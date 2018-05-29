First Cricket
India vs Afghanistan: Asghar Stanikzai to lead visitors in maiden one-off Test against Ajinkya Rahane and Co

Rashid Khan and fellow spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zahir Khan and Hamza Hotak were named in a 16-strong squad for the historic one-off Test in Bangalore starting 14 June.

AFP, May 29, 2018

Kabul: Teen sensation Rashid Khan will lead a heavyweight spin attack for Afghanistan in the country's first-ever Test against India next month, the Afghan cricket board announced on Tuesday.

Asghar Stanikzai in action against Ireland in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2018. ICC

Khan and fellow spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zahir Khan and Hamza Hotak were named in a 16-strong squad for the historic one-off Test in Bangalore starting 14 June.

The 19-year-old Khan was a star performer in the Indian Premier League with 21 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lost in Sunday's final to Chennai Super Kings.

Rahman, 17, also impressed in the cash-rich league with 14 scalps for Kings XI Punjab.

Asghar Stanikzai will captain the Test debutants in the five-day game which will be preceded by three Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh.

The T20 games will be played in the northern Indian city of Dehradun on June 3, 5 and 7.

Afghanistan have had their training base in India since 2015, and were given Test status last year with Ireland, who lost their first five-day match to Pakistan earlier this month.

Afghanistan will be underdogs in the Test against India, but they will start as favourites against Bangladesh in the T20 clashes.

Test squad:

Asghar Stanikzai (capt), Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Ihsanullah Jannat, Rahmat Shah, Nasir Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan, Hamza Hotak, Syed Ahmad Sherzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar Momand, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Squad for Bangladesh T20s:

Asghar Stanikzai (capt), Mohammad Shahzad, Najeebullah Tarakai, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Jannat, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shapoor Zadran, Aftab Alam

Updated Date: May 29, 2018

