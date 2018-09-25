SIX! Shahzad is on a roll. Shuffles across, clears his front leg and smokes one over long on.

Four dots in the over once again. But eight runs come off it. Shahzad likes full deliveries and India are bowling them. Maybe, time to introduce spin?

Lot of flight from Jadeja. Ahmadi prods forward and ball turns away from him. This pitch is spinning. A couple of poor shots as well from Ahmadi. Luckily for him, the ball eluded the outside edge both the times.

FOUR! Shahzad is racing away to his 50 here. Short from Kaul and he pulls it over midwicket.

FOUR! Full and swinging away, Shahzad throws his bat at it. The ball flies over cover.

Two consecutive boundaries for Mohammad Shahzad and then Rayudu puts him down at mid off. He collects two and brings up his fifty.

This is Afghanistan's second fifty-plus opening stand in this tournament and Mohammad Shahzad's consecutive fifty of the tournament.

SIX! Jadeja loops it outside off and Shahzad slog sweeps it over midwicket.

What an exhibition of attacking batsmanship by Shahzad! He hasn't allowed the bowlers to take anything for granted. Played the cross-batted shots really effectively. However, that catch should have been taken. But, as they say, fortune favours the brave.

Afghanistan are 63/0 after 10 overs. Ahmadi has scored 3, while his partner Shahzad has scored 56...

Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack and he will love this battle against Shahzad, who is swinging wildly at the moment. Tries to do so against Kuldeep as well but gets beaten on the final ball. Only one off the over.

This is a typical day for Dhoni. He has seen these kind of days a lot of time during his captaincy. The opposition is doing well but the bowlers he has at his disposal are ordinary. Jadhav has come into the attack in the 12th over - that explains his plight. Nonetheless, only a single off the over.

OUT! Ravindra Jadeja provides the breakthrough. Ahmadi's struggling stay ends. Walks down the track and misses. Dhoni gathers the ball and stumps him.

Jadeja breaks the stand. But the dangerman Shahzad is still at the centre. Two come in the over.

This was 16th stumping for MS Dhoni off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. He has done 17 times off Harbhajan Singh's bowling - the most for him.

SIX! Shahzad is still going strong. Jadhav bowls it slower through the air and Shahzad hammers it down the ground for his fourth maximum.

To be fair, when the runs are coming this quick, the dots hardly matter. Four of them come in this over but eight runs come in the over.

FOUR! Good use of the crease. Goes deep in the crease and pulls this over midwicket.

OUT! Jadeja picks his second wicket. Goes through Rahmat Shah's defence. The umpires check whether it is a legitimate delivery and replays confirm that it is.

Five CSK plyers in the squad. Dhoni is captaining. Jadeja is taking wickets. Are we in 2013 or what?

OUT! What a brilliant delivery. Bowls the chinaman and beats Hashmatullah Shahidi comfortably. Dhoni doesn't do any mistake and stumps the southpaw out for a zero.

OUT! Another one bites the dust. Delivers the leg break and catches Asghar Afghan unawares. The ball kisses the back pad and disturbs the furniture. Kuldeep is on a hat-trick.

Fantastic bowling from Kuldeep Yadav. India have wrested control of the match despite a special innings from Mohammad Shahzad. He has contributed 70 off the 82 runs that Afghanistan have managed to score. The question though is: can he continue?

We are yet to see an over in this match where Shahzad has not had a wild swing at a delivery. Three singles and a couple come in this over apart from a wide.

Better application from Naib. He is playing Kuldeep late but sensibly. A single in the over.

FOUR! Jadeja bowls a full toss. Shahzad shuffles across and sweeps it over short fine leg.

SIX! Shahzad is carrying Afghanistan here. Bludgeons a flighted delivery over midwicket for his 5th maximum.

The wickets have had no effect on Mohammad Shahzad. He continues to attack the Indian bowlers. Picks up 10 off the first two balls and then retains the strike with a single.

Harakiri in the Afghanistan line-up. Four wickets back to back. Well, that's what the inexperience against quality spin does to you. Both Kudeelp and Jadeja have really kept their composure amid the power-hitting of Shahzad and the inexperienced Afghan batters have misread their variations and trajectories.

Kuldeep Yadav is keeping it quiet from his end. Induces a false shot on the final ball but it falls in no man's land. Three in the over.

SIX! Into the 90s with style. Short ball from Ahmed, Shahzad clears his front leg and pulls it over midwicket.

Ok, so Khaleel has been brought back into the attack. He is a hit the deck type of bowler and Dhoni wants Shahzad to take risk against him. He has kept the field up as well. And the plan had nearly worked.

After welcoming Khaleel back into the attack with a six, Shahzad is caught behind. But he reviews it immediately and replays show that the ball travelled to Dhoni off his right shoulder. He survives.

Kuldeep has conceded only 7 runs in his first over. He has been very disciplined. More importantly, Afghanistan are not targeting him.

Two back-to-back frugal overs for India. Shahzad is nearing his century and has slowed down considerably. He is four away from the milestone. Will he get there in the next over?

Good passage of play for India, this. With Shahzad in the 90s, they are bowling a couple of frugal overs to put the pressure back on Afghanistan.

Shahzad is stuck on 96 since two overs. Can sense a big shot coming anytime now.

FOUR! Short and around leg from Kaul. Naib gets inside the line and pulls. It takes the top edge and rolls to the vacant fine leg region.

Kaul returns to the attack. And Naib becomes the first Afghan batsman, apart from Shahzad, to cross the 10-run mark and score a boundary. The partnership is 42 off 63 balls.

Jadeja continues. To bowl his eighth over. Shahzad desperately wants that ton and has slowed down considerably. Two singles off the over.

Shahzad takes a single and is one run away from a century. Naib plays out the rest of the over.

CENTURY! A well deserved hundred for Mohammad Shahzad. Tickles one down to fine leg for a boundary to get there. It is his fifth ton.

Shahzad considers Dhoni as his role model. In fact, back home in Kabul he is renowned as the MSD of Afghanistan. And today he has scored his first ODI ton against a top ranked team in the world, right in front of his hero. A huge moment for Shahzad.

OUT! Aah, just when you thought that Afghanistan had settled down they lose another wicket. Maiden wicket for Chahar. Naib walks across and looks to flick one over square leg fence. Doesn't time it well and Jadhav pouches it easily.

A standing ovation from Afghanistan dressing room for Mohammad Shahzad and deservingly so. He has scored the bulk of their runs as the other batsmen have wilted under pressure. Nabi comes to the crease after Naib's wicket.

Medium pacer Deepak Chahar makes his debut today, he gets the ODI cap from coach Ravi Shastri.

A standing ovation from Afghanistan dressing room for Mohammad Shahzad and deservingly so. He has scored the bulk of their runs as the other batsmen have wilted under pressure. Nabi comes to the crease after Naib's wicket.

Preview: Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur Rahman held his nerves to bowl a final dot ball in the 50th over to give his team a nerve-wracking three-run win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Needing eight to win off the 50th over Afghanistan lost Rashid Khan for five off the second ball while Samiullah Shinwari (23 not out) and Gulbadin Naib managed just two leg byes to finish at 246-7.

Bangladesh had made 249-7 on the back of half centuries from Mahmudullah Riyad and Imrul Kayes at the Sheik Zayed Stadium.

The Bangladesh win meant India sailed into the 28 September final in Dubai while Pakistan and Bangladesh meet in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to decide the second finalist.

India thumped Pakistan by nine wickets in a one-sided match in Dubai on Sunday.

Going in to Tuesday's tie, India will aiming to continue their dominance over the Asian newbies, who have managed to give a tough fight in their narrow defeats to the likes of Pakistan and Bangladesh in their Super Four clashes.

Aware of the threat the Afghans could pose, despite being an inconsequential tie for the Men-in-Blue, Rohit Sharma and the team management could opt to rest some of the main players ahead of the final and test the bench.

In such a scenario, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey could get a look-in in the middle order while medium pacers Siddharth Kaul and Deepak Chahar could come in to give Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah much-needed rest before the final.

India is unlikely to tickle with their opening combination, which has been a thorn in the opposition's ranks throughout the tournament while the middle order, comprising Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be in decent form.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will lead the spin department that includes the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

On the other hand, having lost both their Super Four matches so far, Afghanistan are already out of contention for the final but their performances have surely won a million hearts.

Afghanistan will be once again banking on their strong batting to put a big total on the board before unleashing their spin trio of Mohammmed Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan to have a go at the mighty Indian line-up.

Afghanistan's one major concern will be their lack of experience to handle high pressure situations, that led them to two narrow losses in the Super Four stage.

With nothing to lose, the Afghans will be aiming to end the tournament on a high but it will surely be a hard nut to crack, considering India's current red-hot form.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K. Khaleel Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (Captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf.