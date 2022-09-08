India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Twitterati hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he scalps fifer

India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on a roll against Afghanistan after he returned with a record-breaking figures of 5/4 in 4 overs in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture of Super 4 stage. Chasing a mammoth 213 in 20 overs, Afghanistan were off to a dismal start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar rattled the top order removing Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim Janat and Najibullah Zadran in quick succession to reduce the Afghan team to 9/4.

Later, Arshdeep Singh got into the act as he sent Nabi back in the hut to hand India the fifth wicket while Bhuvneshwar completed his five-wicket haul with the dismissal of Azmatullah Omarzai who was caught by Dinesh Karthik.

Hey, Bhuvi! How many wickets did you pick today? Most wickets for India in T20Is (84) ✅

Best career T20 bowling figures (5-4) ✅#INDvAFG #AsiaCup2022 #BhuvneshwarKumar pic.twitter.com/RIbvujHdZs — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 8, 2022

Bhuvneshwar Kumar tonight: 0,0,0,W,1,W,0,1,1,W,0,W,0,0,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,W,0. – 5 wickets by conceding just 4 runs with a maiden over. Class by Bhuvi! pic.twitter.com/NLTNAH4XLr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 8, 2022

Virat Kohli & Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Two heros of the tonight match. pic.twitter.com/KXEAA2VE1u — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 8, 2022

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5 for 4 in 4 overs!!!!! It’s all happening this game — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) September 8, 2022

! Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bowled the spell of his life as he registers his best bowling figures in T20Is. He is now the leading wicket-taker for India in this format! Getty • #BhuvneshwarKumar #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/GIxHzKYogm — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 8, 2022

Afghanistan were eventually restricted to 111/8 in 20 overs with Arshdeep, Ashwin and Deepak Hooda picking up one wicket each.

Earlier, Virat Kohli smashed his 71st international hundred helping India post 212/2 in 20 overs. KL Rahul who was the stand-in captain for this game as Rohit Sharma was rested came together with Kohli to put up an opening partnership of 119 runs. Rahul scored 62 off 41.

Both India and Afghanistan have been knocked out of the tournament after suffering defeats against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super 4 stage.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.