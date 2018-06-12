First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SCO | One-off ODI Jun 10, 2018
SCO Vs ENG
Scotland beat England by 6 runs
AFG and BAN in India | 3rd T20I Jun 07, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 1 run
NZ in IRE Jun 13, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
SAW in ENG Jun 15, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Afghanistan: Dinesh Karthik lauds 'beautiful journey' of visitors in international cricket, but feels experience matters

Karthik was all praise for what Afghanistan has achieved on the cricketing arena but politely reminded Asghar Stanikzai about why Indian spinners are far ahead of the T20 sensations like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Zadran.

Press Trust of India, June 12, 2018

Bengaluru: India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik is enamoured by Afghanistan's beautiful journey in international cricket but that has not held him back from shooting off a veiled warning to the newcomers.

"Clearly all their spinners put together wouldn't have played that many matches that (a young) Kuldeep Yadav (24 first-class matches) would have played in four-day cricket," Karthik said ahead of the historic one-off Test against Afghanistan starting Thursday.

Factually, he was correct as Kuldeep's 24 first-class games including two Test matches is 13 more than the aggregate of 11 four-day games between three of their specialist spinners — Rashid Khan (4), Zahir Khan (7) and Zadran (0).

Dinesh Karthik played a quickfire knock in final to help India lift Nidahas Trophy 2018. AFP

Dinesh Karthik played a quickfire knock in final to help India lift Nidahas Trophy 2018. AFP

Karthik was all praise for what the war-ravaged country has achieved on the cricketing arena but politely reminded rival captain Asghar Stanikzai about why Indian spinners are far ahead of the T20 sensations like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Zadran.

Recently, after routing Bangladesh in a three-match T20 series, Stanikzai said that Afghanistan have better quality spinners than India.

"I don't know what the person (Stanikzhai) had said but you have got to understand that we have got a lot of experience, not only in Test match cricket but a lot of domestic cricket, a lot of four-day matches."

Karthik said that value of experience can never be undermined, a testimony is a whopping 476 Test wickets between Ravichandran Ashwin (311) and Ravindra Jadeja (165 wickets).

"Experience at the end of the day has a lot of value as you saw with CSK in IPL. I am very sure that they (Afghanistan) would be better bowlers by the start of the next Test match than what they are now," Karthik had words of encouragement for the rookies.

He feels that Afghanistan spinners' phenomenal show in shorter versions can be transformed in longer versions also.

"The kind of improvement they have shown in white ball cricket has been phenomenal. There is no reason why they can't do it in red ball cricket. But I would say our spinners have a lot of experience and I would say experience can't be easily bought. I am sure their players will also vouch for that."

The wicket-keeper batsman said that Afghanistan's journey should be put into perspective simply because what the players have achieved in an environment of turmoil.

"Oh it's a beautiful journey isn't it? It's been a highlight for ICC to have a Test nation in Afghanistan. Not many people knew Afghanistan played cricket. We all know what a tough place it is and the kind of turmoil they go through and despite that, they are able to inspire people with their performances," the 33-year-old Tamil Nadu stumper said.

"You have to give them credit. They are trying to beat all the odds with little infrastructure that they have got. I hope they get to play a lot of Test cricket. In two years, they have had household names (like Rashid). Not only are they competing in shorter formats but are also winning series (Bangladesh).

Afghanistan could be a template for other countries that nothing is impossible.

"(Their emergence is) good for the sport as well. Many countries can take this route and take the challenge and do as well as they can. It will be a fabulous story in the history of their country," added Karthik, who is set to play his first Test in more than eight years.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018

Tags : #Asghar Stanikzai #Cricket #Dinesh Karthik #India Vs Afghanistan 2018 #Kuldeep Yadav #Mujeeb Zadran #Rashid Khan #Ravichandran Ashwin #Ravindra Jadeja #Zahir Khan

Also See

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5292 123
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all