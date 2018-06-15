First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 2 Jun 13, 2018
NED Vs IRE
Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
PAK in SCO | 2nd T20I Jun 13, 2018
SCO Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Scotland by 84 runs
SAW in ENG Jun 15, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
SAW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Afghanistan 2018: Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin should make sure India cross the 500 run-mark on Day 2

Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin will have to make sure that they don’t fall in the first session of Day 2 as it will return the pressure back on the Afghans.

Shubham Pandey, June 15, 2018

Bengaluru: When Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay opened the innings for India on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Afghanistan, it felt like a strong total in the first innings is on its way. The way Dhawan, and later Vijay batted in the first session of the day, two things became clear. One, this was a good track to bat. Two, Afghanistan’s bowling was haywire.

File image of India's Hardik Pandya. AP

File image of India's Hardik Pandya. AP

Out of the two openers, Dhawan looked the most lethal, scoring at his will, taking advantage of the poor balls bowled at him by the visitors and creating run-scoring opportunities on even the good balls. It resulted in his seventh Test ton and him becoming the only Indian to register a Test century in the first session of the first day’s play. This was followed up by Vijay who began shakily but ended up securing another ton for himself. KL Rahul played aggressively as well, hitting a 64-ball 54. Things were in India’s control, totally.

However, what happened after the departure of these three should concern the Indians more. At one stage, the hosts were going strong at 284 for 2. The loss of the third wicket pushed the run-rate down and the Indians then gave Asghar Stanikzai a moment to reconsider his plans. The rain breaks helped as well. He brought back the pacers, who made an early impact post Tea. Eventually, India ended up with 347 runs with the loss of six wickets at stumps, scoring 63 runs in the last 22 overs of the day. A side that managed 168 runs in the first 27 overs should be worried about this end.

On the morning of Day 2, Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin will be at the crease. Both are capable to stay at the crease for long time. However, just mere staying won’t do India much good. It is important that the pair takes the Indian total near 500. They will have to take a leaf out of the way the top three batted, respecting the good balls and hitting the bad ones for boundaries. That is what Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara failed to do. The 34-run partnership between them came off 86 balls that shifted the momentum in the favour of the visitors. This is what Pandya-Ashwin need not do.

They need to make sure that they don’t fall in the first session of Day 2 as it will return the pressure back on the Afghans. Losing a wicket early may give Afghanistan a chance to end the Indian innings below the total of 400. Not doing that does not mean India will be on back foot but more runs on the scoreboard would mean more pressure on Afghanistan’s batting line-up and more pressure on them can help India seal the match early.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018

Tags : #Afghanistan Cricket Team #Aghnaistan #Ajinkya Rahane #Asghar Stanikzai #Cheteshwar Pujara #Hardik Pandya #India #India Vs Afghanistan 2018 #Indian Cricket Team #KL Rahul #Ravichandran Ashwin

Also See

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5446 124
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3400 103
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all