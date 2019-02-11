First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 3rd T20I Feb 10, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 4 runs
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Feb 08, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in NZ Feb 13, 2019
NZ vs BAN
McLean Park, Napier
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 13, 2019
NED vs SCO
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India v New Zealand, T20Is stats review: Rohit Sharma becomes a T20 giant, bowlers suffer nightmare amid sixes galore

The barrage of sixes, Krunal Pandya's expensive spell and all the important numbers from the recently-concluded New Zealand-India T20I series.

Umang Pabari, Feb 11, 2019 13:05:42 IST

India were handed a 2-1 series defeat by New Zealand after the hosts clinched the third and final T20I at Hamilton by four runs. This is was the first bilateral T20I series defeat for India since August 2017. The gap between the two series defeats clearly indicates how well India have been in the shortest format of the game in recent past.

They played nine bilateral T20I series, won seven and drawn two in this period. However, after losing the ODI series, New Zealand bounced back strongly in the T20I series, especially with the bat and their openers alongside Colin de Grandhomme were consistent and outstanding and the score line of 2-1 is a just a reflection of it.

Rohit Sharma is now the join second most successful captain for India in T20Is. AP

Rohit Sharma is now the join second most successful captain for India in T20Is. AP

For India, the biggest positives were Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant's performances. However, they must show consistency and finish off matches for India if they want to be part of the group on a consistent basis.

Let's look at few of the records broken and created in the T20I series.

Tim Seifert, who amassed 139 runs in the series, had scored only 42 runs from seven innings before the series against India in T20Is. He hit six sixes against India in the first T20I played at Wellington, which is the second most for a New Zealand player against India in a T20I match. Seifert eventually won Player of the Series award for his performances with bat.

FP68 825

Three of the top-five highest stands for New Zealand against India were registered in the recently-concluded T20I series.

Partnership 825

No Indian bowler has conceded more runs than Krunal Pandya against New Zealand in a T20I. Moreover, he is only the second left-arm spinner to conceded 50-plus runs on two different occasions in T20Is after Danny Briggs. Krunal conceded 55 runs against Australia at Brisbane in 2018.

Krunal 825

New Zealand registered their highest total against India in a T20I in the first match at Wellington while their second highest total against them came in the third T20I and it was also the highest total posted Hamilton in T20Is.

FP71 825

Most number of T20I defeats for India have come against New Zealand.

FP72 825

India lost the first T20I played at Wellington by 80 runs which was their biggest-ever defeat in-terms of runs in T20Is.

FP73 825

India have now won 12 matches under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, which is the joint second most number of matches that they have won under any captain in T20Is alongside Virat Kohli.

FP74 825

No player has now scored more runs and hit more fifty-plus scores than Rohit in T20Is.

FP75 825

Rohit is at the first place in the list of Indian players for hitting most sixes in international cricket.

FP76 825

Only Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill have hit more sixes than Rohit in T20Is now.

FP77 825

Hardik Pandya conceded 131 runs in this series, which is now the most by an Indian bowler in a bilateral T20I series.

FP78 825

There were 56 sixes hit in this series, which is the most in a bilateral T20I series, eclipsing 55 sixes hit in a bilateral series between Afghanistan and Ireland in 2016/17.

FP79 825

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 13:05:42 IST

Tags : Colin Munro, Cricket, Ind Vs NZ, India, Krunal Pandya, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs India 2019, Rohit Sharma, Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all