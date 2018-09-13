First Cricket
India v England, 5th Test, stats review: From James Anderson’s multiple feats to KL Rahul-Rishabh Pant’s record-breaking stand

Take a look at the numbers from the fifth Test which features some interesting statistical achievements by England and India during The Oval Test.

Umang Pabari, September 13, 2018

England were not overwhelming favourites at the start of the series as India had the best team that they can have to beat England in their own conditions. India were so near yet so far on many occasions and they were not able to close crucial moments of the game and as a result of that, England sealed the series with a scoreline of 4-1.

There were many positive points for India from the series like England that they can carry forward. Alastair Cook got the perfect send-off and Anderson is now the highest wicket-taker among pacers in the whites.

Overall, the series played in such a competitive manner that brought spectators to the stadium and engaged people from all around the world and the final session of the final of the final Test was the prime example of it.

Let’s look at some of the records created and broken in the fifth Test played at The Oval.

It was a dream Test series for Indian pacers as they took the most no. of wickets ever in a Test series. However, results could not go their way but the performance definitely promised a lot in the near future.

Most wickets by Indian pacers in a Test series:

Review1

No bowler has taken more wickets against India than James Anderson in Tests. Anderson averages 23.66 with the bowl against India at home while his average is 33.46 against India in away conditions.

Most wickets against India in Tests:

Review2

Virat Kohli is the only player to complete 18,000 runs in international cricket in less than 400 innings.

Least innings to complete 18,000 runs in international cricket:

Review3

KL Rahul wrote history as far as the slip catching was concerned for India in the series with 14 catches. Only Jack Gregory has now taken more catches than KL Rahul in a Test series. He took 15 catches against England in 1920/21.

Most catches by fielders in a Test series:

Review4

KL Rahul played some splendid cricket on the final day of the fifth Test. He kept India in the game till he was stunned by a magic delivery from Adil Rashid. He found his mojo and amassed 149 runs which is now the second-most by an Indian player in the fourth innings of a Test.

Highest individual scores for India in the 4th innings of a Test:

Review5

KL Rahul delivered and so did Rishabh Pant. In fact, their stand of 204 runs is now the second highest in the fourth innings of a Test for the sixth or lower wicket. However, they were not able to restrict India's defeat as both got out to Adil Rashid in quick succession.

Highest stands for India in the 4th innings of a Test:

Review6

Rishabh Pant became the fourth Indian player to complete their first ton with a six after Kapil Dev, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh. He is the second youngest keeper to score a century in Tests.

Youngest wicket-keepers to score a century in Tests:

Review7

Rishabh Pant became the fourth Indian keeper to score a century outside Asia in Tests. He is one of the seven keepers to score a hundred in the fourth innings of a Test.

Wicket-keepers to score a century in the 4th innings of a Test:

Review8

Glenn McGrath s 563rd wicket was James Anderson and at that time, Anderson took only 46 wickets in his Test career but now after 4267 days, Anderson has gone past McGrath to become the highest wicket-taker among pacers in Test cricket.

Most wickets by pacers in Tests:

Review9

Sam Curran was England's Player of the Series and rightly so as he was the main difference between both the teams throughout the series. He is only the third England player to score 250-plus runs batting at No 8 or lower and take 10-plus wickets in the same Test series.

Players scoring 250-plus runs batting at No.8 or lower and taking 10-plus wickets in the same Test series:

Review10

