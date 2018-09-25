OUT! That's the end of Rayudu. Nabi flights it, Rayudu goes after it but hits it into the space, Najibullah waits for almost light years for it to come down and he takes it safely at long-on. Rayudu c Najibullah b Nabi 57(49)

Rashid Khan is back in action. At this juncture of the game, he seems like Afghanistan's final hope of a revival in this match. However, the wicket of Rayudu was very well planned. Nabi was hitting the rough areas outside right-handers' leg-stump and tempting both the batsmen to go for big shots. Rayudu fell into that trap.

FIFTY for KL Rahul, taps the ball to mid-wicket area and gets to his half-century.

Nabi has brought the first wicket for Afghanistan. Rahul reaches his fifty as well but he should look to take it to the end unlike Rayudu and convert this fifty into a hundred.

FOUR! Short ball from Rashid and Karthik goes on back foot and hits it through mid-wicket for a boundary.

Rashid Khan continues. Rashid is bowling googlies but is bowling short stuff every now and then and getting hit for runs. This is denting Afghanistan.

FOUR! Nabi comes from round the wicket and Rahul reverse-sweeps him to third man for a boundary.

Nabi continues. He is trying to control things from round the wicket but Rahul is sweeping, reverse-sweeping to maintain the run-scoring.

OUT! Rahul goes for a reverse-sweep but misses the ball and the ball hit his thigh pad, huge appeal made and umpire raised the finger. Rahul hesitatingly went upstairs but to no avail. India lose their review and Rahul. Rahul lbw b Rashid Khan 60(66)

Rashid continues and this time he returns with a wicket. KL Rahul is gone. There was no need to play that shot, knowing that the runs were coming playing the shots with the straight bat too.

Nabi continues. Series of appeals made for Dhoni's LBW but to no avail. Dhoni is having some trouble playing the simple off-spinners of Nabi. India still on to despite losing quick wickets. But Afghanistan are trying to put more and more pressure.

Rashid vs Dhoni will be an interesting battle. Rashid has caused many problems to Dhoni in IPL. He should look to make him play on front foot, where the weakness lies for MSD. Better for MS to keep rotating the strike.

Ahmadi replaces Nabi. Dhoni will take a sigh of relief as he really struggled against him in the last over. Dhoni almost gave a caught and bowl to Javed but he got tangled with Karthik at the non-strikers end trying to take the catch.

Rahmat Shah into the attack, replaces Rashid. Don't think this is a good move. Asghar should have given Rashid at least one more over here. He has just bowled 4 and Afghanistan should look to get wickets rather than keep the good bowlers back for later part of the game.

OUT! Dhoni is gone, trapped in the front of the stumps by Javed. Umpire raises finger instantly, Dhoni looks for DRS but there is none. Dhoni lbw b Javed Ahmadi 8(17)

Ahmadi continues. He has gotten rid of Dhoni. He is doing a good job. Sticking to right length. And the discipline has got him a wicket. The replay however shows that the ball was missing the stumps. But Dhoni had no DRS left.

Rahmat continues. Keeping the tight line. Karthik played one in the air. India should not look to play rash shots here. 150 up for India.

FOUR! Short ball and Karthik rocks on back foot and hits it through mid-wicket for a boundary.

One boundary in the over. Karthik still looking positive, playing his shot. 6 runs from the over.

Aftab Alam is back on. Karthik walking into the shot to play his shots. Not a bad ploy.

MS Dhoni's questionable form with the bat continues here in Asia Cup. Though he was bit unlucky as replays showed that the ball wouldn't have hit the stumps and India wasted their review when KL Rahul used it, unnecessarily. Nevertheless, the wicket brings Pandey at the crease for the very first time in this tournament.

He has a great opportunity here to finish the game off for India and prove himself once again.

Nabi into the attack and is looking to keep things simple. India too rotating the strike well. Need 89 runs.

OUT! Not a wicket-taking delivery, wide outside the off stump and Pandey slashes it through point but the ball takes the edge and keeper collects it safely. Manish Pandey c Mohammad Shahzad b Aftab Alam 8(15)

FOUR! First-ball boundary for Jadhav, not too convincing though as the outside edge races away for a boundary to third man.

Aftab continues. Starts off with a no-ball. But soon comes back strong and gets rid of Manish Pandey. India are 4 down now. Jadhav gets off to a good start, boundary off the first ball.

Unlike Pakistan and Bangladesh the Afghan bowlers are not going down without a fight. That is the spirit of Afghanistan cricket for you. These young bowlers are exposing the much-talked about vulnerability in this Indian middle-order. One more wicket at this juncture can actually make the match interesting.

Ahmadi back on. There is good energy in the field. Afghans are trying hard. However, the singles are coming easily for Indians. About time to bring back Rashid Khan and see what can happen from there. India need 76 off 108.

Medium pacer Deepak Chahar makes his debut today, he gets the ODI cap from coach Ravi Shastri.

OUT! Ravindra Jadeja provides the breakthrough. Ahmadi's struggling stay ends. Walks down the track and misses. Dhoni gathers the ball and stumps him.

OUT! Jadeja picks his second wicket. Goes through Rahmat Shah's defence. The umpires check whether it is a legitimate delivery and replays confirm that it is.

OUT! What a brilliant delivery. Bowls the chinaman and beats Hashmatullah Shahidi comfortably. Dhoni doesn't do any mistake and stumps the southpaw out for a zero.

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Delivers the leg break and catches Asghar Afghan unawares. The ball kisses the back pad and disturbs the furniture. Kuldeep is on a hat-trick.

CENTURY! A well deserved hundred for Mohammad Shahzad. Tickles one down to fine leg for a boundary to get there. It is his fifth ton.

OUT! Aah, just when you thought that Afghanistan had settled down they lose another wicket. Maiden wicket for Chahar. Naib walks across and looks to flick one over square leg fence. Doesn't time it well and Jadhav pouches it easily.

OUT! The sensational innings comes to an end. Shahzad shimmies down the ground to smack one. But the ball is slightly out of his reach and he top edges it to Karthik at long off. He walks back to a warm applause.

OUT! Jadeja strikes. Najibullah tries to reverse slap one but doesn't get any sort of connection. Gets stuck on the pad and the umpire has no hesitation to give it out. Najibullah reviews but the decision stays.

OUT! Collision but the catch is taken. Nabi tries to chip it over cover but doesn't get the timing. Karthik and Kuldeep chase it. Kuldeep pouches it and bangs into Karthik but luckily, for India, holds onto the catch.

KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu have come out to bat. Aftab Alam to bowl the first over.

FIFTY has come up for India as well.

Gulbadin Naib into the attack now. Has been hit for two boundaries and one six and this over has yielded 15 runs.

HUNDRED for India. Rahul cuts it through the point region to collect a single and that brings up India's hundred runs.

FIFTY f or Rayudu. He has done it again. Going great at the moment. He is solidifying his place in the Indian team.

Preview: Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur Rahman held his nerves to bowl a final dot ball in the 50th over to give his team a nerve-wracking three-run win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Needing eight to win off the 50th over Afghanistan lost Rashid Khan for five off the second ball while Samiullah Shinwari (23 not out) and Gulbadin Naib managed just two leg byes to finish at 246-7.

Bangladesh had made 249-7 on the back of half centuries from Mahmudullah Riyad and Imrul Kayes at the Sheik Zayed Stadium.

The Bangladesh win meant India sailed into the 28 September final in Dubai while Pakistan and Bangladesh meet in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to decide the second finalist.

India thumped Pakistan by nine wickets in a one-sided match in Dubai on Sunday.

Going in to Tuesday's tie, India will aiming to continue their dominance over the Asian newbies, who have managed to give a tough fight in their narrow defeats to the likes of Pakistan and Bangladesh in their Super Four clashes.

Aware of the threat the Afghans could pose, despite being an inconsequential tie for the Men-in-Blue, Rohit Sharma and the team management could opt to rest some of the main players ahead of the final and test the bench.

In such a scenario, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey could get a look-in in the middle order while medium pacers Siddharth Kaul and Deepak Chahar could come in to give Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah much-needed rest before the final.

India is unlikely to tickle with their opening combination, which has been a thorn in the opposition's ranks throughout the tournament while the middle order, comprising Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be in decent form.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will lead the spin department that includes the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

On the other hand, having lost both their Super Four matches so far, Afghanistan are already out of contention for the final but their performances have surely won a million hearts.

Afghanistan will be once again banking on their strong batting to put a big total on the board before unleashing their spin trio of Mohammmed Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan to have a go at the mighty Indian line-up.

Afghanistan's one major concern will be their lack of experience to handle high pressure situations, that led them to two narrow losses in the Super Four stage.

With nothing to lose, the Afghans will be aiming to end the tournament on a high but it will surely be a hard nut to crack, considering India's current red-hot form.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K. Khaleel Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (Captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf.