India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Indian and Afghan fans show spirit of brotherhood; watch video

India were on a roll against Afghanistan in their last Asia Cup 2022 match. While Virat Kohli smashed his first T20I ton to take India to 212/2 in 20 overs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar rattled the Afghan batting unit and scalped a fifer.

As the two sides battled it out on the cricket field, the fans from both the nations showed immense brotherhood in the stands.

Spirit of brotherhood. Afghan and Indian fans during #AFGvsIND cricket match. 🇦🇫🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UweUaAwUwi — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) September 9, 2022

Earlier, the clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan witnessed some chaos and heated exchange both on and off the field. Pakistan batter Asif Ali and Afghanistan bowler Fareed Ahmad got involved in an altercation after Ali was dismissed. The videos had also surfaced on social media Afghanistan fans were seen disrupting the chairs from their situation and throwing them randomly at Pakistan fans in the stands.

In fact, the gesture from the Afghanistan supporters didn’t really go well with some of the former Pakistan cricketers.

“This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times. This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit. @ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport,” Shoaib Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

Talking about the tournament, India and Afghanistan have been knocked out of the tournament after suffering defeats to Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super 4 stage. The Men in Blue later defeated Afghanistan in their last Super 4 match and clinched a consolation win.

Pakistan will now lock horns with Sri Lanka in their last Super 4 match on Friday and then the two sides will play the final on Sunday.

