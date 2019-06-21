First Cricket
India vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar 'hopeful' of playing against Afghanistan after injury scare

Vijay Shankar is in doubt for the Afghanistan game after the all-rounder suffered an injury scare while facing Jasprit Bumrah during a batting net session

Press Trust of India, Jun 21, 2019 20:39:09 IST

Southampton: Injured all-rounder Vijay Shankar is hopeful of playing India's next World Cup encounter against Afghanistan as the pain inflicted by a Jasprit Bumrah toe-crusher during a batting net session has subsided.

Shankar took a short fitness test in which he was made to do some running and also bowled a few deliveries under the supervision of physio Patrick Farhart and trainer Shankar Basu. It couldn't be ascertained whether the physio and the trainer were happy with his progress.

Vijay Shankar appealing for a leg-before against Pakistan. AP

There have been instances in the past where a player, who has attended a pre-match press conference hasn't made it to the playing 11. Shankar responded to queries over his inclusion during the press conference.

When asked if he will be able to play, "Yeah, hopefully," was Vijay Shankar's short reply. However, Shankar elaborated on length about the lethal nature of Bumrah's yorkers, saying that he was expecting them to be as such. "Actually, when you play someone like Bumrah, you always expect that. Still, sometimes we do miss that," he smiled when asked if he expected a delivery like that.

While the team management's reason for sending Shankar was to send a signal that he is fit and available, a lot will depend on the morning of the game and prevailing conditions which could change any moment.

In case Shankar doesn't play due to fitness concerns or the team's combination, the toss-up will be between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. Pant is a popular choice for his exciting strokeplay but Karthik's experience in a big-ticket tournament can't be ignored either.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 20:39:09 IST

