Dubai: Having already sealed their place in the final of the Asia Cup with successive wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan, defending champions India will now face a resurgent Afghanistan in the final match of the Super Four stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

On Sunday, India made a mockery of Pakistan's below-par target of 237 with the opening duo of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stitching together a 210-run stand to guide the Men-in-Blue to a 9-wicket win en-route the September 28 final.

India had earlier defeated Bangladesh in their first Super 4 match, to remain as the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far.

Going in to Tuesday's tie, India will aiming to continue their dominance over the Asian newbies, who have managed to give a tough fight in their narrow defeats to the likes of Pakistan and Bangladesh in their Super Four clashes.

On the other hand, having lost both their Super Four matches so far, Afghanistan are already out of contention for the final but their performances have surely won a million hearts.

Afghanistan will be once again banking on their strong batting to put a big total on the board before unleashing their spin trio of Mohammmed Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan to have a go at the mighty Indian line-up.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's Asia Cup clash between India and Afghanistan:



When will the India vs Afghanistan fixture take place?

The Asia Cup 2018 fixture between India and Afganistan will take place on Tuesday, 25 September, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs Afghanistan match will begin at 5 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Afganistan match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from IANS