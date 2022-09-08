India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: ‘We don't need to overreact with things’: Rahul Dravid after India’s elimination

Indian Head Coach said that the two losses in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage and the consequential exit from the tournament does not make the team terrible, ahead of the start of their last clash against Afghanistan.

He further added that his job is to support the captain off the field, but it’s up to the players and captain to execute their plans on the field.

“I see my role as a support to the captain and the team. Helping the team to get the best out of themselves. But once they are on the field, it’s up to the players and the captain to execute their plans and take the team forward,” Dravid said on broadcaster Star Sports.

He further added that Rohit is pretty relaxed and so is the entire team. India lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka defending 181 and 173 respectively – both with one ball to spare and were knocked out of the Asia Cup subsequently. Dravid explained that the pitch and the ground have not been easy to defend on.

“I think Rohit is pretty relaxed, and pretty much the whole team is. You got to put things in perspective.

“We lost a couple of games on a pitch, on a ground that has not been easy to defend on. Just because we have lost a couple of games, it doesn’t mean we are a terrible team. I think we don’t need to overreact with things.

“It’s a balanced environment, whether we win or we lose. We keep going on the same path, the journey continues,” Dravid concluded.

India play Afghanistan on Thursday in an inconsequential match and had rested Captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

