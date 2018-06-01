First Cricket
India vs Afghanistan: Dinesh Karthik likely to replace Wriddhiman Saha in one-off Test in Bengaluru

According to sources close to the selection committee, MSK Prasad and Co are looking at the England tour, where Karthik could make the cut in the longest format also.

PTI, June 01, 2018

Dinesh Karthik is likely to get a shot at Test redemption — as a replacement for the injured wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha — for the one-off historic encounter against Afghanistan in Bengaluru from 14 June.

Dinesh Karthik. AFP

According to sources close to the selection committee, MSK Prasad and Co are looking at the England tour, where Karthik could make the cut in the longest format also.

It must be mentioned that Karthik was a surprise success when he played Test cricket in England in 2007. He had three half-centuries — 60 at Lord's, 77 at Nottingham and 91 at the Oval.

Karthik had last played a Test match way back in 2010 against Bangladesh but has had a prolific first-class record with 27 hundreds and over 9000 runs. In 23 Tests for India, he has scored 1000 runs with a hundred and seven half-centuries.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018

