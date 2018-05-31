First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 27, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
MALW vs INDW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Afghanistan: Hosts' first-choice wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha rules himself out of one-off Test due to thumb injury

"It's not in my hands. Personally, I feel I might not get fit in time," a disappointed Saha said told reporters in Kolkata.

PTI, May 31, 2018

Kolkata: India Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has made it all but clear that he is out of India's Afghanistan Test match owing to a thumb injury.

While BCCI has maintained it as an injury, reliable sources have confirmed that it's a thumb fracture that Saha sustained while trying to fend a rising delivery from Shivam Mavi during an Indian Premier League (IPL) qualifier between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Wriddhiman Saha sustained a thumb injury during IPL. AP

Wriddhiman Saha sustained a thumb injury during IPL. AP

A final call will be taken by the BCCI medical team in Mumbai after assessing the X-Ray report. However there are reports that he might be out for at least for four to five weeks.

"It's not in my hands. Personally, I feel I might not get fit in time," a disappointed Saha told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of his cricket coaching programme with Kalighat Club.

"A Mumbai-based doctor who is in touch with me will take a call after examining the X-Ray in a few days," the Indian Test wicketkeeper said.

Saha's right thumb was strapped and when asked whether he would have to go under the knife, he said, "I don't know the exact situation. The doctor will decide."

The BCCI has not yet named a replacement for Saha for the one-off Test against Afghanistan from 14 June. It is expected that one among Dinesh Karthik, Parthiv Patel or Rishabh Pant will don the big gloves.

"I cannot comment on whether I would be taking part in the Afghanistan Test. The BCCI is keeping a track on my injury on a day-to-day basis. It will depend on how I recover and whether I do in time for the one-off Test."

For Saha, more than the historic occasion, it is missing a Test match that is hurting him more.

"It's not only about the historic occasion. Missing a game is always disappointing. To me every match is important," he said.

Saha's batting form in the IPL was woeful with 122 runs in 10 innings at an average of 15.25 and he admitted it was way below his expectation.

"I expected to do better but that did not happen. But it will be a different thing in Test format," he said.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #India Vs Afghanistan #IPL #IPL 2018 #Kolkata Knight Riders #SportsTracker #Sunrisers Hyderabad #Wriddhiman Saha #Wriddhiman Saha Injury

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all