India vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Tomorrow 22 June Match: Schedule, Time, Venue

FP Sports, Jun 21, 2019 14:08:42 IST

Virat Kohli will hope to maintain the winning momentum at the ICC Cricket World Cup when India take on struggling Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Hampshire. Here's all you need to know about the match.

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

India have not tasted a defeat so far in the tournament, having won three of the four matches they played with one game resulting in a washout. They have a total of seven points and are in the top four of the points table. Afghanistan have lost all five matches in the tournament and beating India would take a giant effort from their part. The off-field issues are also troubling the team.

Former chief selector Dawlat Ahmadzai has blamed the coaching staff for the debacle which irked current head coach Phil Simmons.

"I am in the middle of a World Cup and trying to get our team to perform to the level we expect but at the end of the World Cup I will tell the Afghanistan people about the part that Mr Dawlat Ahmadzai had to play in our preparation and his part in the dismissal of #AsgharAfghan," Simmons had tweeted.

Meanwhile, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah takes his net sessions seriously and said he had no plans to drop his intensity during practice, even after injuring team mate Vijay Shankar.

“We obviously don’t want to injure a batsman...It was not the aim, it was unfortunate that he got hit. He’s okay, he’s fine. But you have to do all your preparations and practise all your deliveries.” Bumrah said.

Here's all you need to know about the India vs Afghanistan match:

When will India vs Afghanistan match take place?

The India vs Afghanistan match will take place on 22 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan match will be played at the Rose Bowl in Hampshire.

What time does the match begin?

India vs Afghanistan will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Afghanistan match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full team squads:

India: Rohit SharmaShikhar Dhawan(injured), Virat Kohli(c), Vijay ShankarMS Dhoni(w), Kedar JadhavHardik PandyaRavindra JadejaMohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulDinesh KarthikKuldeep YadavYuzvendra Chahal.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah ZazaiRahmat ShahHashmatullah ShahidiAsghar AfghanMohammad NabiNajibullah ZadranGulbadin Naib(c), Rashid KhanDawlat ZadranMujeeb Ur RahmanNoor Ali ZadranSamiullah ShenwariAftab AlamHamid Hassan.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 14:36:43 IST

