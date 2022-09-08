Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Twitterati hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he scalps fifer

Cricket

India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Twitterati hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he scalps fifer

India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on a roll against Afghanistan after he returned with a record-breaking figures of 5/4 in 4 overs

India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Twitterati hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he scalps fifer

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up five wickets against Afghanistan. AP

India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on a roll against Afghanistan after he returned with a record-breaking figures of 5/4 in 4 overs in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture of Super 4 stage. Chasing a mammoth 213 in 20 overs, Afghanistan were off to a dismal start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar rattled the top order removing Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim Janat and Najibullah Zadran in quick succession to reduce the Afghan team to 9/4.

Later, Arshdeep Singh got into the act as he sent Nabi back in the hut to hand India the fifth wicket while Bhuvneshwar completed his five-wicket haul with the dismissal of Azmatullah Omarzai who was caught by Dinesh Karthik.

Afghanistan were eventually restricted to 111/8 in 20 overs with Arshdeep, Ashwin and Deepak Hooda picking up one wicket each.

Earlier, Virat Kohli smashed his 71st international hundred helping India post 212/2 in 20 overs. KL Rahul who was the stand-in captain for this game as Rohit Sharma was rested came together with Kohli to put up an opening partnership of 119 runs. Rahul scored 62 off 41.

Both India and Afghanistan have been knocked out of the tournament after suffering defeats against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super 4 stage.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 08, 2022 23:39:49 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Virat Kohli: 'What surprised me was my 60s became failures... doesn't seem to be enough'
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli: 'What surprised me was my 60s became failures... doesn't seem to be enough'

Speaking candidly after the much-awaited century, the 33-year-old batter said he was surprised to see the criticism coming his way despite batting well and scoring 60-odd runs.

‘Abhi hai cricket baaki’, says Virat Kohli after smashing his international 71st century in Asia Cup 2022; Watch
First Cricket News

‘Abhi hai cricket baaki’, says Virat Kohli after smashing his international 71st century in Asia Cup 2022; Watch

The players congratulated and hugged Virat Kohli after the end of the innings, for his first T20I century and an international century after more than 1000 days.

'The King is back': Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli ends almost three years of long wait for 71st century
First Cricket News

'The King is back': Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli ends almost three years of long wait for 71st century

Following Virat Kohli century, sentiments ran high throughout the nation as players and fans alike took to Twitter to express their happiness on 'King Kohli' return