India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022, STAT Attack: Virat Kohli notches up 71st international ton shatters records

Star India batter Virat Kohli finally scored a century at the highest level – an unbeaten 122 off 61 deliveries against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on Thursday.

The right-handed batter helped India post a mammoth 212/2 in 20 overs. Kohli’s knock included a total of six maximums and 12 boundaries.

Later, Bhuvneshwar Kumar rattled the Afghan team’s top-order as he bagged a five-wicket haul for the Indian team. Afghanistan were eventually restricted to 111/8 in 20 overs and lost the match by 101 runs.

India’s win was facile as they have already been knocked out of the tournament, but they ensured to make it memorable and shatter a few records before leaving.

1) Virat Kohli equalled Ricky Ponting’s tally of 71 international hundreds as he struck his 71st century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture. He now sits only behind Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries.

2) Virat Kohli has now become the fourth Indian batter to have scored tons in all three formats. Suresh Raina was the first one to do so followed by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

3) Kohli scored 122* against Afghanistan which is the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is. He surpassed Rohit Sharma’s 118 which came against Sri Lanka in Indore back in 2017.

4) Virat Kohli scored his first century after 1,019 days in all professional cricket.

5) Virat Kohli’s 122* against Afghanistan was his first ton after 129 innings across formats in all professional cricket. This includes 83 at the international level and 46 in the Indian Premier League.

6) Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered figures of 5/4 in his spell of four overs. This was the first instance of a bowler taking a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan.

7) India won the match by 101 runs. It is the second-highest victory for India in T20Is in terms of number of runs. Their best win came in a T20I against Ireland in 2018 – by 143 runs.

8) Kohli’s 122 was more than Afghanistan’s team total of 111. This was the first instance of an Indian batter outscoring the opposition team’s total.

