Kedar is gone in the most embarrassing way possible. Being run-out at the non-strikers end is a horrible way to get out. Jadeja is the new man in and he and Karthik now need to make sure that there are no further hiccups. India need 48 runs in 66 balls

OUT! Dinesh Karthik has been trapped in front of the stumps. This is a huge wicket for Afghanistan. Nabi has done it for Afghans. India are six down and in trouble now. Karthik lbw b Nabi 44(66)

Nabi continues and there is a huge appeal on the first ball, turned down but it does not stop Nabi from trying. He bowls a strighter one, fullish in length and trapped Karthik in front of the stumps. India still need 46 in 60 balls.

Two wickets in quick succession and Afghanistan are on top right now. Finally, for the first time India have been put under some serious pressure in this Asia Cup. Well done Afghanistan. Most importantly, Rashid still has three overs left and Mujeeb has two. These five overs will decide the fate of this match.

Aftab Alam is back on. Deepak Chahar is at the crease and he is playing his first ODI. He can bat for sure and hopefully would be able to get his side across the finish line. India need 43 runs in 54 balls.

It is becoming really tough for India now. Jadeja is not picking Mujeeb at all. He is reacting very late to Mujeeb's deliveries. He survives somehow in this over. India need 40 runs in 48 balls.

Rashid into the attack. Jadeja takes a single off the first ball. Not to forget Rashid has two more overs left after this one. The difference between the number of balls left and runs to be scored is decreasing. The pressure keeps building on Indians. India need 37 runs in 42 balls.

FOUR! Short and outside off, Chahar cuts it through the right of point for a boundary. A boundary after six overs for India.

Mujeeb continues. Deepak is living on the edge off the cliff. He gets a boundary nonetheless on the penultimate ball of the over. India need 30 runs in 36 balls.

OUT! Bowled! Deepak Chahar was looking to tap the ball to leg side but the ball hit the stumps after taking the edge off the bat. Chahar b Aftab Alam 12(14)

Aftab back on. Starts off with a slower one. Jadeja takes a single. Chahar has been bowled. India are seven down now and need India need 27 runs in 30 balls.

Nabi completes his quota of overs. Is Jadeja trying to get this to the last over? Not a great idea. Has to take risk and score some quick runs or it would be too late in the end. The problem is that the tail this time around is not as good with the bat. India need one big over here. Equation comes down to 23 runs in 24 balls.

INJURED! A rash throw from the deep, deflects off keeper's gloves and it hits Shenwari's right eye. Hie right eye is swollen. Going back to the dressing room and rightly so. Hope he is fine.

Exciting over this was. Run-out chance which eventually eneded up in a player getting injured. India are slowly taking this game into the last over. Afghanistan have seen many last-over thrillers in this tournament and not all of them ended in their favour. Can they do it this time? India need 17 runs in 18 balls.

With the wicket of Chahar, pressure mounts on Jadeja. Though Kuldeep can bat, the bulk of the scoring has to be done by Jadeja. Afghanistan skipper is missing a trick here. He is allowing easy singles to Kuldeep. Here, they need to attack him more.

Beauty of delivery from Rashid to start the 48th over, comes from round the stumps, ball pitches on leg stump and goes away, leaving Jadeja Bamboozled. He takes single off the next ball. Afghanistan are throwing themselves in the field as well. India need 13 runs in 12 balls.

OUT! Kuldeep hits it beautifully through the covers and runs two, runs for the third but the throw reached the bowler in time, who smashes the stump before Kuldeep could reach the crease. Kuldeep Yadav run out (Naib/Aftab Alam) 9(11)

OUT! Kaul hits it to mid-on and takes the risky single but a perfect throw from Shahidi runs him out. S Kaul run out (Shahidi) 0(1)

Wicket on the first ball of the over. Two runs off the next. Jadeja hits one into the air but Rashid could not reach to catch it near the mid-wicket. There was a run-out chance at the non-strikers end but even that was missed. However, Kaul made sure that a run-out was possible in this over. India need 7 runs in 6 balls.

Ball 1: Rashid Khan comes in and Jadeja pulls it but does not run.

Ball 2: FOUR, full in length, Jadeja sits and sweeps it over the mid-wicket for a boundary. Need 3 in 4 balls now.

Well well well, it has turned out to be some game. What a fight by Afghanistan following that opening partnership between Rahul and Rayudu! All depends on Rashid and Jadeja now.

Ball 3: Jadeja taps the ball to leg side and runs a single. Need 2 off 3 now. Khaleel on strike.

Ball 4: Full ball, Khaleel drives, the ball takes the inside edge, goes to short fine leg and Khaleel completes the single. Scores are tied.

Jadeja hits one in the air and the fielder from deep mid-wicket boundary came in running and took the catch. Jadeja is distraught. Afghanistan are happy with the tie at least. WHAT A MATCH.

Ties is the result and rightly so. The way the match was hardly fought, no team deserved to lose.

India, too, despite playing a second string side were able to hold their nerves till the last. There were many errors committed in the field but you expect these from a team consisting of many youngsters, two of whom have played just 3 matches together.

Afghanistan pushed hard for a win but they should be a proud outfit right now as they have taken almost all the games they have played to the last over.

There's a kid in the stands unable to stop his tears as Jadeja failed to guide the team across the finish line. The father trying to calm him down. This is what a tense thriller does to the fans, no matter what the age is.

This is truly a 'I was there' moment. A tied game. Neither team deserved to lose here. And in the end it was poetic justice. Afghanistan have shown how to play against this Indian team under these conditions. Take a bow Afghanistan for the spirit they have shown throughout this tournament. It is unfortunate that after this game their next international fixture is in February 2019. Nevertheless, for India, it has been a good workout ahead of the final.

Asghar Afghan, Afghanistan captain: Today the wicket was a good. Shahzad played positive cricket. India's opening partnership was good and our spinners did an equally good job. When you tie a match with a side like India, it's just like a win. Such tough games are good for the fans as well.

Shahzad: I am not happy as we were there for six hours but still the match was tied. Yes, happy with the way I batted. My plan was see the ball, hit the ball. I am feeling proud that I played this knock against a very good team. It means a lot to me.

MS Dhoni, India captain: I think their cricket has gone up a lot. The way they have played Asia Cup, it's really commendable and we have enjoyed it. Today also they played well. The way they fielded and bowled tight lines was commendable. I wouldn't say anything went wrong.To start off, it was like a handicap in golf. We didn't go with a full-strength side. The first over when a bowler bowls you want them to swing. But after a while, you need to go back to the back of the length areas but they couldn't do that and leaked a few runs early on. Shot selection is something we could have done better. There were a couple of run-outs and a couple of things we cannot talk about because I don't want to get fined. 250 was a very good score so a draw is not a bad result for us. We could've lost.

We will now return with the final of the tournament on 28 September. India are already through. And we will see tomorrow, who among Pakistan and Bangladesh, goes forward to play the men-in-blue.

India, on the other hand, would be a little disappointed. The way the openers started off, they should have ended the game with a few overs to spare. This was not the full strength team yet the job was not as easy as it was made out to be.

They would be happy to accept that they were not on the losing side either. The Asghar Afghan-led side have played all the matches with the great desire of a win and even when they return to their country having not made it to the finals, the world has taken notice of their rapid rise in ODI cricket. The World Cup is not far and Afghanistan have to make the right moves from here.

Phew, the edge-of-the-seat thriller comes to an end. Afghanistan are being praised all around on social media for their effort in pulling back the match from no-where and almost winning it. And why not?

Medium pacer Deepak Chahar makes his debut today, he gets the ODI cap from coach Ravi Shastri.

KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu have come out to bat. Aftab Alam to bowl the first over.

FIFTY has come up for India as well.

Gulbadin Naib into the attack now. Has been hit for two boundaries and one six and this over has yielded 15 runs.

HUNDRED for India. Rahul cuts it through the point region to collect a single and that brings up India's hundred runs.

FIFTY f or Rayudu. He has done it again. Going great at the moment. He is solidifying his place in the Indian team.

FOUR! 200 Up for India. Jadhav waited for this ball, and guides it square off the wicket for a boundary.

OUT! What a terrible way to get out, Karthik hits one to Mujeeb the bowler, he gets his hand on the ball and then it gets deflected to the stumps. Jadhav, who was out of the crease, could not get the bat back to the crease. He is run out. Kedar Jadhav run out (Mujeeb) 19(26)

INJURED! A rash throw from the deep, deflects off keeper's gloves and it hits Shenwari's right eye. Hie right eye is swollen. Going back to the dressing room and rightly so. Hope he is fine.

India, too, despite playing a second string side were able to hold their nerves till the last. There were many errors committed in the field but you expect these from a team consisting of many youngsters, two of whom have played just 3 matches together.

Afghanistan pushed hard for a win but they should be a proud outfit right now as they have taken almost all the games they have played to the last over.

There's a kid in the stands unable to stop his tears as Jadeja failed to guide the team across the finish line. The father trying to calm him down. This is what a tense thriller does to the fans, no matter what the age is.

Latest Update: Beauty of delivery from Rashid to start the 48th over, comes from round the stumps, ball pitches on leg stump and goes away, leaving Jadeja Bamboozled. He takes single off the next ball. Afghanistan are throwing themselves in the field as well. India need 13 runs in 12 balls.

Preview: Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur Rahman held his nerves to bowl a final dot ball in the 50th over to give his team a nerve-wracking three-run win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Needing eight to win off the 50th over Afghanistan lost Rashid Khan for five off the second ball while Samiullah Shinwari (23 not out) and Gulbadin Naib managed just two leg byes to finish at 246-7.

Bangladesh had made 249-7 on the back of half centuries from Mahmudullah Riyad and Imrul Kayes at the Sheik Zayed Stadium.

The Bangladesh win meant India sailed into the 28 September final in Dubai while Pakistan and Bangladesh meet in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to decide the second finalist.

India thumped Pakistan by nine wickets in a one-sided match in Dubai on Sunday.

Going in to Tuesday's tie, India will aiming to continue their dominance over the Asian newbies, who have managed to give a tough fight in their narrow defeats to the likes of Pakistan and Bangladesh in their Super Four clashes.

Aware of the threat the Afghans could pose, despite being an inconsequential tie for the Men-in-Blue, Rohit Sharma and the team management could opt to rest some of the main players ahead of the final and test the bench.

In such a scenario, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey could get a look-in in the middle order while medium pacers Siddharth Kaul and Deepak Chahar could come in to give Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah much-needed rest before the final.

India is unlikely to tickle with their opening combination, which has been a thorn in the opposition's ranks throughout the tournament while the middle order, comprising Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be in decent form.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will lead the spin department that includes the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

On the other hand, having lost both their Super Four matches so far, Afghanistan are already out of contention for the final but their performances have surely won a million hearts.

Afghanistan will be once again banking on their strong batting to put a big total on the board before unleashing their spin trio of Mohammmed Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan to have a go at the mighty Indian line-up.

Afghanistan's one major concern will be their lack of experience to handle high pressure situations, that led them to two narrow losses in the Super Four stage.

With nothing to lose, the Afghans will be aiming to end the tournament on a high but it will surely be a hard nut to crack, considering India's current red-hot form.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K. Khaleel Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (Captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf.