a revival in this match. However, the wicket of Rayudu was very well planned. Nabi was hitting the rough areas outside right-handers' leg-stump and tempting both the batsmen to go for big shots. Rayudu fell into that trap.
     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! That's the end of Rayudu. Nabi flights it, Rayudu goes after it but hits it into the space, Najibullah waits for almost light years for it to come down and he takes it safely at long-on. Rayudu c Najibullah b Nabi 57(49) 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

Latest Update: Aftab continues. Starts off with a no-ball. But soon comes back strong and gets rid of Manish Pandey. India are 4 down now. Jadhav gets off to a good start, boundary off the first ball.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur Rahman held his nerves to bowl a final dot ball in the 50th over to give his team a nerve-wracking three-run win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Needing eight to win off the 50th over Afghanistan lost Rashid Khan for five off the second ball while Samiullah Shinwari (23 not out) and Gulbadin Naib managed just two leg byes to finish at 246-7.

India are yet to lose a game in Asia Cup. Agencies

India are yet to lose a game in Asia Cup. Agencies

Bangladesh had made 249-7 on the back of half centuries from Mahmudullah Riyad and Imrul Kayes at the Sheik Zayed Stadium.

The Bangladesh win meant India sailed into the 28 September final in Dubai while Pakistan and Bangladesh meet in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to decide the second finalist.

India thumped Pakistan by nine wickets in a one-sided match in Dubai on Sunday.

Going in to Tuesday's tie, India will aiming to continue their dominance over the Asian newbies, who have managed to give a tough fight in their narrow defeats to the likes of Pakistan and Bangladesh in their Super Four clashes.

Aware of the threat the Afghans could pose, despite being an inconsequential tie for the Men-in-Blue, Rohit Sharma and the team management could opt to rest some of the main players ahead of the final and test the bench.

In such a scenario, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey could get a look-in in the middle order while medium pacers Siddharth Kaul and Deepak Chahar could come in to give Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah much-needed rest before the final.

India is unlikely to tickle with their opening combination, which has been a thorn in the opposition's ranks throughout the tournament while the middle order, comprising Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be in decent form.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will lead the spin department that includes the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

On the other hand, having lost both their Super Four matches so far, Afghanistan are already out of contention for the final but their performances have surely won a million hearts.

Afghanistan will be once again banking on their strong batting to put a big total on the board before unleashing their spin trio of Mohammmed Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan to have a go at the mighty Indian line-up.

Afghanistan's one major concern will be their lack of experience to handle high pressure situations, that led them to two narrow losses in the Super Four stage.

With nothing to lose, the Afghans will be aiming to end the tournament on a high but it will surely be a hard nut to crack, considering India's current red-hot form.

Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K. Khaleel Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (Captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

 

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018

Tags : #Afghanistan #Ambati Rayudu #Asghar Afghan #Asia Cup #Asia Cup 2018 #Cricket #Cricket Score #India #India vs Afghanistan #India vs Afghanistan 2018 #KL Rahul #live cricket score #Live score #Live score and updates #Live score Ind vs Afg #Live Scorecard #Mujeeb Ur Rahman #Najibullah Zadran #Rashid Khan #Rohit Sharma



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6113 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4032 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all