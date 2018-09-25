Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog of the final day of the Super 4 stages of the Asia Cup. We will bringing you all the updates from India's encounter with Afghanistan.

With India securing a place in the finals and Afganistan already knocked out of competition – it might well be a dead rubber, but still a lot to play for, here in the match preview Sandipan Banerjee explores important points.

Indian bowlers have been doing a tremendous job in sweltering conditions of UAE, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has credited the consistent performances to large pool of skillful bowlers that India possess.

Afghanistan wicket-keeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad, who scored a well-paced half-century against Bangladesh — albeit in a losing cause — had earlier reported an approach made by a bookie to the team management, before the matter was raised by the ICC anti-corruption unit. Here's the full story .

With Pakistan's struggles in their recent games, including a near-defeat to Afghanistan, pace spearhead Mohammad Amir has come under a lot of pressure for failing to make an impact. Here's Hassan Cheema's take on the situation that the young star finds himself in at the moment.

India are already through to the finals. This game holds no importance, in terms of affecting the run of the two teams in this tournament. However, Afghanistan will be looking to end their campaign on a good note. They have played stupendous cricket throughout. Beating India will be a great end for them in this tournament. On the other hand, India will be looking to give a game to the bench players. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey should be included and maybe we will see Bumrah or Bhuvneshwar too resting for this game.

Medium pacer Deepak Chahar makes his debut today, he gets the ODI cap from coach Ravi Shastri.

JUST IN: MS Dhoni is captaining the side today. He is walking out for the toss.

Well, well, well, that has come right out of the blue. MS Dhoni to lead India today in order to accommodate all the reserve players in the XI in this dead rubber. There are five changes in the India team today. Rohit, Dhawan, Chahal, Bhuvi and Bumrah are out and Khaleel, Chahar, Kaul, Rahul and Manish have come in. Very sensible decision by the Indian team management.

Javed Ahmadi and Mohammad Shahzad to open the batting for Afghans, Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the first over.

FOUR! Short of a length from Khaleel Ahmed. Hits the shoulder of Shahzad's bat and flies over the slip cordon.

Average opening stand for each team in this tournament so far:

A very different kind of vibe to this match. With no Rohit, Shikhar, Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah and Chahal, this is effectively India's B side and it still looks like a side that can fare well against Afghanistan. Six runs come in the first over.

FOUR! Shahzad walks down the track to this full ball and slaps it over point.

Good running on the last ball. Mohammad Shahzad picked a three. Yes you read it right. Also, scored a typical Shahzad boundary to point. He has faced both the overs till now. Seven off the over.

FOUR! Too full for India's liking. Shahzad stands his ground and lofts it over mid on.

The over started with a disdainful boundary and then Shahzad took a single to give Javed Ahmadi the strike for the first time. He played out the three balls safely.

With Shahzad at the crease, rest assured, there will be no shortage of drama in the middle. Today, there is inexperience in the the Indian pace bowling department. So Afghanistan batsmen should look to expose that. However, this is Afghanistan's final international match this year. They are not playing any international cricket until February 2019. Hence, they should enjoy their time in the middle.

SIX! Shahzad cashes in on the Free Hit delivery. Chahar, after bowling two wides, goes full. Shahzad clears his front leg and tonks it over midwicket.

FOUR! Short and around waist height. Shahzad pulls it comfortably through square leg.

Well, well... Chahar has bowled a beamer and follows up it with two wide deliveries. Dhoni though has not had a word with Chahar yet. Ends the over by conceding a boundary. 17 off the over!

Some respite for India after that expensive over. Javed Ahmadi faces his first full over and plays out six dots.

FOUR! Kaul tries to swing the white KK ball... Goes full and gives Shahzad room. The opener creams it through cover.

The thing about Afghanistan innings has been the number of dots. The run rate is fine, in fact it's brilliant. But the running between the wickets is almost non-existent.

SIX! Shahzad is on a roll. Shuffles across, clears his front leg and smokes one over long on.

Four dots in the over once again. But eight runs come off it. Shahzad likes full deliveries and India are bowling them. Maybe, time to introduce spin?

Preview: Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur Rahman held his nerves to bowl a final dot ball in the 50th over to give his team a nerve-wracking three-run win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Needing eight to win off the 50th over Afghanistan lost Rashid Khan for five off the second ball while Samiullah Shinwari (23 not out) and Gulbadin Naib managed just two leg byes to finish at 246-7.

Bangladesh had made 249-7 on the back of half centuries from Mahmudullah Riyad and Imrul Kayes at the Sheik Zayed Stadium.

The Bangladesh win meant India sailed into the 28 September final in Dubai while Pakistan and Bangladesh meet in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to decide the second finalist.

India thumped Pakistan by nine wickets in a one-sided match in Dubai on Sunday.

Going in to Tuesday's tie, India will aiming to continue their dominance over the Asian newbies, who have managed to give a tough fight in their narrow defeats to the likes of Pakistan and Bangladesh in their Super Four clashes.

Aware of the threat the Afghans could pose, despite being an inconsequential tie for the Men-in-Blue, Rohit Sharma and the team management could opt to rest some of the main players ahead of the final and test the bench.

In such a scenario, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey could get a look-in in the middle order while medium pacers Siddharth Kaul and Deepak Chahar could come in to give Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah much-needed rest before the final.

India is unlikely to tickle with their opening combination, which has been a thorn in the opposition's ranks throughout the tournament while the middle order, comprising Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be in decent form.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will lead the spin department that includes the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

On the other hand, having lost both their Super Four matches so far, Afghanistan are already out of contention for the final but their performances have surely won a million hearts.

Afghanistan will be once again banking on their strong batting to put a big total on the board before unleashing their spin trio of Mohammmed Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan to have a go at the mighty Indian line-up.

Afghanistan's one major concern will be their lack of experience to handle high pressure situations, that led them to two narrow losses in the Super Four stage.

With nothing to lose, the Afghans will be aiming to end the tournament on a high but it will surely be a hard nut to crack, considering India's current red-hot form.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K. Khaleel Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (Captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf.